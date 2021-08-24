Ashton Ferrazzo of Freedom Fitness Equipment: “Imposter syndrome is normal”

Imposter syndrome is normal. I understood, at least theoretically, that a business owner would have highs and lows. However, the actual highs and lows of the business really caught me off guard in different ways. I remember sitting down during a fitness equipment extraction when we were just starting the business and mentally freaking out inside, panicking, and thinking to myself that I was in over my head, unfit to lead a business, and unprepared for the pressure of owning my own company. This type of “imposter syndrome” has hit me in various ways since then.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ashton Ferrazzo.

Ashton Ferrazzo is a fitness professional and podcaster who took a massive risk by quitting his lucrative 6-figure Fortune 100 job during a major economic recession to start a gym equipment business in Charlotte, North Carolina. Ashton started selling gym equipment in his backyard, and in just a few months, he grew Freedom Fitness Equipment to a successful business with its own warehouse and client base. Ashton now interviews health and fitness icons and entrepreneurs on his podcast FreedomCast; everyone from America’s Strongest Woman to Ronnie Coleman’s personal trainer.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

During the pandemic, I bought a squat rack and barbell to start building my first home gym. I ended up selling that rack, doubling my money, and purchasing a more expensive and higher quality squat rack instead. From there, I realized that the demand for gym equipment, particularly in the home gym space, was absolutely skyrocketing, and I started flipping gym equipment in my spare time.

At the time, I was working for a large company and had become pretty tired of the 9-to-5 grind. I ran the side business as a test pilot to determine if it could become its own viable business and a standalone entity. Sure enough, the business took off, and the more I sold, the more people asked about gym equipment.

Eventually, I left the organization, struck out on my own, expanding from my backyard to a full warehouse, then selling online, and then shipping fitness equipment nationally. It was a huge endeavor, but extremely rewarding. Not only was I my own boss, but I could finally accomplish and control all the things I had dreamed about in a business setting.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Everything is on you, from contract law, to accounting, to sales, marketing, and operations. This may not feel like a lot starting out, but as you grow over time, it becomes overwhelming and you have to start taking yourself out of the process. I’ve had to learn the hard way that I am not an expert in every single area, and I can be way too trusting with people.

Particularly in the fitness equipment business, there can be a lot of bad apples out there, looking for top dollar for terrible equipment. If you give into the urge to buy just for the sake of inventory, your run the risk of becoming insolvent. I had that occur a few times early on in the business, and almost went under as a result of several bad deals. Thankfully I had low overhead, and things ended up working out. However, I cannot stress enough the importance of a good team around you.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I have a small network of friends and family that keeps me going. During my pessimistic downtimes, I can rely on these people, my wife, and my family to uplift and encourage me. For all of those married entrepreneurs out there who want to go out there and make it big, I can assure you that you will completely fail if you don’t have the support of your wife. I would have quit long ago had it not been for her encouragement and kind words.

As a Christian, my faith helps me to persevere even through really tough times. Prayer, and relying on God to drive the business rather than my own weak humanity really puts things into perspective. It’s much easier to let go of the daily pressure to drive sales, and just focus on working hard, letting God do the rest. This doesn’t mean that I slack off or neglect the business. It just helps me to focus on what’s really important, knowing that as long as I am doing all things for His glory, He will bless that.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

I recently went viral on TikTok which generated a nice boost to the business. While I don’t rely on those kinds of social media events regularly, it is nice to know that the community is watching out for you. Things are going well, and we are growing steadily, and hitting it off quite nicely on social from time to time.

With any entrepreneurial endeavor, there are good days and bad days, and particularly with fitness equipment, the demand is seasonal. Generally, sales are slow in the summer and pickup in the fourth and first quarters of the year.

Right now, we have a pretty dedicated following and growing number of clients who love us, our brand, and the business model. We love being able to serve the growing home gym community particularly, and I think our brand really resonates with those people.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was offered a bunch of fitness equipment by a very nice lady who operated a women’s fitness facility in South Carolina. She sent me a bunch of photos of the equipment, and explained their condition, and we ended up making a deal over the phone. After sending a crew out to get the equipment and having it delivered, I realized that the entire set of weight stacks were about 100–200 pounds lighter than regular fitness equipment you would find in a commercial gym setting.

In retrospect, this was a comical error on my part as I was brand new to the fitness equipment business and had no idea that weight stacks could be so light. Evidently, Planet Fitness also does this, altering their weight stacks on their fitness equipment so that they can be lighter for their own clients. Lesson learned.

The lesson I have learned is to always ask lots of questions. There are things that you can uncover that other people have not thought about. Certain people believe that the condition of their item is “excellent,” when objectively, it is in horrendous shape. Certain products can be missing parts, pieces, or not be working properly, and have glaring issues. Alternatively, items that have horrendous photos can be in great shape! You really need to know the right questions to ask, no matter what context.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Great information.

Whenever someone comes into our store, or asks a question online, I make it a point to answer in as much detail as possible. I want someone to make the best decision possible for their particular fitness situation. A lot of other brands will try to sell you based on hype, brand recognition, or some value proposition. I prefer to use transparency and honesty in the “sales pitch” to ask clients questions about their fitness goals and aspirations, their training regimen, and the kind of space they are working with in their home gym or training facility. This gives people a lot more confidence at purchase, knowing they have made a good decision.

I also make a lot of social media content educating clients on the best type of equipment, quality of equipment, and brands to watch for when purchasing used. I try to keep everything down to earth and straightforward so that people aren’t confused or constantly being pitched on a product.

One of the first clients I served ended up losing over 20 pounds by using the fitness equipment we had given him! That for me was a great success story because not only was the equipment useful and practical, but it impacted his lifestyle in a significant way. I cannot tell you the number of times I have seen people come in who are just starting their own home gym journeys. I love speaking with them about their goals and needs, and educating them about the best way to build for their particular training regimen.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Set your hours and get off your smartphone. Your smartphone will become an addiction unless you watch out. Most business is now conducted through your mobile phone. I have become a victim to this mentality unfortunately, and have had to regulate my social media exposure. It can cause a strain in your personal relationships, undue stress in your daily life, and the need to be constantly “on” and available for clients.

By setting business hours and maintaining a schedule, you can avoid burnout and undue pressure on yourself to perform at all hours of the day. I’ve found that coming home, putting my smartphone away, or letting go of scrolling through social media in the evenings, has helped me to become a better husband, more connected, and fresh during the day when I am working.

This is probably the single most important piece of advice I can give to a new entrepreneur, as social media has become an absolute black hole for so many in our generation.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am extremely grateful for my wife, who encouraged me from day 1 to pursue something I am passionate about, and start my own business. Her being the daughter of an entrepreneur really helped create a legitimate desire for business ownership. When I was working my 9-to-5 and really hating the experience, my wife was supporting my dreams and ambitions to do something on my own. I wasn’t really sure what that was, but I knew I wanted to do something big.

Over the years, that might have meant a side hustle, real estate, or some other form of entrepreneurship. When this really took off was when I had the opportunity to leave my company due to some voluntary layoffs. It was then that she got excited, and told me I should start a business with the side hustle we had begun to grow in the fitness equipment space. We experimented with the idea for a few months before finally making the leap.

I can tell you from experience, having a wife or loved one who is supportive of your dreams will get you incredibly far in your business ventures. If you are in a relationship, and the person you love is not supportive of your goals, you will not be successful. It’s just facts.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Starting a fitness business was one of the best decisions I could have ever made. Rather than working for a company where I could not see the direct impact to the end user until many years had passed, I was able to work with clients during the Coronavirus recession to build their own home gyms and see the direct impact to their emotional, mental, and physical health. Now more people than ever are able to save hundreds of thousands of hours on their daily commutes, become stronger, be more active, play with their kids, and spend more time with their families and loved ones.

Providing clients with fitness equipment is extremely rewarding because of the direct impact to their daily lives. Rather than running something similar to a used car dealership, which most people perceive as a complete scam, used fitness equipment allows everyone to access great equipment at reasonable prices nationwide. I love that our goal to educate, inform, and help the everyday client with their health has resonated so much with our customers.

I have had the pleasure of serving everyone from 60–70 year-olds going through rehab to 20-somethings building their first home gym, to kids in high school who are playing sports and need gym equipment to train and become better at their sport. I have found that fitness brings people together, and makes life better.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Outsource early and often. Early on in the business we purchased a box truck to transport fitness equipment. Previously we had rented most of the trucks we used, but I figured it was time to buy one of our own to start moving equipment. A few months into ownership, the catalytic converter was stolen out from underneath the truck, and had to be replaced, a costly repair. Another month later, the entire truck was broken into, stolen, and left on the side of the highway. Towing, repairs, and detailing cost a small fortune. Don’t let your passion become yet another overbearing job. I learned from this experience, and others, that it is better to outsource the transportation of fitness equipment and physical aspects, such as hauling and labor, as much as possible, both to work on the strategic aspects of the business, but also to save time and effort with annoyances like the story above. I cannot do everything myself. I am busy enough with social media, posting new equipment, and marketing, that picking up fitness equipment just adds to the workload in an unproductive manner. If you can outsource early and often on the things that you do not enjoy doing, whether that is sales, operations, labor, or anything else, to free you up for other things. This also will increase your revenue and ability to continue to grow the business. I have found that taking out major hours of labor in transporting the equipment allows me to focus on increasing revenue streams and making other deals. Be willing to admit mistakes. There have been a few times on social media where I have publicly said something or claimed something that was incorrect. Rather than deleting the video, backpedaling, or denying that I made certain claims, I have decided to revise my statement and make a public apology to correct the error. Take, for instance, when I made a video about a DIY lat pulldown system. I believed that you could make a lat pulley with a few hardware store parts for under 50 dollars. Turns out, particularly during the pandemic, that in order to DIY something like this with quality parts, you would need to purchase hardware that was easily in excess of 75 dollars-100 dollars. I course-corrected mid-video, admitting that I was wrong, and showing the true cost of the DIY build. I don’t think that many creators or business owners do this because pride takes over and their reputation is on the line. You have to set aside your ego and admit when you are wrong. This creates huge credibility and client trust. It’s really tough being a business owner and admitting something. But it is normally better to avoid being defensive. It simply sets you up for failure I have found. Clients respond much better when you get called out, and you admit your faults. It shows vulnerability, and leaves your audience with nothing to hold over your head. Be pure in your intent. People will notice. Don’t overreach. Early on in the business, I had grand plans about expanding nationally, getting a large space, and potentially franchising. Unfortunately, these got to my head and I started bidding on spaces that were far too large for our operation. A business owner and friend of mine advised me to scale down, avoid quick expansion, and focus on optimizing the existing space. I was frustrated and didn’t want to listen to the advice, and I ended up leasing a smaller space than I wanted, but which allowed me to build up more inventory. Looking back, I probably would have waited a little longer for a more ideal space to come along which offered more flexibility and options. It is a bit annoying to have to wait, especially when the inventory you have available is popping out of your existing space. However, rather than overreaching and expanding too quickly, it allows you more financial flexibility and options in the long run. I am a huge fan of a cash-only operation, not meaning that you accept cash from customers under the table, but simply meaning that you operate the business with the cash available, rather than debt. This sounds extremely foolish, but I have become convinced that the most secure way to grow a business, although it might be slow, steady, and painful, is through a debt-free operation. Optimize everything first. Using the same example as above, I have had to learn the hard way about optimization. My eagerness to expand has hurt me at times, with inventory occasionally sitting longer than I anticipated. While I have been able to overcome these obstacles, optimization is still not my strong suit. With fitness equipment, which is extremely heavy and usually large, space becomes an issue very quickly. Things need to go up on racks, you have to be able to access all the gym equipment, and you also need a space to repair or refurbish if necessary. With a large warehouse, this is not an issue, but when you are just starting out, space is a massive concern. Whether you are running a warehouse or have a smaller product that does not require much space and can fit in a bedroom in your home, make use of every square inch as much as possible. It will save you time, money, and financial headaches, particularly if you can use an already paid-for space to grow the business from the beginning. Imposter syndrome is normal. I understood, at least theoretically, that a business owner would have highs and lows. However, the actual highs and lows of the business really caught me off guard in different ways. I remember sitting down during a fitness equipment extraction when we were just starting the business and mentally freaking out inside, panicking, and thinking to myself that I was in over my head, unfit to lead a business, and unprepared for the pressure of owning my own company. This type of “imposter syndrome” has hit me in various ways since then.

Ultimately, since you are the final decision maker of your business, you may think of yourself as unfit to lead, but you are the only person who can lead and make decisions. I knew that there would come a point where I would have to either hire people, or create an operational structure where I took myself out of the picture as an owner. However, I thought of myself as young, and since I had never managed people before, I thought I would have issues with managing personnel. So far, this has not been true, and management has been relatively straightforward.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

I cannot stress enough the importance of surrounding yourself with a sound, encouraging, and supportive network of friends, loved ones, and colleagues who can listen, advise, and critique you gently. Some of my best business moves were made at the advice of good friends who knew what they were talking about and could see objectively into the situation. I could have made some major mistakes early in the business, but this network has helped me avoid a lot of those mistakes.

From an emotional standpoint, leaning on this group allows you to ride out the lows of the business. You can become very jealous of other business owners who are much more successful than you, rather than focusing on your own success and staying in your lane. Listening to and getting advice from your close network helped me to put things into perspective, commiserate during hard times, and feel supported during good days. It’s a process, so don’t let people put you down. Rely on those who know you best to bring you up during the bad times.

When I was struggling with social media, flailing about and putting out the most random content imaginable, a friend who was an expert in digital marketing was kind enough to lend his expertise in this area. I was putting out content about bitcoin at one point, with no consistent marketing message. Not only has he helped to increase our following through focusing the message, but he kept me from really struggling to figure out what kind of content to put out there to help people in their own home gym journeys. I created a core message, with supporting “pillars,” or content blocks, which helped me push out valuable content. Without him, I would have been completely lost, relying on “influencers” to dictate how my content should be produced. It has really helped me to laser focus on the core message of our business and help clients get the fitness equipment and fitness guidance they really need and deserve.

In yet another example, I have called on my friend who runs his own farm/meat processing business to commiserate about terrible customer experiences, nasty social media comments, or ugly business failings on my part. He has helped me to feel better about these situations and mistakes, lift my spirits, and explain how this is all part of the process. Knowing that he is on the same “grind” of business as myself really helps because his words have impact and meaning. They’re not flippant assurances, his encouragement is genuine, honest, and to the point.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

While a lot of people are still talking about the coronavirus pandemic, there’s an obesity and health pandemic still raging worldwide. One of the best ways to help people to get off the couch is to encourage them to do something they enjoy that’s active. For me, that activity is resistance training.

If I could inspire others, I would encourage everyone, young and old, to put a barbell in their hands and try out resistance training. I want to kill the stigma of resistance training and muscles making someone look “bulky” and unshapely. I want to encourage men and women to be stronger, more confident versions of themselves. If you want to look good, feel good, maintain a great body weight, and start feeling better about yourself, I cannot emphasize how important resistance training is to that goal.

I also want to encourage everyone the join the growing home gym movement by creating their own training facilities and home gyms in their own spaces. Long term, not only will it save you time, money, and prevent the waste of energy, it will actively and subconsciously create health outcomes you only ever dreamed of before. It doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg to get started. If we can stop more people from entering nursing homes and care facilities at early ages, break bad habits, and get people moving again, we might not be able to create world peace, but we could get people off medications, decrease obesity, and create a stronger future generation.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Check out our website (linked above) at Freedom Fitness Equipment and our podcast, FreedomCast, which premieres every Saturday at 12PM EST! I also publish articles regularly on the website about home gyms, fitness equipment, and healthy lifestyle. If you are ever in Charlotte, NC, check out our storefront! I would love to meet you in person!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!