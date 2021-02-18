Ashleys Furniture

TWO MONEY SAVING TIPS FOR BUYING FURNITURE FROM ASHLEY FURNITURE HOMESTORE

Hey all! Last week I purchased my nightstands and dresser for my bedroom. In doing so, I discovered two tips on how to save money when purchasing from Ashley Furniture (and probably other stores, too!).

And speaking of my bedroom, I am so very happy with how well it is coming together. With the help of my parents, I made some major progress last weekend! And each day I am loving it a little more.

The last big items to buy were the nightstands and dresser. I wanted two nightstands flanking the bed, and a large dresser for the opposite wall from the bed. I looked a various places for these items – I wanted something a bit nicer than IKEA, yet I didn’t want to spend quite as much as like a Pottery Barn. Don’t get me wrong, I do love IKEA and have had really good luck there, but I wanted something a little bit more grown up, if you will. And, I did actually consider Pottery Barn, because I want something that would last me for years. However, when I actually went to look, I didn’t feel the quality matched the price on the specific pieces I was looking at, and after the whole debacle with ordering my chairs, I don’t think I will be ordering furniture from them for some time. But, back to the subject at hand. I found a few options from Ashley that I liked, and then during one of my mom’s visits we went to check out the various options. The nightstands and dresser I loved the most were the ones from the Flynnter collection. It had the look I was going for, I really liked the wood finish, and I believe it will be something that I will continue to like as the years pass.

Fast forward to last week, and I was ready to make my purchase. Obviously, redoing a whole room where you need to purchase everything, is not cheap. I have been lucky that almost everything I have purchased was on sale (bed, mattress & bedding and the paint!), or a good deal (IKEA curtains & the large mirror).

Lady luck was also on my side with the furniture purchase. I was googling the dresser, because I couldn’t remember what color the knobs were. I typed in the name, and then all of these options came up. And I noticed that they weren’t all from the Ashley store. They were selling the exact same pieces at Weekends Only and Hayneedle. All at different prices! And those prices were cheaper than what was listened online at Ashley.

When my mom and I had gone in just to look at the furniture, the sales associate told me that they offer different deals in store than online. And vice versa – it may be cheaper online, than in store which if that is the case, they will match it in store. I wasn’t sure if they would price match a different store, though.

Looking online, they do give their price matching policy (link here). If all requirements are met, they will price match the following sites: Amazon, Wayfair, Overstock, Target, and Hayneedle. The lowest price I had seen for what I wanted was at Weekends Only. Since that wasn’t listed on their site, I wasn’t sure what the verdict would be.

I went into the store, got a price on the items, then told them I had found it for cheaper at a different store, and asked if they would price match. The associate asked if I was planning on purchasing that day, which I was. After checking with the manager, he confirmed that they do in fact price match to that store (Weekends Only). The associate pulled the items up on the Weekends Only website to verify the price, and I was on my way to buying some new furniture for about $600 cheaper than quoted! What made it even better was the fact that the Ashley delivery charge is cheaper than Weekends Only, so that was about an additional savings of $30 from the lowest price found online. I was just so tickled with the deal!

So, my two takeaways from this experience:

If you find an item you like from Ashley Furniture (and really anywhere), always Google that specific item to see if it is available elsewhere, and take note of the price differences. Then, be sure to ask about price matching when it comes time to buy!

2. If you are unable to find an item elsewhere, make sure you price out the items in store and online to ensure that you are getting the best deal. The nightstands and dresser are set to be delivered in just over a week. I cannot wait to see them in person!