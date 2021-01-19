Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Ask Joey: Making Movement Resolutions Stick

Joey Hubbard, Thrive’s Chief Training Officer, on getting creative with exercise to help a new habit stick.

By

Q: I’ve tried resolutions before to bring more movement and exercise to my days, but I have a hard time sticking with my plans. This year it feels especially challenging, since I’m stuck at home. Any advice for getting creative and making it stick?

A: As we enter a new year, many of us are feeling a desire to improve ourselves and make positive changes. Let’s celebrate that! This is such a powerful moment, and if we approach it in the right way, we can turn it into something that really lasts and has an impact.

Instead of setting sweeping goals, we can help ourselves succeed by starting small — including with movement and exercise. In fact, a recent study in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise found that a micro approach to movement can have tremendous benefits. And I really do mean micro. According to The New York Times, “a mere four seconds of intense intervals, repeated until they amount to about a minute of total exertion, lead to rapid and meaningful improvements in strength, fitness and general physical performance.”

Setting aside that kind of time doesn’t require a gym membership, or even leaving your home. Try a Microstep to bring more movement to your day, like taking a minute for a stretch break whenever a call ends early, or doing a few squats or jumping jacks when you get up to use the restroom. And know that even a minute makes a difference.

Joey Hubbard, Chief Training Officer at Thrive Global

Joey Hubbard is the Chief Training Officer at Thrive Global with over 30 years of coaching and facilitating motivational seminars to assist individuals and professional organizations in improving their lives, their careers and their businesses all over the world. From the general public, to professional athletes/sports teams, and large corporations, Joey is committed to helping people and workforces find direction and live better.

