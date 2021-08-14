Ashley Walker: “Education”

Education- learning about XLMTM and keeping myself as healthy as possible is critical for me

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ashley Walker.

Ashley Walker is an outspoken patient advocate for those living with centronuclear myopathies who is based in Carlsbad, California. She has lived with X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM) since birth and her twin sons, Alexander and Jayden, both passed away due to complications from the disease. After the deaths of her children, she began sharing her family’s story in an effort to raise awareness of the urgent need for life-saving treatment options.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am the youngest of three girls. My two older sisters are healthy. Starting from the very beginning, when my mom was pregnant with me, the doctor couldn’t find my heartbeat. At about 3 or 4 months along her doctor was going to turn off the sonogram and schedule a D&C. As he was reaching for the off button, suddenly there was a flicker of a heartbeat. The rest of her pregnancy went well and I was born on September 28, 1988.

I was always called a “good baby.” My first memory as a child is from kindergarten. Our class would sit on the floor every day for story time. When it was time to stand up to go back to our desks, I would pull a chair closer to me or crawl to the closest chair for assistance standing up. I then moved on to a private school in Carlsbad from first through sixth grade. I struggled the most during this time. The classes were extremely small so it was very hard not to notice that I was different from the other kids. During physical education, my run looked like a gallop. I would sneak away from many classes and hide in the restroom to avoid bullying. When I was about nine years old I was admitted into a children’s hospital and went through very invasive testing to find out what was wrong with me. After muscle and nerve biopsies and many more tests, doctors concluded that I had limb-girdle muscular dystrophy. They told my parents that the best thing to do was to keep me as active as possible and to keep my weight down. Life went on and I finally was in high school where I felt my most “normal.” I was able to keep a full school schedule as well as hold a job!

When I turned 20, I met the love of my life, Johnny. He was a Marine at the time. We decided we wanted to get married and start a family right away. When I was 22, we found out that we were pregnant with twin boys! We moved to our new duty station in Hawaii and began preparing for our baby boys. The boys were born prematurely, but their doctors reassured us that there was no reason to worry because this was common for twins. They told us that the boys would be just fine when they got to gestation. When they were born via C-section, I knew something was wrong when I didn’t hear a single cry from either son.

As months went by, the boys were growing but not progressing. They required 24-hour breathing assistance and feeding tubes. Eventually, a geneticist suggested that I undergo the exome sequencing test. This involved taking my blood and testing every single gene in my body. Back then the test was new and it took about nine months to get results. While we waited for a diagnosis, my husband and I were able to get the boys back to California, where we felt we had more support. The geneticist called and finally had an answer. As my husband pulled his phone out ready to research what the doctor said, the geneticist told us that I had x-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM). At the very moment I felt like it was a death sentence. It was one of the worst moments of my life. From this point on we vowed to make as many memories with our sons as possible. We were able to celebrate every holiday, as well as the boys’ first birthday. Ultimately, the boys were too weak to fight off pneumonia. They passed away within hours of each other on July 11, 2013.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’m not sure if I have specific life lesson quotes that I live by. But I do like to read the Bible as well as self-help books. But what also helps is reaching out to “my community.” The other men, women and caregivers living with XLMTM have helped me tremendously. These people know exactly what my family and I are going through.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I feel like I am very mentally strong. My disease has already progressed to the point where I cannot get off the ground without assistance. I am basically dead weight until I get on my feet. In these moments where I am completely stuck and helpless, I go into a place in my mind where I can remain calm. In the past I used to panic and freak out. Another quality I believe I have is patience. When I become stuck in certain places or have to move at a slower pace than everyone else, I have to channel this trait. I have a lot of patience with everything in my life now. The third is that I have developed a strong drive as an advocate. This disease and the hardships it brings can become very frustrating to explain to friends, family and especially doctors. But the frustration has also shown me the importance of educating and advocating for people like me.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

I feel like I have had two very dramatic losses in my life. The loss of my twin sons and the loss of my physically stronger self.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

At the time of my sons’ deaths, I felt like that was going to be the end of my life. I truly felt like I could not live without them.

How did you react in the short term?

I reacted in the worst way possible. I spiraled and lost myself. I fell into an addiction to alcohol. My husband would come home from work and I would be passed out in our closet. I eventually gave myself pancreatitis and needed emergency surgery to remove my gallbladder.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

After my gallbladder removal surgery, I took a hard look at myself and life in general. I dedicated myself to becoming sober and healthy. I started by reaching out to the Optimum Health Institute (OHI). Their team taught me how to create and maintain my optimal health.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I don’t think I will ever truly “heal” or “let go” of everything I have been through but I can definitely say that now I have tools to help me mentally as well as physically. Every year on the boys’ birthday I bake cupcakes and on the anniversary of their deaths I let balloons go. I also reach out to my community of XLMTM warriors when I need support.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I focus on my health and on appreciating the little things. Every morning I need to use a couple of different machines to help me breathe and start my day. I shower, brush my teeth and thank God for another day. I either swim or use my seated elliptical for exercise. I enjoy cleaning and meal prepping for my husband and I.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I would like to thank Alison Frase. She has founded the Joshua Frase Foundation. In 2016, I came down with the flu. I was in Virginia in an ICU where no one knew what XLMTM was or how to treat me effectively. While I was intubated, I was able to scratch down Alison’s name. My family called Alison and she got my ICU doctor in touch with one of my doctors at the National Institute of Health. Within hours, my medical team was able to develop a better care plan for me. I was extubated and began my recovery.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

I have done my best to turn the challenges I have faced in life into opportunities to find my purpose. XLMTM is mostly seen in young boys and women living with the disease can be overlooked. By telling my story, I hope to make people aware that girls and women are suffering too. XLMTM is not as rare as it seems.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned that I have a bigger purpose in this life. I have found a voice not only for myself but for the entire XLMTM community. The OHI taught me how to live a healthy lifestyle.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Faith- my faith is what keeps me and my boys connected even though we are not physically together today Education- learning about XLMTM and keeping myself as healthy as possible is critical for me Community- finding “my people” has been life changing. Members of the XLMTM community share tricks and hacks that make our day to day living easier Hope- I have hope that I will be able to participate in clinical trials coming to the United States. I also hope to have more strength some day Perseverance- I have a vision to one day be cured of this terminal illness. I will persevere until that day comes

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I wish I could create a way to raise more awareness of the importance of genetic testing being done as soon people show signs of this type of illness. I would also like to play a role in making those in the disabled community feel more comfortable living in today’s world by increasing awareness, understanding and accessibility.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Vanessa Bryant! I have been following her journey on Instagram. She has handled everything she has been through with such class, grace, and faith. It’s truly inspiring. And I think we share a love for the Lakers.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

If you would like to learn more about XLMTM, visit:

http://www.mtm-cnm.org/

https://www.will-cure.org/

https://www.joshuafrase.org/

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.