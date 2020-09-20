Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Ashley Van Brocklin: “I want to be the best possible role model for my daughter and help her live a better life.”

The Thrive ZP Challenge has helped me step out of my comfort zone.

By

I started my first Thrive ZP Challenge back in 2017. After I ran my first 5K, I decided I would keep using the app to help me train for more runs. With each Thrive ZP Challenge after that, I completed longer and longer runs. I finally signed up for a 50K! I do a 21-day Challenge back-to-back to keep me focused and accountable to my training, food, and my family. It has helped me balance it all and be present for my daughter. We make sure to do lots of little things together. We eat dinner as a family every night and that has made a big difference in how we stay connected.

  • I bring a water bottle and pack healthy snacks to save money.
  • We have a family dinner each night to reconnect at the end of the day.
  • I have lost over 20 pounds with the Thrive ZP Challenge.

The Thrive ZP Challenge has helped me step out of my comfort zone. It’s really changed my life for the better. My attitude is so much more positive. It’s made me a better associate and a better manager, and better in my personal life. My family has definitely noticed the positive difference, too. I want to be the best possible role model for my daughter and help her live a better life. My associates and I love the simplicity of the app and the overall positivity it brings to your life. It’s awesome!

Ashley VanBrocklin, Supercenter #2911; Pulaski, N.Y.; National Thrive ZP Challenge $5K Winner


Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Michelle Moore, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.

