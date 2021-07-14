Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Asking For Help, A Powerful Skill That We All Could Learn From

It’s no secret.  I am a seriously recovering people pleaser.  Growing up in the midst of severe codependency and no boundaries, I learned early on I was not supposed to ‘rock the boat.’  I feared any healthy conflict or heaven forbid standing up for myself.   I had learned I was ‘sick’ and therefore somehow unable to fend for myself.

The habits we see in our parents growing up, unfortunately, can hold our adult lives hostage.  It wasn’t until a serious codependency recovery that I started to break the cycle of oversharing, needing constant outside validation, avoiding conflict or difficult conversations, and yes, asking for help.

As travel and events begin to resume, like so many others, I find myself in more social situations for both work and fun.   Being home alone for over a year, I did not have to outwardly manage my physical issues or ask for help or manage other people’s reactions to my situation.

That’s changing. Recently I was faced with the reality that I have physical needs that require me to ask for help.  As much as I hate to admit it, it’s a simple truth.

Being single, I am used to taking care of everything by myself. You could reframe this as a benefit of independence. While traveling with a group, I had to be more vocal about my needs.  The familiar discomfort started with booking a trip.  I asked the event coordinators to fly me a day early as to not overly exhaust myself and have my blood sugar rage out of control. The entire experience was a refresher course in having to put my needs first. It was immensely uncomfortable.

As a person with both seen and unseen impairments, I also just wanted to be normal and able to be like ‘everyone else.’  I know intellectually this is silly.  My diabetes, visual impairment, and mobility issues are not a reflection of who I am.  Sometimes though it feels debilitating.

I enjoyed the events and I met amazing people.  I was both humbled and honored to be invited and able to participate.  I saw that many other people were managing physical conditions, so I was in good company all around.

And yet, I found myself wanting to disappear into the rafters.  I felt that twinge of guilt when I could no longer stand anymore and had to ask for a chair.   I hated that I had to ask to leave for the airport before the crack of dawn and wait for a wheelchair to escort me to the gate because it was too far for me to walk.

In observation of what was happening in my mind, it was a great moment to breathe, step back, and just appreciate my body, standing strong in taking care of myself.  After all these years, asking for help for my health and physical safety was still so uncomfortable.

Can you relate?  Is asking for help hard for you too?

The experience became a crash course in learning to enjoy the moment and all the excitement of the gathering.  I realized that my angst was, in part, holding me back from just being myself.  It was one of those beautiful moments where I had the opportunity on how I would respond to my discomfort.

I am sure we all face uncomfortable situations at times.  It’s just part of life.  The question becomes will that discomfort inhibit our growth and joy, or will we just acknowledge it and say ‘no thanks, I’m not giving in to that negativity today.’

Trying to appease the needs of others or please everyone does not benefit anyone.  Asking for help and having my health and safety needs met is another learned trait of living with diabetes, a visual impairment, and chronic pain and mobility issues.  For us trauma survivors it’s important to let go of the guilt and shame and stand tall in self-care and integrity.  We are never a victim of our circumstances. 

People-pleasing is learned and can be unlearned if we have the confidence and self-respect to put ourselves first.  As with anything in life, it’s a choice so let’s decide to embrace the joy.

    Amy Jordan Speaks, Award Winning Author, Speaker, Coach, Choreographer at Amy Jordan Speaks

    Amy Jordan is an Award-Winning author, speaker, coach and choreographer.

    She embodies her mantra, 'Dance Because You Can.'

    Amy’s professional and personal experiences have given her the insight needed to help others.  Her life has been full of unexpected challenges,  sending her on a journey that transformed trauma into triumph.

    Amy has Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes and fought most of her life to hide it.  As a professional dancer, she experienced complications from the diabetes that caused her to lose sight in one eye becoming legally blind.

    Unable to continue her dance career, she turned her attention to supporting others living with diabetes.  This began her life-long work as an advocate and motivator.  She founded SWEET ENUFF Movement to help prevent childhood obesity through dance and exercise.  It  was a top 5 national finalist of First Lady Michelle Obama’s ‘End Childhood Obesity Challenge.’

    Life challenged Amy again when she was hit and run over by a New York City express bus.  The accident nearly ended her life and her leg came close to being amputated. She used her dance training and discipline to survive 20 surgeries, and against all odds, regained use of her leg walking and even danced again.

    Her determination and indomitable spirit carried her through grueling years of rehabilitation, and  her inner strength enabled her to return to fitness classes.  She began choreographing and returned to her essence as a dancer in 2014,  founding The Victory Dance Project, a NYC-based professional dance company.

    Amy Jordan is on a mission to encourage everyone to Transform Trauma to Triumph and'Dance Because You Can.'  Her book of the same name 'Dance Because You Can' 5 Steps to Transform Trauma to Triumph won the 2019 EVVY Award for best non fiction book.  

    Ms. Jordan is also featured in a full length documentary film 'Amy's Victory Dance.' Director Brian Thomas is a two-time Emmy nominee and award winning director. Brian has worked with such icons as Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Liza Minnelli and Pink among others.  

    Amy is a sought-after motivational speaker and coach, sharing her unique, D.A.N.C.E. philosophy in her signature presentation Dance Because You Can. She believes that the process of Creating Your Own Victory Dance is the key to success in business, leadership and life.

     

     

     

