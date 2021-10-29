Ashley Spillane of Civic Responsibility Project: “People remember the way you treated them before they remember your work product”

People remember the way you treated them before they remember your work product. I worked with someone that was planning a program that would have gotten in the way of our larger, shared goal. I wanted so badly to deliver a win on this goal that my anxiety showed up in every conversation I had with them about their plans. Even though I was able to deliver the win, they remember how I approached the conversations more.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Ashley Spillane, co-founder of the Civic Responsibility Project and founder and president of Impactual LLC.

Ashley Spillane is co-founder of the Civic Responsibility Project — a nonpartisan incubator that provides resources and support to nonprofits working with business leaders and brands to increase civic participation, as well as founder and president of Impactual LLC, a powerhouse social impact firm. As a nationally recognized civic engagement expert, she’s been featured in publications and media outlets like The Washington Post, The New York Times, Harvard Business Review, Glamour, and Marie Claire. She previously served at the helm of leading civic engagement organizations like Rock the Vote, The Atlas Project, and Democratic GAIN and during her tenure at Rock the Vote, she was widely credited with “reviving the 90s-era voter registration juggernaut.”

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I grew up in Massachusetts with my parents, brother, and grandparents. We all lived super close to other family members (I could see my great aunts from our back porch) in a neighborhood with a lot of other big families. I spent my childhood playing cards with my grandparents, helping my great aunts hang the laundry, fetching the mail at the post office for neighbors — and attending our monthly association meetings. I loved our little community and, even from a young age, found it fascinating to attend the neighborhood association meetings with my dad. It was held in someone’s garage with neighbors passing boxes of Dunkin Donuts and chatting about ways to work together to improve the community. I loved hearing about what issues people were facing and their different perspectives on how to solve them. If someone was sick, they’d organize a meal train. If there were lots of new people in town, they’d organize an ice cream social so everyone could meet. My neighbors taught me the importance of being in community with one another — and about finding ways every day to help make life a little better for someone else. It was never political, per se — but it did make me think about how important it was to show up and make your voices heard to the people we ask to represent our communities in decision-making processes.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I went to college just after 9/11 and lived in an all girls dorm with several Muslim women. It was amazing to be able to talk with them about what their experience was like in America after that tragic day — and to learn about the impact our leaders’ response was having back in the countries where their families lived. It made me realize that the federal government isn’t all that different from my neighborhood association: decisions are informed by those who show up and speak up. I started to form an opinion and decided to find a way to make my voice heard. My first “job” in politics was standing outside the metro station in Rockville, MD and reminding people to vote in the upcoming midterm election. I loved it and was hooked after that.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I am really fortunate to have had a number of amazing jobs over the course of my career, including as president of Rock the Vote, where I got to make a music video with Lil Jon, Sophia Bush, Fred Armisen (among others). I was in my first few months of leading the organization and was driving with a friend, Dan McSwain, one day when the hit, Turn Down for What, came on the radio. He made an offhand comment about how fun it would be if Jon would re-record the song and make it about voting. We laughed and then I said, “I run Rock the Vote now! We could just ask him.” It took a lot of work (with great thanks to his amazing publicist, Tamar Juda), but we made it happen. It was so much fun to make and a huge hit. It taught me to dream big, make bold asks, and hustle hard to bring a dream to life.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Kindness. Above all else, I try to be genuinely kind to everyone I meet and everyone who asks me for help. When I was in college, I read this amazing quote by James Michael Curley, the former mayor of Boston, that has stuck with me: “Always remember, for the person who comes to you, that favor is the most important thing in the world. If he could take care of it himself, he wouldn’t be coming to see you. So treat them all alike and try to help everybody — no matter how big or how small the problem is.” I try to remember this every time I am asked for a favor or to meet with someone I don’t know. While it hasn’t always been the best for work-life balance, it has truly kept me grounded and helped me build a big network of awesome people. Courage. I wasn’t always comfortable enough in my own skin (or skillful enough at giving feedback) to be radically honest with people. I was afraid sharing my actual opinion would be at odds with my desire to be, above all else, kind. I wish I could tell my younger self that being honest is an act of kindness; that it’s possible to be a nice person and also have difficult conversations. It takes real courage to tell your boss that their strategy isn’t producing the results they want or to tell a client that they treat your female staff with less respect than your male staff. Equanimity. Equanimity is a term I learned at a meditation retreat. It’s mental calmness, composure, and evenness of temper, especially in a difficult situation. I am an anxious person by nature and I can get fired up quickly. But I learned I needed to be equanimous to be successful. It takes practice to be kind and generous, while not allowing yourself to get/feel taken advantage of. Or to be courageous and able to have difficult conversations without being angry or mean. This is not easy (for me, anyway) because I’m really passionate about the work I do. But I have learned to find channels for my anxiety/frustration/anger that allow me to show up in more calm, positive ways around others. (Find yourself a business partner who loves a good vent sesh!!)

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

At least in the work I do, I have found the aversion to strong women to stem from a sort of scarcity mentality. It’s almost like there is a fear (among men and women) that there aren’t enough positions, credit, power, money, or attention for the world to have both strong women and men. Strong women get sh*t done and sometimes that gets them positions, credit, power, money, or attention that others feel would have been coming to them otherwise. The discomfort is actually rooted in fear — fear that something will be taken away if someone else succeeds. I’ve worked for men and women who have operated this way and it broke my heart every time because it’s total bullsh*t.

You will always see me on social media putting the spotlight on other people’s success. We should be lifting every single person in our society up. Life is hard enough without running into people who aren’t happy for you when you win.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I worked on a project that was a huge success. I poured 80 hours a week into this project for well over a year and was incredibly proud of what I accomplished. I developed the strategy, identified really amazing partners and staff, and secured funding for it. I didn’t do any of it alone and was incredibly grateful to the people who not only helped along the way, but who gave me the opportunity to work on it in the first place. I found out a few months after the project ended that the man who hired me to work on it was telling people I had done little more than support the project administratively. That he himself had developed the strategy, identified the partners, and secured the funding. It was crushing to learn that, while I was out sharing credit and singing everyone else’s praises, he wasn’t comfortable enough in his own skin to do the same for me.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

This question made me chuckle and I’m not sure I’m the best person to ask. I think I tend to be generally unaware someone is uncomfortable around me or genuinely confused as to why.

Someone recently told me I was intimidating and I laughed. I thought they were joking because, like most people, I have a running list of all my flaws and failures in my head. It’s hard to remember not everyone sees that and has the same perception of you as you do of yourself.

Let me give you an example. One time, on my way to yoga, I stepped in dog poop on a sidewalk. Some of it got on my foot — but I didn’t realize it until a few minutes into the yoga class, when I realized that I had somehow gotten the poop on my arms and neck. Now, imagine knowing this story about yourself and being able to understand someone thinking you’re intimidating.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

Normalize the strong woman! Talk about how awesome strong women are at home, at work, in books, in movies, at the ballot box. Things are starting to get better on this front — we have a female Vice President of the United States, female Speaker of the House, and we’re seeing more and more female leads in the culture we consume. Let’s just keep it coming. Let’s continue to celebrate strong women, lifting their achievements up whenever possible.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

When you’re starting out, you take every opportunity you can to be around the people who have your dream job. You want to get to know them, understand how they got to where they are, network so they may help you with your own career. In DC, an inordinate amount of these opportunities are at bars and, while I loved getting to know people in these less formal, social settings, it puts young women in a horrible position. In my experience, being excited to talk to well-respected men in politics was far too easily perceived as flirting — and resulted in a lot of uncomfortable situations that my male counterparts never endured.

One time I spent an hour talking with a really impressive male political consultant about his career path and asking questions about the industry before I excused myself to use the restroom. He proceeded to follow me to the bathroom and pushed me up against a wall to kiss me. I was stunned (and grossed out). But I was also deeply ashamed and replayed the previous hour in my head for weeks, wondering what I had done to give this guy the wrong impression: was it my outfit? that I was drinking? had I said the wrong things? My biggest regret of my “youth” is not understanding that I wasn’t the one doing something wrong in these situations.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

If we’re strong, we’re told we’re aggressive. If we’re strong, we’re called bossy. If we’re strong, we’re being difficult. If we’re not strong enough, we’re emotional or weak. I think the biggest challenge is feeling like you’re never going to get it quite right. Men aren’t subjected to the same kind of “feedback” that women are and, in my experience, that results in a lot of should-be-strong women moving through the world with crushing doubt and insecurity.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was? What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

When you’re doing work that you think is important, love or are ambitious about, it can be hard to get a good work-life balance. And truthfully, when you’re young, you do have to hustle harder and work longer hours to set yourself apart. That doesn’t mean working 24/7 everyday, but it does mean going the extra mile sometimes.

When I was in my early thirties, a successful woman I admired gave me a piece of feedback that helped me dramatically change my relationship with my work-life balance. She said that getting emails from me after 7p made me seem unprofessional, like I wasn’t a skilled enough worker to accomplish what I needed to within business hours.

While I don’t think this is always true (as we get closer to Election Day, the hours get longer), this feedback did give me permission to focus more during the day and step away from my email/phone at a more reasonable hour every night. The best part? When I left work at a reasonable hour, I suddenly had time for yoga, dating, laundry, concerts, and tea with friends. And, making time for all of these things made me a happier, more well-rounded person, which in-turn made me better at my job.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

For women, the relationship between beauty and confidence is an incredibly complicated and unique one. But for me, I know that when I feel good, I look good, and when I look good, I feel good. I’m better at my job because I make it a priority. A good manicure is my secret weapon. My first boss working in Washington, D.C. always had a chic, simple manicure, and whenever I’d meet a big deadline she would give me gift cards to get my nails done. I started copying her — a manicure with Essie Mademoiselle twice a month.

How is this similar or different for men?

Certainly many male leaders place an emphasis on their appearance, but I can’t think of any successful female leader whose signature look is a ratty hoody, unkempt hair, and sneakers.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

People remember the way you treated them before they remember your work product. I worked with someone that was planning a program that would have gotten in the way of our larger, shared goal. I wanted so badly to deliver a win on this goal that my anxiety showed up in every conversation I had with them about their plans. Even though I was able to deliver the win, they remember how I approached the conversations more. Become a cheerleader. Spend real time cheering other women on. Some of the most rewarding connections I’ve made came from me finding women I admire on social media and just enthusiastically cheering for their wins. Sofia Gross is this brilliant young woman at Snapchat who is constantly innovating ways to engage young people in politics. I admired her work from afar for like four years before we first met, but she knew of me because I was constantly telling people how consistently impressive I found her. Give some of your time away for free. I know this is the opposite of a lot of advice women get today (because, yes, our time is valuable and we should be appropriately compensated for it) , but I really do think it’s important to take meeting requests with people you don’t know and spend time having information interviews with young people who can’t pay for your time. It has always served me well to have a network of amazing, ambitious young people I had the privilege of helping at some point, including the fact that I have gotten to hire several of them at my company! Ask for help. When I first became an executive director of an organization, I had no idea how to manage an organizational budget. I felt stupid, like I should have known this in order to get the job, but I had to get over that real quick and ask a friend to teach me. Even now, I’m still constantly asking friends who run businesses “how do you do this?” I honestly wouldn’t have known how to steer my company through COVID-19 without consulting my friend Rodell Mollineau, who has a similar sized firm and was figuring a lot of this out for himself too. Be completely and utterly yourself. It took me ten years to get a sense of what leadership/fashion/communications style I felt most comfortable rocking. My first few female bosses were sparing with their words; they didn’t give praise easily, didn’t talk about their lives much. The women around me wore really basic beige/black/gray outfits. I wore a uniform in Catholic school, so I guess none of this bothered me terribly in the beginning. But I started to feel stifled. I wanted to wear funky blazers and bold dresses with leather jackets. I wanted to tell people how amazing I thought they were, talk about how shitty it felt to be dumped, to break down when another school shooting was announced. At some point, I just started showing up to work more authentically. I had to fake my confidence for a while, but eventually people were asking me for advice on how to do it themselves.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Kid Cudi. He’s a serious hero of mine. He produces the most amazing music and is so raw about his own experiences struggling with mental health. I admire his confidence and public service so greatly. He’s the person I most want to meet.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.