ASKING FOR HELP IS A SIGN OF COURAGE

Asking for help is never a sign of weakness. Asking for help takes great courage. Asking for help can literally save one's life.

Asking for help literally saved me from spiraling further down a deep dark hole.
I was always one of those types that wore a thick armor. I could deal with everything and anything that came my way. I seldom felt needy. I was a strong warrior and could cope with anything that life dished out. Until one day I couldn’t.

My marriage ended officially in April 2012.  That was when the divorce was final.   Prior to that, I spent the previous 2 years in the struggle of a lifetime.  My ex-husband had started a new relationship whilst we were still married. I was completely blindsided, and I didn’t know how to cope. Infidelity sucks in the most epic way.

I was emotionally spiraling out of control and heading into a black hole. I knew if I continued down there, I may not have been able to get back. The real saving grace was that I had a deep knowing, or I guess you could call it an insight, that I was not going to be able to get through this nightmare without getting help. This was new for me.  I was not the needy type. Yet it couldn’t have been any clearer that I needed support.

It felt like a neon flashing light had gone off that was calling me to reach out.  It was screaming for me to find a way to support myself. I needed strength from outside of me. I was not able to do this on my own.

I look back and laugh at how I became what I playfully called a “support junkie”.

I reached out to my close friends. I found a talk therapist. I went to an acupuncturist to help with relieving anxiety. I signed up for group work with others who were recovering from divorce. I journaled. I hired a life coach. I meditated. I took up yoga. I shared my experience with anyone who would listen. I did it all. 

I learned that I was needy after all and that it was okay to be. All these things were helpful. In particular, the group work where I attended weekly meetings with other men and women who were struggling.  It was incredibly healing knowing that together we were feeling similar and there was a strength and comfort from being with each other in our shared experiences.

It takes courage to ask for help. For me I found a gift in all of this which inspired me to change my career and trained to be a coach and mentor so that I can help other men and women who are struggling with relationships ending.

I encourage anyone who feels like they are spiraling towards a dark place to reach out and ask for help. It could save you in a way that you might not have experienced if you try to do it alone.

Get your brave on. Become a “support junkie”.  Ask for help.

    Lyn Canale, Spiritual Mentor and Group Facilitator at Fresh Beginnings

    I am a writer, lover of nature, lover of books and podcasts, a mother and a single woman in her 60's. My mission is to share what my experience is of learning to live again in joy after entering the second phase of life after divorce. To share the growth, power and freedom that comes from seeing our true essence, what we are really made of, is what I'm here to do. Happy Reading.

