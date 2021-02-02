Ashton Kouzbari shares a New York Times article, published in May 2020: Three Stretches to Tend to the Aches and Pains of Working From Home.

Stretching is the best way to keep the back healthy.

Two studies demonstrate the toll we exact on our bodies as we do office work. These studies, one from India and one from Greece, show that 75 percent and 60 percent, respectively, of computer or office workers reported work-related musculoskeletal discomfort. All of the workers in these studies had office desks and full-size computers. So, they were starting in a better position than most of us working from our couches.

Joy Baganz, the lead occupational therapist at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, says she’s already steeling herself for an influx of patients with neck and back pain as more and more workers report for duty on their sofas. The problem with working from your bed or your couch is simple: It’s too comfortable, says Ms. Baganz.

Comfort and convenience are both relevant factors.

One important thing to remember regarding ergonomics is that work-related musculoskeletal injuries sneak up slowly. You may not end up with carpal tunnel during quarantine, but 10 years from now, you’ll be glad you took a little bit of time every day to do some stretches to keep your body feeling good.

