Ask Joey: Finding Meaningful Reads

Joey Hubbard, Thrive’s Chief Training Officer, on finding books that help us learn and reach our goals.

Q: One of my favorite holiday activities is curling up with a good book, and I’m currently looking for recommendations to help me go deeper on some of the principles we’ve explored. Any suggestions?

A: It’s one of my favorite pastimes too! Two of my favorites are Deep Work by Cal Newport and Mindset by Carol Dweck. Both books have had a tremendous influence on my own thinking and habits, as well as the behavior change products we’re creating at Thrive. I also highly recommend Brené Brown’s “Dare to Lead” podcast — a masterclass in how to lead more authentically. 

And then there’s Your Time to Thrive, by our own head of content development Marina Khidekel and the editors of Thrive Global. It’s on sale March 23rd, and you can pre-order your copy here now!

If escapism is more your thing, that’s great too. Here’s one Microstep to try: Add a short story or novel to your reading list. So much of our work requires us to seek cognitive closure — conclusions, takeaways, absolutes — but reading fiction boosts creativity by taking us down more open-ended paths. You can even set time on your calendar for reading — even just a few minutes. You wouldn’t miss an important meeting or doctor’s appointment, so treat this time with the same respect. You’ll begin to build the muscle of prioritizing the things that bring you joy.

Joey Hubbard, Chief Training Officer at Thrive Global

Joey Hubbard is the Chief Training Officer at Thrive Global with over 30 years of coaching and facilitating motivational seminars to assist individuals and professional organizations in improving their lives, their careers and their businesses all over the world. From the general public, to professional athletes/sports teams, and large corporations, Joey is committed to helping people and workforces find direction and live better.

