Ashlyn Carmela of Archive Homes: “Self-discipline”

As a part of my series about strong women leaders of the Real Estate industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ashlyn Carmela.

She is the Founder and Broker of Archive Homes as well as the CEO of Goldfinger Technology Corporation. On top of that she has dove into the tech space locking her sights on building an AI platform ( which is set to launch early next year ) that will utilize her knowledge of Real Estate and blend it with a fresh new way to make home buying easier for all parties involved. Her charisma for wanting to take the antiquated practice of Real Estate and push to evolve it into something beyond expectation showcases not just her leadership qualities but her overall passion for all that she does and aims to do.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I was born and raised in Newport, California and now reside in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. I am twenty five years old and the CEO of Goldfinger Technology Corporation, Founder of Archive Homes Real Estate Brokerage and a technology entrepreneur. I had graduated high school about a year and a half early and spent a majority of my time working in retail design.

When it came time to start thinking about college my dad, who has always been supportive of me, told me that I needed to start saving in order to pay for my tuition. I wanted to go to school for Fashion Merchandising at that point. Obviously with college being a major expense, he suggested that I look into Real Estate as it would be a great way to network and gain some “life experience”. I think within six months I got my first listing, it was 1m dollars in the Hollywood Hills and I ended up representing both sides of the transaction.

I was eighteen years old and holding a check for four years of college in my hand. I remember thinking, “Ok, let’s give this a year and see where it leads.” The rest is history. Here I am almost 8 years later and am the founder and broker of my own brokerage, Archive Homes. Now I get to teach and implement all of what I have learned over the years into my own business and that is bigger and more rewarding than the check I first received at eighteen.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Every day in this industry is different. I am constantly learning something new; I was just telling this story to my newest agent. I had clients who wanted to buy a house that I felt would not be a good fit for them or their lifestyle goals. I refused to write an offer for them and told them they should work with another agent if they wanted to proceed with that house. And they did. It’s not just about the house and our clients ‘basic criteria’ being met, it’s truly about the lifestyle & long term goals of our clients. It’s something that’s usually overlooked. Shortly after, I got the “what did we just do” call.

At the end of the day it’s not about a commission check, it’s about guiding our clients in the right direction and using our industry knowledge to get there. It’s about finding the best route to that destination. We must genuinely come from a place of putting our clients first, it involves drawing some hard lines, but that takes precedence.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

It’s funny you ask, yes I am actually working on a new and very exciting project that blends the Real Estate Industry and the Tech Industry together. For a long time I have wanted to scale the way I conduct my business because in my eyes, home buying/selling is more than just helping people find a place to live, it’s educating and guiding an experience beyond how many beds, baths and sqft are wanted aka the “basics”. The platform I am creating curates a “place” where consumers’ Real Estate needs can be met through accessibility, education and access to information beyond their expectations with ease. It is the application where we evolve the antiquated practice of Real Estate by leveraging advanced technology to create the first personalized approach to the home buying process. That is what HOMER encompasses. If you would like to get a sneak preview of HOMER you can visit — thehomerapp.com

HOMER not only helps consumers but agents as well, HOMER aims to connect not transact.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Archive Homes is built on the preface of going beyond the transactional norm and creating a personalized approach to home buying by helping clients achieve long-term goals that align with their lifestyle. Our work goes beyond buying and selling. We educate our clients that their dreams are much more attainable than imaginable through a service-oriented not sales-driven mindset. Here, we start with asking our clients “why” and then work backwards from there in order to make sure all their needs are met accordingly. Archive Homes redefines the basic term “agent-client relationship”; we are cultivating a new era of Real Estate and that is a story within itself.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Obviously there have been many people who have helped me along the way in my career, but one comes to mind who I owe much of my Real Estate success to. When I first ventured into Real Estate, I was 18 years old and there were not many people who were willing to invest in someone so young, or a young girl. I had a Managing Broker Fa, who not only saw my potential but continuously pushed me and never let me get comfortable or complacent. Fa would constantly challenge and support my growth as an agent; but more importantly he looked past my age and knew with his guidance I would become someone exceptional. So I got over my fears very quickly and learned so much from him along the way. I definitely owe him a huge thank you because without him I wouldn’t be where I am today in my career(s).

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a women dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

Now you really have me thinking. It’s funny to hear that statistic because it’s not something that is brought to light often, just as it’s heavily shadowed how successful women are in their respective industries. In my opinion I think a main reason for the imbalance is due to women having to or rather feeling the need to prove themselves more than men have to. I mean if you think about it, Real Estate is one of the largest sectors of the economy and for it to still be such an antiquated practice, doesn’t really make a whole lot of sense. It seems to still be very far behind in its involvement with current times. Being a young, successful female business owner is definitely more challenging than if a male counterpart were to do the same things I am doing. We as women are still looked at differently than men and seen as needing to prove our worth which I think causes a tremendous imbalance not just in Real Estate but across all industries. I think for some having a female in a senior position is uncomfortable.

What 3 things can be done by a) individuals b) companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

First I would say as a society we are focusing too much on the wrong aspects of our industry. We highlight and glamorize certain areas of Real Estate to appeal to outsiders for entertainment purposes when in actuality it doesn’t reflect the reality of being a REALTOR. I personally believe that the perspective surrounding Real Estate dilutes what the industry is really about. We as REALTORS hold great responsibility and our job is to protect its clientele and consumers. Another attribute that contributes to a lack in gender balance would be the drama surrounding the industry. Promoting female drama isn’t a great reflection on the industry or the mark we as females are trying to make as serious business professionals. Sexualizing the industry is counterintuitive to everything we are trying to convey as women leaders in Real Estate. Lastly, I would say we can do better at being respectful of both genders. I think it’s natural to always have a slight competitive edge but when there isn’t respect in a workspace then of course it’s going to create an imbalance.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

In my personal opinion I think one of the biggest challenges faced by women executives is the feeling of being constantly challenged. I personally have dealt with this and I know other female executives and workplace women who have dealt with this. From my experience, it’s almost as though you (as a woman) constantly have to prove yourself that you belong and have worked just as hard or harder to be where you are. I’ve noticed it takes longer to prove my knowledge and experience than if a male were to and I think it’s systemically unfair. If you were to remove gender from the equation and just look at worker A vs worker B side by side, both with the exact same knowledge and experience, it wouldn’t matter which you chose. However the moment the gender is revealed, the woman is looked at as less equal to the man purely because she is a female. This is something I’ve encountered throughout my career. I do believe that throughout my work in the Real Estate industry and the change I hope to bring, my role as a female leader can diminish that perspective.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

This is a great question and so hard to narrow down to just three things but I will do my best.

There is an insurmountable amount of growth in Real Estate, not just as an individual but as an industry as a whole. The bond between modern times and technology is ever changing; there is so much to be improved and that will occur on a daily basis. So for me, the growth aspect of Real Estate is one of the many elating qualities about this job. The constant challenge that surrounds Real Estate is invigorating. Every transaction, person, family, experience is different from the last in some shape or form. I’m constantly being challenged, adjusting to circumstances, and that allows me to grow myself as an individual in the process. There is a huge amount of diversity in the people I interact with daily so I’m always learning and evolving. Each new person I come in contact with teaches me something new, not just about others but about myself too. I enjoy the aspect of never feeling comfortable and complacent. I’m always evolving myself and my practice to make it the best it can be and hopefully inspire others to do the same.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

I mentioned earlier the negative or glamorized stigma that surrounds what people presume Real Estate is based on society showcasing this false reality. I mean that definitely plays a role in what concerns me the industry could become. I just don’t see the benefit in highlighting and parading areas of the industry which make it seem easy or money driven. This is a consumer based industry, it’s not supposed to be about a paycheck, fame or self, it’s about putting others first, specifically your clients desires.

I do feel like people get into this industry for the wrong reasons and don’t have the client’s best interests at heart. In conjunction to my above statements, this isn’t an easy industry to just jump into contrary to popular belief. It takes a lot of work to build trust and knowledge for how we represent others as their agents. This is all in addition to the industry knowledge that’s required. Much of what Real Estate is you can’t find in a textbook or a class but you have to learn and be taught by your brokerage.

If it was up to me, in all honesty, agents should have a probationary period where you work with experienced agents before getting licensed, where the thought of “getting the check” isn’t the focus.

I think for a lot of new agents that is what they’re eyes are fixed on from the start which should not be the case. I see this all the time when I interview new agents, “Well you’d make more if they bought that house, so why didn’t you show it to them” is probably the statement I hear most often. We can’t represent people as trusting agents the way we are supposed to with due care and diligence if we don’t have our eyes fixed on the true prize; our client’s needs. To sum it all up my three concerns are stigmas, glamorization and transaction based incentives; my three improvements would be education, changing transaction incentives for new agents and enlightening those on the true reality behind being a Real Estate agent.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

Simple, ADD VALUE. My biggest and best piece of advice to other leaders to help their team thrive can summed up in one word, value. The only question you should be asking yourself as a leader is “how can I add value to these people’s lives?” As a leader our job is to help pave the way for those who will walk after us, the concrete values you lay today will be used for years to come. Use your past experiences, learned knowledge and mistakes to make those you mentor see their inner and outer value because ultimately they will be paving a way for those after them. This industry is more than just conducting a Real Estate transaction, it’s about adding value to our client’s lives.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

This is a great question. I was actually working over this question with my intern who is studying for his Real Estate license and these were the five non intuitive things I felt he and others should know ( my personal opinion ):

Real Estate is all about communication, and I’m not saying that in the general sense because that is obvious but I’m speaking in terms of being able to communicate and connect with clients, being able to read a situation before speaking and knowing how to speak to them as their agent. There are times where we have to have harsh conversations with our clients and that’s not always easy. It’s being able to convey reality without being overly blunt. It’s a tough balance. We also ride this grey line of being their “therapist”/friend and then on the other hand we have to remember we are hired to handle their home buying transaction aside from personal feelings. Being able to understand and be empathetic towards others, especially in this business, is a major key to success. We have to remain authentic, non-biased and honest with our clients; then being able to communicate within all that is imperative. Understanding the difference between this being a goal oriented business and not a sales oriented business is important. I truly believe the best and probably most successful are the agents that put aside their own agenda and work in the capacity for their clients goals. When we come from a place of adding value and being genuine, that is when the sales come but if you’re so focused on making a sale then you’re not serving your clients, you’re only serving yourself. I think once you grasp this concept that is when you become a great agent. Self-discipline. I can’t say it more simply than that. Brokers aren’t going to hold your hand and hold you accountable, only you can. Especially as you move up the ranks and begin to take on more and more. This isn’t a normal 9–5 job. This is a self-driven industry and you must maintain a high self-awareness and accountability. If you don’t chase leads, network and push yourself then it won’t get done. You are your own “boss” in a way, you have to want it. Eliminating competition is another non-intuitive thing you need when entering into this business. I believe collaboration triumphs competition. Yes, to an extent there is some form of “competition” which most holds true to being within yourself but understanding that collaboration is more triumphant than self-ego. There are plenty of people willing to help you and who want to see you succeed, so asking for help or another set of eyes showcases your drive to do the very best for your clients. Again, you put your personal self aside for the greater good of your clients. Lastly, I think being able to connect with others is huge. I try to look at each new client I work with as making a new lifelong friend. I want to put my best foot forward and really understand them and their desires. I am here to help them in any way that I can, being able to connect is very important and not just with the clients but everyone else involved throughout the process. Networking and connection in Real Estate is at the top of my list when I talk to people about the industry, especially those who are considering getting into the business. If you only perceive being an agent as a transactional business and making a check then you’re not going to reap the benefits of being a great agent. How we treat others is a reflection of how we feel about ourselves. It’s very easy to pick up on when someone is being real versus fake so true, genuine connection is high on the priority list when it comes to being a successful Real Estate agent.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

All I want to do is inspire others and pass down what I’ve learned along the way. If I can help just one person then that is huge to me. If I can help build a movement and have it be on a larger scale than that’s even better! One way I hope to do that is with HOMER which I talked a bit about earlier. He is my movement. “He” (an app/website) is the way I hope to change the agent dynamic from competition to a monopoly where the clients’ needs are highlighted and put first. I’ve been so frustrated with other home buying sites and how the business is conducted that I decided one day to build one myself. Now, that turned out to be a much larger project than anticipated but I have a strong team working alongside me who are equally invested in HOMER for the right reasons and we hope to launch this new platform early next year. The benefits of HOMER and the platform that it encompasses will hopefully bring the most good to the greatest number of people at least that is what I am aiming for.

