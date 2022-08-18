Asking for Help is Brave

I recently listened to a brilliant talk by a dear friend. One, it reminded me how lucky I am to have such strong outspoken, vulnerable friends and two, it showed me how brave and important it is to speak about one’s experiences.

Her series spoke about how the woman is the very base of a family. She sets the tone for the family and simultaneously how she goes through so much. Whether it is PMS, prenatal Anxiety, postpartum depression, menopause, raging hormones and just normal life.

There is A LOT a woman holds herself to. In today’s world she may be valuing herself against “working” , self-judgements, society’s opinions, picture-perfect instagram, whatever it may be but it is up to us as women, to self-regulate when we don’t feel ok. One of the most important steps in self-regulation may involve asking for help and there is no shame in doing so. It is actually a courageous step. I went through anxiety during my pregnancy, something I didn’t even know existed and it was only when I reached out for some support that I was told that this was common. My friend’s talk also spoke about it and she shared some vulnerable stories stating that her anxiety was “crippling” and she is one strong woman. Pregnancy had always been presented as a smiling glowing woman. Again, social media and the media has presented an idea that has been swallowed whole in a world obsessed with presenting “perfection”. I place perfection in inverted commas because I personally don’t think such a thing exists. Actually, imperfect to me is perfect because it’s real. I’d choose real any day, it would make everyone’s life a lot easier and relatable.

I’m here to say, as a woman, you are important and asking for help and getting help is brave and strong. Speak to those close to you, people you can be vulnerable with, trust, and who will be there for you. I’d also recommend asking for professional help. Again, I recommend professional help as opposed to “instagram help.” And I’m also here to say, you are not alone, you are so not alone. So many women, significant others, families, communities are going through this. You are so not alone.