Ashley Rodriguez of Freelance US: “We are NOT broken”

We are NOT broken: When we are born, we do not have thoughts or ideas, or beliefs. When we go through “trauma” we are not actually losing a part of us, we are gaining experiences to add to the whole of who we are.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives. How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ashley Rodriguez.

Ashley is a military Veteran, turned tech entrepreneur running the first U.S. exclusive freelance platform to date. She is deeply embedded in the world of workplace psychology, having spent 15 months coaching young professionals and small business owners on effective communication in the workplace. She takes pride in her ability to connect and encourage other young entrepreneurs to keep going — that life is happening for us and not against us. Her personal stories of struggle and loss remind her that each experience is designed as an opportunity for growth or set-back, and she ultimately gets to choose which path she follows.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am so glad to have the opportunity to share my insight and I hope it enlightens others to continue forward. I was raised in a lower-income family in North Florida. My parents were young when I was born and ultimately they divorced when I was 6 years old. From there it grew ugly very quickly, and we were relocated to another state with my step-dad at the time. I don’t remember every challenge we faced, my mom did a fantastic job keeping food in our mouths and a roof over our head — I remember her working several jobs to provide for us. By the time I reached early adulthood she had been divorced 3 times. During my teenage years, we had a ton of freedom — you know it’s hard as a single parent. I partied, and struggled with my mental health in so many ways. It wasn’t until I joined the military after a short college experience that I really understood the meaning of resiliency and pushing forward through uncomfortable times — even though I had been overcoming obstacles my entire life, I just didn’t have the awareness at the time to recognize how powerful those moments were.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Worry is like a rocking chair, it gives you something to do — but gets you nowhere.”

This quote stuck with me over the years as I fell into “what if” thinking habits for years. This quote is a constant reminder that worrying about a problem hardly produces solutions to the problem. Instead of worry, I have learned techniques to default into strategy and problem-solving rather than worry. The truth is, when a problem arises, it’s there. The key is to spring into immediate and measurable action to solve those problems — and then implement a system to prevent those issues from reoccurring. It’s a process.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Resiliency is number one. Developing a “how can I grow from this” mentality versus a “why me” mentality has made the absolute difference in how I perceive myself and my situation. I recently launched a U.S. exclusive freelance platform Freelance US, and in the midst of this launch for expansion — my sewage went out at home. It cost just under $10,000 to fix our sewage issue, and we had no plans of dumping that amount of money into it. Needless to say it pulled away from my initial budget and plans for expansion campaigns for my business. Because of my resiliency and desire to overcome these challenges, I was able to re-budget and formulate a plan to continue my expansion and also take care of my home. That’s the thing, we can plan all day long but sometimes our personal life challenges us when we are about to make major breakthroughs in business. How you handle that stress is important.

Reverse Brainstorming is second. This is a technique I use to imagine every possible failed outcome of my actions, and attempt to put systems in place to prevent that from happening. In launching an online platform, I made it a personal goal to bootstrap as much of it as I possibly can. I am fortunate enough that I do not have to work a 9–5 job for earned income, because of the systems we have in place to pay for our lifestyle. It was through this realization that I decided to take on a salaried position, purely to fund all of my business expansion and pay for an assistant to help me grow my company. Every company starts somewhere — and I had to let go of my anti-corporate ideals in order to get to the next level of my goals. Because of this technique, I am in a better financial position to tackle those unexpected challenges and also learn from my position to leverage my company. I am a digital marketing manager at this job, so I spend all day in creation mode — and it really helps me when I need marketing for my company.

Victim to Powerhouse is third. I have done several talks on this subject, created a downloadable ebook, and guest spoke on podcasts. This is another quality (technique) that takes your mental toughness to another level. This is purely a technique that we learn and can default to during hard times. Take yourself from the “woe is me” to the “look at all I have accomplished” state of mind. Imagine you are a puzzle. When we are born into this world — we do not have ideas or beliefs. We do not have a way of thinking or bias. We are simply existing. As we grow, we take on experiences that shape our beliefs and our foundation. In the same way, when you buy a puzzle — it does not come out of the box put together already. As we experience life, we gain pieces of ourselves — that we must put together to create the entire picture of who we are as a person. This means, as you go through experiences, you are not “losing” a piece of yourself or your innocence. You are actually gaining value from each experience that will ultimately make up the entirety of who you are — and what you do with those experiences is entirely up to you. See yourself as gaining value rather than being “broken”. Even the hard times create a path for new beginnings.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Absolutely! This is a huge part of why I am inspired to create and encourage people — because after years of therapy and building mental toughness, I finally cracked the code for myself on how to default to an “overcomer” mindset rather than crumble. It is enlightening.

I’d love to share my most recent struggle transitioning from my military lifestyle, and how that affected me. At the same time that I felt a tremendous loss of community and familiarity in the military life, I also lost a huge chunk of money to an employment scam that I found through LinkedIn. Talk about trust issues!

Essentially I felt the loss of a community I had been a part of 24/7 for the last 4 years. It’s all I had known up until that point. I was a new person, in so many ways — and had to process the grief of losing the connections I had become accustomed to, on top of losing a large chunk of money. The employment scam is wrapped into this dramatic loss of self, because I had not been looking for employment for several years. I wasn’t aware of prepaid card scams, and mystery shopping scams, because I had only focused on my military career for the last handful of years.

I was approached by someone on LinkedIn, and groomed for several months prior to getting out of the military. I went through training, and communicated with the Georgia company for several months before landing my “first gig” as a shopper.

Long story short, the person I was communicating with were pretending to work for this Georgia based company, so when I researched them I had no idea it was an actual scam. There was an entire system and team in place.

All of which cost me $2800, and then like any great scam — they disappeared. In my attempt to get a lawyer, I was told that I wouldn’t be in this situation if I wasn’t poor in the first place, looking for a job. The lawyer explained to me that only low income families fall for these scams, and that it would cost more than what I lost to find the people who scammed me.

I was angry and bitter, I felt betrayed by the system. After therapy and processing these griefs, I developed the techniques mentioned previously — building a powerhouse mindset and reverse brainstorming. Here’s the thing — as cruel as the lawyers’ words were to me about lower income workers falling for these scams — I had to eventually realize he was being truthful. This is when I decided I would no longer be “lower” income, and I took control of my life by launching a successful, local coaching brand. From here, I pivoted and launched my online freelance platform to reach more US businesses and provide a way for freelance professionals to attain financial freedom. I now make a combined household income of $10,000 a month, and will continue to grow from here — and it only took me 24 months to go through this process.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

I initially felt like I let my family down. I had made a decision to pursue this “employment” opportunity and it cost our household almost $3,000! After processing everything, I had to finally realize that all entrepreneurs and risk takers lose money. I had to very quickly learn to let go of my emotional attachment to money, and to my lessons, and let it build me up. Here’s the thing — I know now that I will never fall for this scam again. That’s a positive. There’s also a ton of inspiration I gained and momentum from these losses. Once you learn to separate yourself emotionally from your challenges — you begin to see things more clearly.

How did you react in the short term?

I was SO angry. I briefly considered scamming the scammers because the local law agency and lawyers seemed to have ZERO care in the world about what happened to me. I finally understood why these scammers continued doing what they do — and it’s because they target the lower class. I shifted my anger from them and took responsibility for the red flags I ignored along the way. I was lower class. I decided instead that I would take control of my life and my finances and remove myself as a financial target for these predators.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

It was a process of grief. So I definitely went through all of the tell-tale steps of grieving, whether it be the loss of a loved one or a perceived loss of “self”. Once I realized that I was grieving, and not just some looney — I felt empowered to let myself feel those pains. After about 6 months of processing and rebuilding myself, and loads of therapy — I felt renewed and created those techniques with the help of my interest in psychology. It has been a game changer for me! That’s the thing, it’s okay to FEEL. It’s okay to grieve, but don’t stay there too long. Sit in it long enough to be inspired to never go there again.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

Honestly I am a huge advocate for therapy, whether that be a trusted friend or professional help. It’s purely preventative, and I discovered a lot about myself and how I operate just by talking about myself out loud. It allowed me the ability to step outside of myself as an emotional human being — and analyze my decisions and the situation I was in. From there, I did a ton of research and homework on self improvement, and out of this process came inspiration. It sounds cliche, but you really do rise from your ashes as long as you make the conscious choice to do so.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I took responsibility. I was so mad at the scammers, and my bank — for not protecting me. They didn’t have my back, like I was so used to in the military. In my unit it was mostly a collective of us looking out for each other — so I felt betrayed. Once I realized I could safely take responsibility and move on from the situation, it turned my perspective around. Now I try to take responsibility for everything I go through, because when you take responsibility — it gives you a sense of empowerment to change your situation and that’s liberating.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

My husband was incredibly supportive. If you don’t have a supportive person that is gracious with you and also encourages you to be better — you’re better off being without them. He played a crucial part in me exploring my emotions and allowed me to grieve without guilt-tripping. Had he not been patient with me through my healing process, it might have taken me down a different path — so who you surround yourself with absolutely matters. My therapist was also crucial to my mental pivot at this point. I didn’t need a “community” of people — for me it was 2 key individuals and myself. That was enough for me to realize my true potential and move forward.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

I definitely did and I am so thrilled about it. I turned my experience into a business, and then shifted that business into something more aligned with my abilities and my interests. It has been a process and a journey — but I believe going through that grief accelerated my growth and allowed me to be where I am today. Even 2 years later, I realize this is just the beginning.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I learned that I had a lack of awareness about myself. I had been so focused on the military community and putting people before myself, and working on my contributions to the unit that I lost a sense of what it was like to be alone. I needed this to propel me into another version of myself that was stronger and more resilient, because I realized that the community I relied on for strength in training and possible war — were not actually around during some of my most private battles. That gave me the perspective and ability to realize I was capable of moving on.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

We are NOT broken: When we are born, we do not have thoughts or ideas, or beliefs. When we go through “trauma” we are not actually losing a part of us, we are gaining experiences to add to the whole of who we are. A Piece of the Puzzle: When we take a puzzle from the box, we have to add the pieces one by one until the puzzle is complete. The same can be said when we take on new experiences and have to rearrange them to fit into our lives. Therapy is essential: The stigma around seeking professional help is changing. Therapy is increasingly becoming a tool for prevention and for working through hard times before they become catastrophic. Victim to Powerhouse Mentality: An extensive talk I prepared on using these visualization techniques Advocacy: The greatest way to turn a pain into victory is to help others navigate a hard situation you have already successfully been through because it validates the journey and healing, and also shares that victory and healing with others.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I encourage everyone to see themselves as they intend to be, as if they are already there. So many people regurgitate the belief and cliche phrases like “be better today than you were yesterday” and I honestly don’t focus so much on that. It’s backwards. Instead we should be focused on who am I today and where will I be tomorrow? We shouldn’t forget the past — BUT we also shouldn’t focus so much on the past that it hinders our ability to see the better versions of ourselves. Inevitably, I will remember the things I have gone through, but those moments are gone. I am much more interested in where I am going, than where I have been.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I really enjoy listening and learning from the content created by GaryVee and his team. I also listen to the Joe Rogan experience often, especially when he interviews really intelligent, influential people. I would like to have the opportunity to share his platform one day and talk about my experiences. Besides this, I listen to a mixture of motivational business powerhouses, some who are well-known and others that are not as mainstream.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

If they are U.S. based, definitely get on my freelance platform at Freelanceus.co ! The freelance world is booming with opportunity, and is great for creative professionals and business owners looking to outsource for an affordable price. I can be found at www.ashleymrodriguez.com where all of my projects are kept up to date. I love networking and meeting new people in this space.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you so much for having me! It’s been a pleasure and I look forward to doing this again if you see fit.