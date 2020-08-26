Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Asking Specific Questions Helps You Start Finishing

Specific questions yield specific answers that prompt specific actions, making it much easier to start finishing your projects.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

“We cannot seek or attain health, wealth, learning, justice or kindness in general. Action is always specific, concrete, individualized, unique.” – John Dewey

If you have been feeling like things need to change but don’t know how to make the right changes, here is something to think about this: Unclear questions have unclear answers. Specific questions yield specific answers that prompt specific actions. It’s much easier to start finishing specific actions. (Tweet this.)

For instance, “what’s the next action that needs to be done in order to move this project toward completion?” is a great specific question because it doesn’t ask about everything that needs to be done, but focuses on just the next thing.

Having a set of questions to focus your attention on what matters can be crucial when you are feeling lost, uninspired, and/or unproductive. In our post about better questions you can ask to be more productive, you will find a plethora of questions to guide you through re-evaluating what you’re doing, and why you’re doing it.

When your next steps are unclear, asking specific questions helps illuminate what to do next.

Originally published at productiveflourishing.com

Headshot of Charlie Gilkey

Charlie Gilkey, Author, Speaker, Business Strategist, Coach

Charlie Gilkey helps people start finish the stuff that matters. He's the founder of Productive Flourishing, author of the forthcoming Start Finishing and The Small Business Lifecycle, and host of the Productive Flourishing podcast. Prior to starting Productive Flourishing, Charlie was a Joint Force Military Logistics Coordinator while simultaneously pursuing a PhD in Philosophy. He lives with his wife, Angela, in Portland, Oregon.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

StepanPopov / Shutterstock
Wisdom//

To Become More Efficient, Ask Better Questions

by Thomas Oppong
Photo by Thought Catalog on Unplash
Community//

Sorry, But There’s No Trick To Fix Your Cravings

by Zhenni
Manager Interview Questions
Community//

Job Interview Preparation: Twelve “Manager” Interview Questions and How To Answer Them

by Nick Jones

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.