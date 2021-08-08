Ashwini Zenooz of Commure: “We need a seamless model of patient care”

We need a seamless model of patient care. When Starbucks launched its mobile app, that app was still part of the overall Starbucks experience — there wasn’t a mobile experience that was completely separate form the in-store experience. That’s what healthcare needs — it needs to achieve a hybrid model where virtual and in-person care simply become: ‘Care’.

Ashwini M. Zenooz, MD, is President at health tech startup Commure. Dr. Zenooz was most recently the SVP and GM for Healthcare and Life Sciences at Salesforce. Prior to that, she was Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) overseeing the national EHR modernization program, where she was responsible for organizational change management, business process redesign, and implementation of a new digital health platform. She also held senior policy development and operational roles including serving as Deputy for VA Health Policy and Services, Legislative Health Policy Fellow with U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, Committee Staff on U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs, and Chief of Imaging Services.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

In medical school, I had the opportunity to rotate for several weeks in a trauma unit. I flew on the TraumaHawk helicopter to meet EMTs at an accident site and bring back patients to the hospital. As teams swarmed to stabilize the patient, I’d oftentimes have to fill in information about the accident or about the family members that didn’t transfer electronically or during handoff to the surgical team.

That experience first underscored for me how much information about a patient, especially outside the four walls of a hospital, isn’t always captured to get the full picture. It is so important to ensure that critical information easily flows to the right people who need it at the next stage.

Understanding healthcare as a continuous journey — capturing and sharing the full picture of data at each step to enable a better outcome and experience — is a critical challenge we are working on in healthcare today.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I expect some physicians have nightmares about oversleeping while on-call. Early on in my career I lived that: accidentally taking a nap that lasted until 3 am while on-call on a transplant service.

I panicked about what my Fellow would say about my radio silent pager when I woke up. My first instinct was to rack my brain for all the excuses I could use to explain myself. But the look on his face when I returned was the lesson I needed; we both didn’t say a word about the misstep and continued our work into surgery.

I learned then that it’s best to simply own your mistakes, learn from them, and keep moving forward.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Albert Einstein shared “If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things.” Being mission-driven is something that has energized me throughout my life and career. I remember seeing other inspirational quotes on posters in the halls where I trained as a Resident that promoted the importance of passion and pursuit. So it’s been a consistent drumbeat. Healthcare is a complex industry and the work is not always easy but it’s something I’m dedicated to improving alongside so many others. Health touches everyone.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Jumping into the startup world after a stable career as a physician and executive is definitely my most exciting endeavor yet. At Commure we are working to bring a new framework to healthcare for collaboration and sharing — bringing the ecosystem together and building the foundation for health innovation. We are working closely with healthcare providers to help them adopt the digital tools, resources, and tech innovations needed to solve key pain points and offer a seamless experience in a world of hybrid care between digital and physical. Ultimately we want to enable a system of health assurance — improving access, lowering costs, and promoting wellbeing with consumer-centric, data-driven, cloud-based tools.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

Today’s excellent healthcare provider organizations have honed in on patient-centricity. We live in a hybrid digital and physical world with examples across every industry, from banking to retail to hospitality to travel. Patients are the same consumers interacting with every other consumer-centric industry. Providers are adapting and adopting digital tools to deliver the best patient care possible. But having these tools alone isn’t enough. It’s about personalizing and connecting the entire experience for patients. Health care providers have to be able to connect with the broader ecosystem — like insurers, pharma companies, labs, and beyond — to create a seamless experience for each patient.

In the future the best healthcare companies will be those who are focused on leveraging these connected technologies to keep people healthy and promote proactive wellbeing, versus just providing care when they are sick or injured.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

Covid-19 added pressure to three areas of the healthcare system that were already feeling strain: Access to care, communication and data sharing across the various players in the system, and burnout among clinicians.

We saw data showing again and again that certain populations — such as BIPOC communities and people in nursing homes — were disproportionately affected by Covid-19. And we saw a health system that was largely caught by surprise by the intensity of the pandemic and struggled to allocate the right amount of resources — from PPE to personnel — to the right places early on. The pandemic also really pushed clinicians and healthcare workers to the brink. Of course we celebrate the great work these professionals gave us during this time, but we also have to recognize the toll it took on them, and how it exacerbated a systemic issue of burnout that was already a problem.

Technology and innovation can be part of the solution to these problems but If health tech innovation keeps going the way it has — stalling in some areas and rapidly growing in others — it will lead us to a future where patient care becomes even more fragmented than it is today, and we can expect health applications to be episodic to one particular component and relatively unaware of the rest of a patient’s life and health. This would be a shame because it will lead to immense investments but fail to deliver the improved outcomes the entire industry is working toward.

There are some health tech companies and providers that are striving to create that seamlessness we need spanning traditional and digital health care. Unfortunately, the lack of a common infrastructure — and widely adopted technology standards that can unite everyone that contributes to patient care — gets in the way.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

We’ve seen an amazing amount of creativity from the traditional health systems. Parking lots became testing sites and vaccination centers. Telehealth was rapidly adopted across the board. Ideas about where care can be provided have shifted depending on patient needs.

COVID also forced a digital shift demonstrating that click-and-mortar care models are preferred among today’s consumers, and are better for our overburdened system in its ability to address issues with accessibility, costs, outcomes, and overall experience. These observations are causing healthcare providers to be more open to adopting the tech innovations necessary to improve patient care.

For example, virtual care companies are really opening up access to several crucial parts of patient care (e.g. receiving general or specialty care, or addressing pharmaceutical needs).

As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

1. We need a seamless model of patient care. When Starbucks launched its mobile app, that app was still part of the overall Starbucks experience — there wasn’t a mobile experience that was completely separate form the in-store experience. That’s what healthcare needs — it needs to achieve a hybrid model where virtual and in-person care simply become: ‘Care’.

2. To reach that goal, there’s a lot of work in the background that needs to be done to build the foundation for workflows that can connect everyone along the care continuum.

3. We need new regulations to fix our fragmented healthcare system so it puts patients — not payments — first. The rules of the road around health tech that are in place today got the initial job done, but they need to evolve to address where the industry needs to go, and that hasn’t happened yet.

4. With regard to all the digital and telehealth companies that have started up since COVID first hit, we now need to address the digital determinants of health. We need to take all things into consideration and look at broader social determinants — how do we meet people where they are? How do we create access in languages people know and can comfortably interact with? How do we connect all the dots so that care isn’t obstructed by the digital divide?

5. Patient and health data needs to be freed and prioritized. Telehealth is only one piece of the puzzle — we need to make sure health systems can freely exchange and communicate data to promote decentralized trials and true collaboration. We need to accommodate collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and beyond to streamline the best treatments, identify what’s working, and propagate successful models elsewhere/ The government needs to play a bigger role pushing that forward.

How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

In the same way patients need care, so do physicians. The profession has become notorious for its long hours, poor digital infrastructure and hefty upfront tuition costs. And the deteriorated support for physicians is equally deteriorating their ability to support patients. Physicians aren’t asking for kombucha on tap — they’re asking for the ability to bring their best selves, to recognize burnout, and treat it as a top priority.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

America’s healthcare system was created for those who could afford to partake. Its evolution has ingrained gender and racial bias that makes it difficult for underrepresented individuals to feel welcome. There is no silver bullet way to address the issue but there are ways we can create a more inclusive space: promoting transparency, expanding recruitment and early-age education, and creating pipeline programs that are representative of the areas they serve.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

I’m a radiologist by training but left my full time practice because I wanted to make a larger impact alleviating the unnecessary obstacles patients and providers face navigating the healthcare system. EHRs helped to digitize data, but they’ve also contributed to physician burnout and digital fatigue. Today’s physicians are logging long hours on multiple screens everyday to manage the myriad of data they’re responsible for. They’re inundated by point solutions. Physicians need a digital platform that optimizes workflows by uniting hospital’s EHRs and disparate systems and connects to digital-first care providers that are on the rise. Let’s give physicians time back to care for patients instead of spending time with their computers.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

As individuals and communities, we must continue to ask for what we need and recognize each other as deserving of quality health care and tools and services that prolong our health. Use your voice to vote, to gather, to support.

As corporations, we need to change our incentives so that the focus is not on the data we hold, but on what we do with the data. Data optimization leads to data empowerment, which in turn, optimizes the healthcare experience for all. We must also continue to forge partnerships with one another, we cannot continue to support a fragmented healthcare system.

As leaders, we must speak for those who aren’t being heard. The healthcare system is rich with bias that prevents a large portion of the population from being a part of the care experience.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

This comes back to our mission at Commure. Better collaboration, innovation, and data-sharing is a movement in healthcare and we are in the moment for that movement. There’s a better way for health care that patients and providers alike deserve and are demanding — and we need the technical infrastructure to support the tools that make that happen.

