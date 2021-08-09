Ashton Ferrazzo, Freedom Fitness Equipment: “NESTS stands for nutrition, exercise, sleep, time for self, and support”

A good place to start is by using the NESTS acronym to ensure you have all ticked the boxes needed for optimal mental wellness. NESTS stands for nutrition, exercise, sleep, time for self, and support. I learned this acronym while going through counseling myself not too long ago and while I know you are only looking for three good habits, I think the five included in NESTS are a great guideline to follow to ensure you are covering all the bases. Personally, I really like the first three aspects of NESTS, especially since they are something as a personal trainer, I really try to emphasize with the clients I work with. The foods we eat have a profound effect on the brain, and thus making the right choices with what we eat will impact our mental wellness.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jake Harcoff.

Jake is the owner, and head coach of AIM Athletic in Langley British Columbia Canada. Over the past decade in the fitness industry, Jake has helped general population individuals all the way to professional athletes, achieve their fitness and health related goals. Jake has an extensive educational background including a master’s degree in strength and conditioning, while also being certified as a Strength and Conditioning Specialist, Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator, registered kinesiologist, and Sports Nutritionist. When it comes to training, Jake believes in a holistic approach to health and fitness that doesn’t just involve diet and exercise, but must also emphasize sleep in addition to mental health.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Certainly, I was born October 17th, 1990, in Surrey, British Columbia Canada where I spent most of my youth. Early on in life, while I played sports, fitness was far from a passion of mine. In fact, I didn’t like exercising at all and was much happier watching TV or playing videogames. It wasn’t until my early teens that I got into fitness to improve my performance as an ice-hockey player. I had decent skill; however, it became evident as I climbed the ranks that I wasn’t blessed with natural talent, and that I would have to out-work my opponents if I wanted to keep playing at a high level. I took my hockey career as far as I could, but as I climbed the ranks, more and more guys not only had God-given talent, but work ethic to match. I simply was not good enough to pursue hockey as a viable career anymore and shifted my focus from to fitness. I attacked becoming a better coach with the same ferocity that I approached the game with, consuming as much knowledge and experience as possible. I subscribed to the idea that while I was resting, my competition was getting better. Eventually I decided to put my coaching career on hold and completed my master’s degree in 2018 which took me to the UK and Middlesex University. After graduating with distinction, I returned home, and with the support of a couple former clients who believed in me, opened my own training facility, AIM Athletic, last year, which brings us to where I am today.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I’ve been told in the past that teaching comes natural to me. As a Summer job in my early teens, I worked as a hockey skills coach, mostly putting youth athletes through their paces on the ice. It seemed like all the parents of the kids I coached liked my ability to relate with their kids and get them to work hard. I think where this came from was being a athlete myself, and having a few unfortunate experiences with coaches in the past. I remember one situation back when I was playing junior hockey. I was looking for a new place to play and promised the world by a coach to come play for his team that was located across the country. Adjusting to the new setting was a little bit of a challenge for me and after falling into a little bit of a slump, the coach sat me on the bench and quit playing me all together. I began to dislike the game that I had spent, up until that point, completely infatuated with. I guess I can be thankful that the experience I had with this coach served as a catalyst for pushing me towards my now career, but at the time all I knew is that I would never be the type of coach that makes a player lose their love for the game. My goal is to be the coach that my athletes and clients can rely on. I think far too many coaches out there treat the people they work with as if they are easily replaceable pieces of meat, or a walking pay cheque, and that’s wrong! I’ve always believed that if you look after the people in your life, they will look after you in return, and I think it works since I have been very successful in retaining clients and athletes throughout the history of my coaching career. Seeing their face, or reading a message from a client or athlete when they achieve their goals, that’s what inspires me to do what I do.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

This is an easy one for me, my dad. The older I get, the more I began to realize how important my success was to him. I can’t say that he didn’t push me, because he did, but it was always with good intentions. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2019, before he got to see me realize a longtime dream of owning my own gym. That said I know if he was here today, he would have been one of my first clients through the door. Either way I know that he is looking down from above and watching over me and my new facility every day. I think the best story about how my dad helped me achieve success is the fact that my dad worked an extra year after he could have retired for the soul purpose of helping to send me to England in order to study and get my master’s degree in strength and conditioning. My education was always so important to him, and I realize now that him being hard on me was just his way of helping me realize what I am capable of.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

This is a tough one, especially one that is both funny and interesting. The funniest story I can remember off the top of my head comes from working with a new client, who is now a dear friend of mine to this day. At the end of my workouts, I always ask the person I am training to rate the difficulty of the session out of 10, this helps me monitor the intensity of the session and helps me ensure I am not giving them too much or overtraining them. Anyways, after each of our first few sessions as I am walking him out, I ask him for his session rating, to which he answers “10/10,” every time. Me knowing a what a 10/10 workout looks like, and how debilitated someone is after such a session, I’m almost positive this guy is lying but I still record the scores. I even started to intentionally lower the workout intensity, to see if I could get him to report a lower score, however the 10’s kept coming. After a week or two, once I gained a little report with him, I finally say something about his questionable rating scale. It turns out, there had been a miscommunication, he thought that all this time I had been asking him to rate how much he enjoyed the workout, not the training difficulty. We had a good laugh, and I thanked him for all the 10/10 workout compliments, but also put him through his paces the next workout to show him what a real 10/10 workout felt like. Moral of the story, communicate clearly all instructions, but also don’t just talk at your clients, make sure they understand the task fully.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The happiness hypothesis by Jonathan Haidt is not only one of my favorite books, but also one that has profoundly impacted my life. On the front cover of the book, there is an elephant swimming across a body of water with a rider on its back. I never really put much stock into the cover when I picked up the book, I just knew that I was going through one of the toughest chapters of my life battling anxiety, loss, and depression, and that any book that could help me be happier was needed. Early in the book, Haidt breaks down why he chose the cover that he did, and that’s when things started to change for me. Haidt stated that the elephant and rider represented the emotional and logical parts of the brain, and the struggle between them for control of the mind. Even though the prefrontal cortex, aka the logical brain, or rider, is a smaller structure physically, it leads the way in a well-functioning brain. However, in a stressed out, anxious, depressed, or irritable brain, the physically imposing limbic brain is in charge. Represented by an elephant, when this part of the brain wants to take over there is nothing that can stop it. This is exactly how I felt most of the time in my life, my elephant brain was rampaging its way through my life and causing me to act and feel the way I felt. Recognizing this, I now knew that I had to start identifying more with the rider and that I had to take back control from the elephant. This allowed me to start looking at my problems in life through a logical lens and change my mindset. I began to use affirmations such as “be the rider, not the elephant” in my meditation and breathing practices. Even to this day, I will ask myself the question “who’s in control right now?” whenever something is bothering me, or I am feeling anxious. To help me remember this, I even had the elephant and rider concept incorporated into an arm sleeve tattoo that I see in the mirror daily.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

2019 was one of the most challenging years of my life, but it was also the year for me of spiritual enlightenment. I felt as if the cards were perpetually stacked against me and the load, I was carrying on my shoulders just got heavier and heavier. At the time I had started going to church with my ex-fiancé, but I hadn’t yet fully accepted Jesus as my lord and savior. One Sunday morning my pastor said something that really resonated with me. He said that when things go wrong in your life, its all part of God’s plan and to think of negatives being for you, rather than against you. This piqued my interest, but it was the next bit that got me. “God knows you, he knows your heart, and he knows what you are capable of” he said, before finishing with one of the most important life less quotes that I have ever heard, “God also never gives you more than you can handle.” It was like wave of confidence engulfed my body, and to this day, whenever it feels like the odds are stacking up against me, I know that I can handle it because I trust God, and trust he would never put me in a situation to fail.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Now that my gym is fully operational and people are starting to pile in for personal training with the easing of COVID restrictions, my next project centers around giving back to my profession. I have always struggled with the fact that the barrier to entry into the strength and conditioning and personal training world is low. In the social media world that we currently live in, it seems like everyone is becoming a coach or personal trainer of some type, yet the amount of critical thinking and education is at an all time low. While it isn’t completely imperative to have a human kinetics degree in order to coach, I’ve always maintained that this isn’t a job for everyone and at least basic anatomy, physiology, and biomechanical knowledge is necessary to deliver safe and effective training. As trainers we aren’t just working on people’s fitness, and helping them lose weight, in a sense every single one of our client’s health, not to mention livelihood is in our hands as well. Poor training won’t just hurt pocketbooks, but it can seriously mess someone up physically as well. I want to help new trainers understand this, as well as show them everything they need to succeed in this profession, as well as help them avoid all the mistakes I have made. With all of that said, this summer I will be launching my own personal training certification courses, with the intent of producing the best trainers who once certified will go out any make the industry better.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives: Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

A good place to start is by using the NESTS acronym to ensure you have all ticked the boxes needed for optimal mental wellness. NESTS stands for nutrition, exercise, sleep, time for self, and support. I learned this acronym while going through counselling myself not too long ago and while I know you are only looking for three good habits, I think the five included in NESTS are a great guideline to follow to ensure you are covering all the bases. Personally, I really like the first three aspects of NESTS, especially since they are something as a personal trainer, I really try to emphasize with the clients I work with. The foods we eat have a profound effect on the brain, and thus making the right choices with what we eat will impact our mental wellness. Highly process sugary foods have been found to be inflammatory to not only the body, but also the brain, even shown in research to contribute to mood disorders, as well as depression and anxiety. Not to mention exercise and sleep have also both been shown to help keep the brain healthy and in working order through providing it with much needed oxygen, as well as clearing harmful plaques from building up on its surface.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

In the past I have tried many different meditative practices from transcendental meditation to kundalini, but what I have found to work the best for me is to just practice being mindful with my breathing and counting my breaths. As an avid over thinker, my brain is constantly on the go throughout the day. In order to truly relax, I need to bring myself to the present and focus on one thing like counting the inhale and exhale durations of my breath. When I began doing this, I started with what is commonly known as box breathing. This form of breathing involves you inhaling, and exhaling for a predetermined amount of time, along with pauses on either side of the breath for a similar duration. After working with box breathing for a while, I began to refine the practice and tried eliminating the pauses. Now when I need to meditate, my strategy involves making my inhales and exhales as long as possible, imagining that they flow in and out of my lungs like waves on the shore. After practicing this technique for a while, I have come realize that it doesn’t take long at all for me to calm down. My favorite thing about this technique is that it can be done anywhere, as well as by anyone, all you have to do is stop what you are doing and start counting your breaths.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

When it comes to optimizing physical wellness, the key is consistency. A little bit of activity goes a long way and is much more beneficial to your long term health than being the weekend warrior who goes to the gym and crushes it every now and then, but spends the rest of the time on the couch. Consistency around physical fitness can be developed in many ways, but my favorite three involve choosing something you like to do, setting goals for you to work towards, and doing just enough to continually progress rather than burning it to the ground. When helping people get back into shape, I always ask them what kind of exercise they like doing. Why? Because if they like it, they are more likely to do it! Secondly, when it comes to setting goals, I think having something to work towards keeps you going on the days where you don’t feel like getting out of bed in the morning. My only advice when it comes to goals, is to choose smaller, more manageable goals. More successes, means a greater sense of accomplishment, and greater adherence. Lastly, and I really want to stress this point, you don’t have to thrash your body every time you hit the gym. When discussing the optimal intensity level with my clients, I always use the firefighter analogy — When do firefighters show up? When the alarm goes off, or once the house is burnt to the ground. The goal of any workout should just be to set off the alarm, this ensures that will not only be able to walk the next day, but also be able to come back for more sooner than later.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

As a sports nutritionist, I can confidently tell you from experience that most people know they should be eating better. However, living in an over-worked, under-slept world, where instant gratification can be found around every corner (as well as on the cell phones in our pockets), daily habits like eating healthy are often pushed aside for quicker and easier to obtain options. The main blockages that I find typically get in the way of healthy eating are the convenience, affordability, and palatability of the foods we eat. As I mentioned, we are working harder than ever, especially now since many employers have realized their staff can even work from home and don’t have to waste time commuting each day. Thanks to COVID, somehow even more work has been jammed into our daily life. Something inevitably has to give and an easy one to adjust is eating. Why sit down for a healthy meal requiring you to cut and prepare your food when all you need to do is rip open a bag or choke down a highly processed energy bar? Secondly, the cost of healthy eating has skyrocketed. Lobbyists have enticed governments around the world to subsidize low quality and highly processed foods, to line the pockets of big food corporations. One of the most awful examples of this is that a massive can of Arizona Iced Tea can be purchased for a fraction of the cost of purified spring water. Seriously, its cheaper to buy sugary drinks than it is water. Lastly, our pallets have begun to change along with the increased availability of highly processed foods. I’ve met people who are physically repulsed by the thought of eating broccoli or even certain fruits, but have no problem choking down an entire pizza or family sized bag of chips in one sitting. These processed foods have become a way of life for some people, and in some cases even an addiction.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

I spoke earlier about the NESTS acronym and while I think the first three were great habits to adopt for optimal mental health, I think the final two are excellent strategies for improving emotional wellness.

The “T” in NESTS stands for time for self, and I think its something that many people overlook in their lives. I know for myself anyways, taking time at the end of the workday to isolate for brief periods of time, in order to recharge, has been very beneficial to me. During this time is when I most like to meditate as well, it not only helps me gear down for the night, it also allows me to reflect on the day.

Finally, the second S, stands for support. This means reaching out when things get tough and asking for help if needed. Circling back to the life-lesson quote I included earlier the stigma around seeking help really needs to be eliminated. It doesn’t matter who you are, or what you do for a living, there is always going come a time when you need advice, vent, or even just someone to chat with.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

The only thing I know for sure about smiling to improve emotional Wellness, is that there is a connection between the act of smiling and increased levels of happiness. In the fitness realm, it has been shown that smiling will help to reinforce positive attitudes towards working out. Thinking intuitively, if there is potential for changing someone’s attitude towards the gym simply by smiling, I can see it also having similar effect on other daily activities and nothing but beneficial to emotional wellbeing.

A surprising connection even exists between smiling and human mobility. Within every muscle there is special receptors known as muscle spindles that detect the change in muscle length. These organs relay that information to the central nervous system, along with a second sensory organ the Golgi Tendon Organ that detects changes in tension. Together these organs help to prevent over stretching and protect the body from muscle injury. The interesting thing about these organs is that they have been shown to not only activate when the muscle is over stretched, or stretching happens too quickly, but can also be stimulated prematurely by wincing or scrunching your face due to discomfort. When I am working with a particularly “tight” individual, I always make sure they breathe through any discomfort and get them to smile when I perform manual therapy on them, or they are holding a stretch. This helps them relax the muscles that I am targeting and often times leads to more effective and efficient mobility increases.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

As a Christian, my point of view on spiritual wellness not only comes through the acceptance, and belief, in God as our creator, but also through allowing the principles outlined in the bible to guide my actions. With that said not everyone is a believer, and that’s totally fine as well. For those with an alternative belief system, I suggest one of my favorite books “The Four Agreements” as an alternative set of habits for spiritual well-being that I have found to supplement what the bible has taught me. Number one of those agreements is to always be impeccable with your word; this means total honesty not only with yourself but also towards others. The second agreement is to not take things personally and means to realize that the things someone says to you aren’t actually a representation of you, but a reflection of themselves and their own feelings. The third agreement, to not make assumptions about anything, is something that I think a lot of people could really use help with. How many times have you heard a rumor, or read a headline and automatically adopted that as truth? Finally, while I know you’re only looking for three points, the fourth agreement is to always do your best. Personally, I think the four agreements are a beautiful way to start down the path, or at least use as a guideline to improving your spiritual health, as well as something you can put your faith into is religion is not applicable to you.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

I believe getting back in touch with, and being in nature, is one of the most important things you can do for your spiritual wellness. Human beings, were never meant to live their entire lives inside, and I think subconsciously, our body’s long to get back into nature, why do so many people love camping, hiking, and going to the park? While I can only speak for myself anecdotally, every time I go into nature, I come out feeling happier than before I got there. If that isn’t enough proof for you, I recently read about all the physical benefits of getting into the wilderness, such as boosted immune systems, reduced blood pressure, higher coping abilities, improved mood, and mindfulness. With all that said, one could only assume that there also be benefits to emotional, mental, and spiritual wellness also.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The movement I would like to inspire is one where healthier food options are made more available to everyone. I think its an absolute travesty that it costs more for produce than pre-packaged highly processed foods. Make whole-food options more accessible and provide education surrounding how to make better choices, and I think everything from mental to physical health will be better for everyone in our society.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I think this might the questions that I struggled the most with. There are people who I’d love to sit and eat with for various reasons, some to get advice, some to hear good stories, and others to entertain me. I think the person who I could see ticking most of those boxes would be Joe Rogan. First, I think because he’s interviewed so many people, that he would be able to tell some awesome stories. Secondly, other than hunting and martial arts, I think we share a lot of the same interests, and we could have some really great conversation about things like extraterrestrials, health and fitness, as well as have a few laughs. The final reason is that I think that he would want to eat some really good food. While I am not much of a hunter or into game meats, I think we would be able to land on something we’d both enjoy, not to mention I am sure he’d know where to eat with all chefs he’s interviewed in the past. Plus, as he has stated in his podcasts in the past, he likes to feast, and I think presented with the opportunity for a private breakfast or lunch, the two of us could do some serious damage.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

For more information about AIM Athletic, or what I do at my training facility, they can check out my gym’s website www.aimathletic.com. On the blog page, they will find some of my written articles, as well as articles that I have contributed to in the past. I can also be found on social either @aim_athletic, or my personal account @jake_aim on Instagram or by searching my name on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.