Ashwath Sezhian on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Ashwath Sezhian takes over Instagram with his horror stories

Ashwath Sezhian
Stephen King, the master of horror wrote in his essay “Why We Crave Horror Movies”, that good horror is like a roller coaster. It’s fun for everyone, makes us scream, strikes fear in our hearts… yet we keep coming back.

The word of a roller coaster at a fair piques our interest, and a “Now Playing” sign over a horror movie at the local theatre has us grabbing the popcorn and front seats.

Ashwath Sezhian, 24 brings alive the magic of horror in his new 4-part story. The British-Indian author writes short stories on his Instagram handle and his recent work has drawn a lot of appreciation.

The mark of a good story is when you cannot get it out of your mind even when it ends. Sezhian’s comment section is full of readers saying, “How will I sleep today?”; and mentioning how they have goosebumps and the sound effects sent a shiver up their spine.

The sheer tension and thrill woven into ten slides is impactful enough to make his readers double-check the lock on the door and huddle under the covers.

The 4-part series revolves around an expecting couple and how their desperation for a little relief from housework leads to deception, deaths and devilish intrusions.

Pregnancy is already a tense time, full of anxieties and apprehensions. And the addition of the supernatural by Sezhian in his story gets the heart beating faster with every word.

Weaving a gripping narrative and developing characters is no new feat for Sezhian. One of his long-time readers said, “I don’t know any other page which can write such stories… the way you create suspense and so much drama in one post is really amazing and I keep on waiting for your next post. I fell in love with each and every story of your posts.”

Apart from Instagram, Sezhian’s writings are also available in print – “An Affliction of Orchards”, and the bestselling “When Varun Met Meera”.

Ashwath is also a doctor in training and currently practising in the UK. He started writing while he was in med school in Chennai and today after a long day at the hospital he finds solace in the art of writing.

