“Ask unexpected questions and watch body language.” With Jason Hartman & Terry D. Sacka

As a part of my series about “Investing During The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Terry D. Sacka, AAMS

Terry Sacka, AAMS is Chief Strategist and founder of Cornerstone Asset Metals, Wealth Transfer News Television, and the podcast RIGGED. He formerly was a financial advisor for A.G. Edwards and a strategist in commodity options and futures. Using his global travel and U.S. Army military experience, Terry has accumulated a unique perspective of the real global economic framework. Born in Detroit, Michigan and now residing in Montana with his family, Terry has committed his life to improving the future prospects of “We the People.”

Thank you for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance industry?

After my U.S. Army service in Germany during the fall of the Berlin wall, I returned home determined to engage in international business. While interning at a brokerage firm during college I began to see the international possibilities of money, how it worked, and its endless influence on causes so dear to each of us. After college and a brief stint in entrepreneurship I became licensed in Financial Advisory; Series 7, 63, and 65, as well as an Accredited Asset Management Specialist at A.G. Edwards. After several years working in structured financial markets I chose to venture forward into commodities earning a Series 3. There I learned buying and selling, trading and storing of the real money the world offered. It was after this experience when I was led into the actual mining, refining, and minting of precious metal. Here I discovered my truest passion for the international possibilities of money, helping and guiding those wishing to protect and preserve their wealth with hard tangible assets.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I was working as council on behalf of a stateside private foundation looking to invest in a gold mine operation in Ghana, Africa. I was sent to assess the viability of the project and those involved. While being escorted by the son of the Ministry of Mining, we entered the Western Region southwest of South Ghana known as Tarkwa. Tarkwa was an exclusive, small gold processing village filled with high security and archaic methods, not a place to be a foreigner. When we showed up at this archaic site we were greeted with machetes and untrusting stares. After a small payout by the ministers son, they relaxed only to find me wearing all white in a utter place of mud. I could see them wagering on me falling as we inspected the site, they just wanted the humorous bellow of me being covered in mud in all my whites. The mission proved extremely adventurous and unsuccessful but at least I didn’t fall in the mud.

I learned the treacherous and devious side to the gold mining industry and the paramount importance of running all operations through the letter of the law with our government officials as council. Real money is dangerous yet so vital to the fabric of our global finance. It is an adventure worth pursuing.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Through my wealth management and retirement advisory firm Cornerstone Asset Metals and our podcast RIGGED, we venture into guiding and helping those seeking tangible wealth investments. It is through the media venture and educational platform we hope to expand the knowledge for “We the People” on the importance of having a diversified portfolio which includes commodity assets. We recently wrapped a documentary titled End Times and The Financial System, which offers a real and exciting look into the financial system and prophetically where it is going.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would be dishonest if I didn’t say my creator almighty God. The sense of peace under fire and the clear thought and wisdom given in the most distressful moments played a big part in all of this. I believe it was this relationship that allowed me to see the dangers, understand the deceptions, and duck and cover in time of trouble. It also brought very special people in a divine way I believe, those like-minded, good honest hard-working souls you can recognize like my friend Rio. I’ve known Rio some 10 years now and I have to say his consistent, professional, and mannered friendship has always lent comfort in times of uncertainty. Funny thing is we have never met in person, yet I feel a friendship as if we had, I would say that is a meaningful impact and one I look forward to continuing to grow.

Let’s shift a bit to what is happening today in the broader world. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty and loneliness. From your experience, what are a few ideas that we can use to effectively offer support to our families and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

I’m a little deeper on this subject, just understand my sources and relationships have helped me see all of this through a different lens. That said, I honestly believe this is the opening act of something much larger, a paradigm shift into a new order of things globally I believe most of us are not prepared for. I’m not a fan of the spirit of fear as it deals us a raw outlook always. I call it F — false, E — expectations, A — appearing, R — real. I would rather share to all my loved ones the idea that there is a false reality sometimes and a real truth. It’s the real truth in which we lean into and know the deception of things appearing real will lose in the end. Stop looking at the bling of life and lights of deception. Instead focus on simple things: enjoy a laugh, do something good for a stranger, breath in slowly, hold and release. Above all remember life is short, so take in a sunset or a walk with a loved one or friend. Stay away from strife and thoughts that are condemning and not uplifting in love, peace, and truth. Watch a bird and its habits or an animal in its folly, they will always give you a laugh.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. As you know the stock market and the economy in general have become extremely volatile and uncertain. Many people “dollar cost average” and put aside a monthly sum into a long term savings plan for retirement, college, or a home purchase. If a loved one or a client came to you and said, “I have been saving and investing $500 every month in an S&P 500 index fund. Over the next few months until the dust settles, should I be doing something else with my money?”, what would you say to them?

Since the majority of our world and investing is done in paper title-less assets, I really believe it is essential to begin owning actual tangible assets that hold value all throughout the world such as silver and gold. Many believe we are diversified in the markets, yet it still is all just paper and most with no REAL title to ownership. I see now is the time in this global fiat experiment to have a portion diversified into those timeless assets of the earth — precious metals. They will never become worthless, require little to no maintenance, and offer instant liquidity. Gold and silver will always be money and can serve you well in a real state of emergency.

Eventually the economy will recover and rebound. Certain sectors, like travel and hospitality might be hurting for a while. But other sectors, like technology and healthcare, might do very well. If someone wanted to prepare today to take advantage of the future recovery, what would you suggest they do?

With an aging global population, baby boomers stateside in particular, I really can see an advantage in unique medical and health remedies and companies. This generation has tremendous wealth in which to transfer, and will spend money on feeling good and maintaining high levels of personal health. I believe it’s there we will see opportunities and nice solid returns.

Are there sectors that provide exciting and lucrative investment opportunities today, specifically because of the volatility and uncertainty?

Today, no not many, I would be very cautious. I know that may be patriotic whistle blowing but let’s be real. I believe it’s best to see what tree is standing after this forest fire. We have a saying, don’t try to catch a falling knife. Well, right now there is tremendous uncertainty as to how this shakes out. I believe it’s so important now, more than ever, to remain cautious, be slow to act, and be responsible. We don’t know what’s coming and the outlook seems extremely uncertain. I believe in America and what we can do, but the time has come to pay the debt of decades of accumulation. The forest fires have no mercy, sort of like a virus. It takes from every race and creed, like or dislike — it doesn’t care.

Are there alternative investments that you think more people should look more deeply at?

Yes, small market items like physical silver or comfort items. I truly believe it will be the entrepreneur who shines out of this. Look for new and creative ideas emerging, something that isn’t tied to large corporations.

If a person in their thirties and forties came to you today and said that they have $10,000 that they want to put away today for a long term investment what would you advise them to do with it?

Buy physical silver. With the extraordinary demand industrially and limited real supply, the long term outlook is incredible. Not to mention the bacterial and viral fighting qualities. Just go to a hospital to see the power of silver there. It will always hold value and the need continues to increase across all spectrums of business from computers and electronics, to military applications, hospital needs, clothing, solar energy and so much more. Long term this is an extremely smart investment choice. Besides, we will need an alternative to the coming future of a cashless society and the digital credit system of crypto and blockchain. Something you can hold in your hand with precious value will be needed in case of systemic global failure.

Ok, thank you! Here is a more general finance question. You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non intuitive essentials for smart investing what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

1. When possible, look them in the eyes. Ask unexpected questions and watch body language. Always use your instincts after assessing and never try to negotiate a reason for something negative you observe.

2. Making money is HARD. Never seek out ‘get rich quick’ ideas or rush outlook and opportunities. It’s ok if something takes longer to grow if the fundamentals are solid and the market it serves is real. As long as the management is honest, smart and hardworking you stand a chance for real success, think of the great stories starting out literally in a garage.

3. Be diversified, but not like you’ve been taught to think. Diversified doesn’t mean different investments in the stock market, because in the end they are all paper speculations. Truly be diversified in fixed assets, tangible assets, and liquid assets. Have contrarian investments also along with speculative stock picks and general mutual fund holdings.

4. Don’t be afraid to be entrepreneurial, study the business side of your passion, idea, or thought. You might really be surprised as to the endless possibilities of an idea when studied and thought through. I see so many great ideas go by the wayside. Embrace your idea and diligently seek out its market. Learn how to introduce it to the market, and how to persuade good investors to embrace and support your idea. Just remember always, always read the fine print when negotiating contracts and always consult an attorney regarding all legal aspects of your idea.

5. Most important and not often thought about, stay true to yourself. Don’t be afraid to venture into new things. Stay true to what you know and who you are. Don’t compromise values and keep principles as a bedrock of your foundation. From time to time, you may miss the mark in an investment that is counter to your beliefs but in the end, you will keep your peace and soul, and most likely your money.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Duck and Cover.”

Now this may be a very relative term to an army soldier, but I can promise it has tremendous merit to us all. When uncertainty comes, the arrows fly, or trouble is knocking, the first and foremost thing to do is duck and cover. Assess the situation and move away accordingly, quickly, and with prudence. So often we stand around or run in directions of haste, when we should take a few seconds to evaluate, look for your escape route, and proceed diligently. Some of this is metaphorical but it also applies to life, investing, and relationships that compromise our values.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to see people truly learn to give to others. I know we do sometimes and some of us more than others, but I’m talking a movement of doing for others daily. Literally for every person to wake up and ask the question, “What can I do today and for who?” This may seem simple but you can’t imagine how many people just take with no regard to give. If we could develop a real movement of sharing and giving, this world would be a better place. I’m not referring to causal giving or circumstantial events. I’m saying each one of us, on a daily basis, and making a real effort to do for others as you would want them to do for you.

Thank you for the interview. We wish you only continued success!

