Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Ask These 5 Questions to Find Your Perfect Career

Determining your career is a process that can’t be done by filling out an online quiz. Try asking yourself these 5 introspective questions to find the right career for you.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
finding your career path

Finding your career can be a frustrating process, maybe you feel like you’re the only one who doesn’t have it figured out. You should know that’s not the truth. Your career path is a personal journey, and it’s important to remember that it is by no means a linear progression. 

Determining your career is a process of self-exploration that can’t be done with a simple career quiz — it requires turning inwards to really think about your values and goals to understand what paths are right for you. However, this type of self-evaluation can be extremely tough — after all, if you’re already inside your own brain, how are you supposed to reveal new insights on your career path?

Because of this out-of-the-box problem, we’ve turned to the “five whys” process, a project management analyzation tool used by the likes of Toyota motors to figure out the root cause of a problem. 

Although Toyota uses this process to troubleshoot car problems, you can apply this to your own life to troubleshoot your career. The five whys process involves turning inwards and finding the root cause of your problems. Then, you ask yourself “why?” five times, digging deeper each time until you gain a nuanced understanding of the true basis of your problem. 

To make this process easier, check out this printable problem statement worksheet to get started. 

However, the question you start with doesn’t have to be as straightforward as “what career do I want?”. In fact, asking questions tangential to your problem often reveals insights you hadn’t previously considered. 

One way to start this process is by figuring out what career paths you don’t want to be on. Try asking yourself “Where do my priorities lie: money, time, or fulfillment?”. Your answer to this question will help give you insight into what you value most. 

From there, you can ask yourself things like “what sacrifices would I be willing to make for my job?”. Would you take irregular hours or a job with lots of travel required? These types of hard decisions will help you eliminate potential careers to narrow down your list. 

You should next think to yourself “what can I compromise on?”. Determining these areas where you’re willing to give-and-take allows you to understand your priorities even further. For example, are you willing to take less pay if it means you get to set your own hours and work from home part-time?

Next, you should ask yourself “what are my goals?”. Understanding your goals will give you insight into your short- and long- term career plan and how much you want to intersect your passions with your career.

After you’ve determined your goals, ask yourself “What am I good at?”. Determining what you are talented at can help you whittle down your career options even further and start to gain clarity on what you want long-term. 

No matter where you are in your career, turning inwards to do a little self-evaluation is always a good idea. For a complete guide to finding the right career for you, take a look at the infographic below. 

    Michaela Wong

    Michaela Wong is a junior content marketing specialist and graduate of San Diego State University. She writes for a variety of clients ranging from career development to interior design.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to carve a unique career path you’ll love with these six steps

    by Ellen Donnelly
    Community//

    What Happened to My Career Path?

    by Liz Ryan
    Community//

    4 Keys to Maintaining Self-Confidence Through Times of Change

    by Elizabeth Borelli

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.