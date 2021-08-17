Ashley Rice and Jocelyn Gaddie of The Lavender Lifestyle and TLL Fit: “You don’t have to be perfect in your diet or exercise routine to make progress”

Understand that you don’t need to change everything all at once. You don’t have to be perfect in your diet or exercise routine to make progress. Instead, make small changes or improvements each week, and build on that. Consistency is key!

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

Sisters, best friends, coaches, and most importantly, moms! Both Ashley and Jocelyn are NASM Certified Personal Trainers and Certified Nutrition Coaches, also holding a B.S. in Health and Fitness Management. The Lavender Sisters use their blog and Instagram to help busy moms step into their power and become who they were always meant to be, inside and out!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

AR- Joc and I are sisters, just 15 months apart. We were close growing up, but super competitive with each other. It wasn’t until college that we realized how lucky we were to have each other. That’s when we really grew close and appreciated our differences. And let me tell you, we couldn’t be more different!

Joc is super outgoing and loves to keep her calendar full, where I’m a little more reserved and prefer to relax at home any chance I get! Despite our differences, we both played sports at the same university while both getting our degree in Exercise Science, with an emphasis in Health and Fitness Management. We have always loved being active!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

JG- After college we both started our careers away from the fitness industry, but continued to stay active in our own lives. It wasn’t until we became moms that our health and fitness took a backseat to all our other responsibilities. Before kids, we were used to spending at least an hour in the gym, 5–6 days a week. Because we didn’t have that kind of time anymore, we found ourselves just giving it up, with the exception of a few workouts here and there.

A little over four years ago, we found ourselves mentally drained, sleep deprived, and not showing up as our best for our kids, for our husbands, or for ourselves. We had each given birth to our third babies (they were born 12 days apart). We still talk about it and how we felt at that moment. We both remember it like it was yesterday. We felt tired, vulnerable, and stretched to our limits. We decided then that it was time to make a change. We made the decision and didn’t look back.

This was just the beginning of our journey. We started with a commitment to exercise 10 minutes a day, just three days a week. It wasn’t much, but it was a starting point. We had no idea that just starting and doing what we could, would evolve into where we are now.

Those 10 minute sessions, three days a week slowly increased until we were working out four to five days a week for 30 minutes at a time. As we started feeling more energetic and more confident, we became even more motivated to keep going. Having this outlet and newfound balance helped us to show up as better moms, wives, friends, women!

We started our IG account to hold ourselves accountable and share what we learned along the way. Over time we built a following and busy moms like us started reaching out for guidance on their journey. We could totally relate to these women! They were tired of fad diets and trying methods that don’t work or aren’t sustainable.

This is how The Lavender Lifestyle and TLL Fit were born. We made it our mission to help women everywhere to improve their energy levels, hormones, metabolism, and confidence. It goes beyond a physical transformation. Our passion is to help our clients and community members get healthy from the inside out and to find a lifestyle that is sustainable and truly enjoyable.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

AR- Honestly, I think Joc and I are each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Joc has so many amazing qualities that I wish I had. Each of our strengths are the complete opposite of one another’s, which is awesome for being in business together. We each have our roles and responsibilities with the business and we cheer each other on. But I think we also push each other to be better, because we know what the other is capable of. So our relationship is a great mix of encouragement and challenging one another to be our best.

JG- Yes I love that and agree 100%! Also our parents have always instilled in us a drive and desire to to have success no matter what we are doing. We are grateful to them for that! And our business coach Kendall Strampall, who pushes us daily to show up big!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

AR- I think one of the biggest mistakes we made was waiting so long to start our business. We just kept waiting for a better time when life wasn’t so chaotic. I think we hesitated mostly out of fear. Even after we started our business, we didn’t go all in right away. We treated it more like a hobby at first, again probably out of fear of failure or the unknown. But just like we tell our clients when starting a fitness journey, if you don’t truly believe in yourself and go all in, you will never have success. Things weren’t happening in our business and we knew it’s because we were playing small. We finally made the decision that our desire to help women was much greater than our fear of the unknown. That was in July of 2020. We have since hired 4 women to join our team, have trained hundreds of women, and are working on launching our own app! Exciting things to come.

Learn from our mistakes! Know that you are capable of doing so much more than you think. Instead of stopping short because you’re scared, just go for it. Go all in and play big!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

AR- “You can either fight for your goals or you can fight for your excuses.” I love this so much because so many times we don’t achieve success because we are in our own way. We don’t believe in ourselves or we don’t believe we are capable, so we spend so much time and energy making excuses. Obviously this is something we worked through when first starting our business, but is also something we see with our clients on a daily basis. We have clients fighting us so hard to stay complacent. But when it finally clicks for them, it’s an awesome thing to witness! They turn a corner and become unstoppable!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

JG- We just launched Fit Fierce Food, which is an ebook full of delicious, healthy recipes and instructions on how to effectively food prep each week. Our audience is mostly busy moms who are trying to juggle a lot! Planning and prepping ahead is so helpful in achieving your health and fitness goals. In the ebook we show you how to prep key ingredients in just an hour each week. This way your meals during the week come together in 15–20 minutes and you always have healthy snacks available.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

AR- Jocelyn and I both have a degree in Exercise Science, with an emphasis in Health and Fitness Management. We are also Certified Personal Trainers and Certified Nutrition Coaches through the National Academy of Sports Medicine. This combined with our personal experience as well as our experience coaching hundreds of women gives a great foundation to help women become the healthiest version of themselves. In addition, we are always trying to learn and grow, whether it’s through peer reviewed journals and publications or taking courses.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

JG- A healthy body weight can’t be measured by the scale. A healthy body weight is one where you feel energetic and confident and where your immune system and all your other systems are thriving. It is a weight that can be maintained without having to restrict foods or limit calories

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

AR- With our clients we are less focused on their weight, size, or shape, and more focused on teaching them how to improve their diet and be consistent with exercising. We are really big on progress over perfection and helping our clients to make small changes over time to improve their overall health and wellbeing. When our clients shift their focus to making those small changes right where they are in their journey, it makes it so much more manageable and sustainable. We have found by approaching health and fitness this way, our clients reach a body weight and composition overtime, where they feel their absolute best and they’re able to maintain through consistency. That’s the goal, not a number on the scale!

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

AR- Carrying around extra body weight can lead to so many health conditions like heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and breathing problems. However it is important to note that someone can appear to be a “healthy weight” and still be at risk for these health conditions as a result of lifestyle choices, like smoking or eating a diet high in saturated fats and/or processed foods. The risks associated with being underweight, or not maintaining enough body fat, include a poor immune system, low energy, irregular periods, anemia, and the list goes on!

Again, we can’t stress enough the importance of incorporating small changes to improve your diet and exercise routine. The focus should be on properly fueling your body with whole foods, eating a good balance of protein, fat, and carbs, and moving your body regularly!

JG- Yes! As Ashley mentioned before, weight can be deceiving! We have clients join our program all the time who are massively undereating and overtraining, yet they have high amounts of body fat. Diet culture has conditioned us to believe if we just work out more and eat less, we will get results. This is why Ashley said it’s important to focus on incorporating healthy habits, instead of trying to reach a certain body weight.

With these clients, a lot of work goes into their mindset and educating them on why this lifestyle is harmful and not helpful. Overtraining and undereating can lead to poor sleep, anxiety, lowered immune system, poor digestion, increased cortisol levels, slowed metabolism, and a list of other issues. With these clients, we pull back on training and slowly increase their food intake. This is typically very tough mentally for these clients, as it seems counterintuitive. But overtime, their hormones start to balance out and their metabolism increases. It usually takes several weeks to restore the body to balance, but once that happens progress feels almost effortless to these clients. It is such a contrast to the heavy training and restricting of calories that they were used to!

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

JG-Yes! Incorporating healthy habits like eating a balanced diet and incorporating consistent exercise can lead to all the confidence and energy, which we all want. It can also boost your immune system, improve energy levels and mood, improve sleep, elevate sex drive, and so much more!

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?” If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Shift Your Mindset. Mindset is the most important component in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. There are two mindset shifts that need to happen for you to be able to achieve success.

Before you even start to make changes to your diet and exercise, you need to understand why you want it! You have to really dig deep here and figure out what pains you about your current situation. Then you need to understand that getting healthy and in shape is hard work and means getting uncomfortable for change to happen. You have to make a choice. Is your “why” important enough to push you outside of your comfort zone! If it is, make the decision to go all in and don’t look back!

Understand that you don’t need to change everything all at once. You don’t have to be perfect in your diet or exercise routine to make progress. Instead, make small changes or improvements each week, and build on that. Consistency is key!

2. Eat protein at every meal and snack. Increasing your protein intake can boost metabolism significantly, helping to burn calories and fat throughout the day. Adequate protein in the diet can also reduce appetite and balance out weight-regulating hormones.

3. Limit processed foods. Try to limit foods that have been stripped of their nutritional value and replaced with artificial ingredients to decrease cost, add taste, and increase shelf life. It is also important to pay attention to packaged foods with added salt, sugar, oils and fats, as well as flavors, colors and other additives. The best way to do this is to choose mostly whole, natural foods, or foods that do not come in a package. If you are consuming packaged foods, it’s best to read the ingredients list and choose foods with ingredients you can pronounce and understand. Often the big and unrecognizable ingredients are more processed and chemically altered.

4. Incorporate Resistance Training. Resistance training, or working out with weights, leads to an increase in lean tissue, which requires an increased demand for energy expenditure. In simple terms, this means an increase in calories burned. This is true during exercise AND at rest! Not only that, but intense resistance training creates a favorable hormonal environment for building muscle and burning fat.

5. Rest and Recover. Taking rest days is crucial for progress to happen, as rest is essential for muscle repair and growth. As you exercise, you are creating microscopic tears in the muscle tissue, and rest allows these tears to heal stronger and better than before. Don’t forget, rest increases energy and allows you to show up and give your all each workout, which leads to better results. In addition to taking rest days, it is crucial that you get adequate sleep. Lack of sleep can alter ghrelin and leptin levels — the hormones that regulate appetite — leading to increased appetite.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

AR- I love this question! Sustainability is a huge part of why we created TLL Fit and something we are so passionate about. First of all, it’s important to set short term, actionable goals. This means identifying what actions you need to take to reach your larger, long term goal. An example would be to get in three 30 minute workouts each week or to do food prep every Sunday in order to reach a long term goal of losing inches. This shift in focus helps you to create goals that you have control over achieving because you have control over your actions. It also helps you to enjoy the journey and the process by taking the focus away from how far you have to go, and brings your attention back to the present journey!

Secondly, it’s important to set a pace that challenges you but that you can maintain. Don’t create goals that aren’t attainable.

JG- That’s right! To Ashley’s second point, we say all the time to make small changes over time which is what leads to long term success. Start small and build off your progress each week. By making attainable and realistic goals, you build confidence in yourself and the process! I promise you, these small changes and consistency add up to some pretty amazing results!

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

JG- We often see people setting unrealistic outcome goals, like “I want to be a size 2” or “I want to fit into my pre-pregnancy jeans before summer”, instead of focusing on actionable goals. This not only creates pressure, but also brings the focus to goals you have no control over. It often leads to implementing fad diets, restricting foods, or overtraining, all of which jeopardize overall health in order to temporarily move the scale. Instead the focus should be on implementing healthy and sustainable methods that align with true health and wellbeing.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

AR- I think there are two things that we see with our audience that keeps them stuck and spinning their wheels. The first thing is overwhelm. So many people think that in order to be healthy and get results they need to change everything they are currently doing. It can be incredibly overwhelming to think you need to make all those changes at once. With our clients, we start by assessing what they are currently doing and how they are currently eating, and we meet them right where they are. We give them 1–2 actionable goals each week to focus on. For instance, the first week we might tell a particular client who isn’t eating enough protein, to focus on eating more lean protein at every meal and snack. Next week, if that client’s protein has slightly improved, but still not where it needs to be, we will continue to work on it and help that client find ways to incorporate more protein. A fitness journey is not a race and there are no deadlines, the goal is to continue to always progress.

The next thing we see that interferes with progress is the lack of preparation. If you want to make your health and fitness a priority, you need to set time aside for it. At the beginning of each week, schedule your workouts like you would schedule a meeting and then show up for yourself. If something comes up and you can’t make a workout, make sure and reschedule it! We also encourage our clients to plan their meals weekly, and prep ingredients in advance. This helps meals and snacks come together quickly and with minimal effort. Let’s face it, when you’re hangry and in a rush, you most-likely don’t take the time to slow down and prepare a nutritious snack or meal. Instead, we often reach for the packaged, processed options that are convenient and will curb hunger on the spot. Preparation is crucial!

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

JG- It’s simple, start with small improvements to your diet and exercise routine, and don’t overcomplicate it. The most important thing though, is to JUST START!

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

AR- If we could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, it would be to eliminate diet culture and all the misinformation floating around. We have been conditioned that in order to reach your health and fitness goals, you have to limit calories and restrict foods. This type of culture values body aesthetics ove true health and well-being. I would love more than anything to cut out the misinformation that is rampant on social media and online, and lift up those who are teaching self-love and what it means to get to a place of true health and wellness!!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

AR- Oh my goodness, thinking about this gives me butterflies! There have been so many people that have inspired me over the years, but a big one for me right now is Jamie Kern LIma. I am reading her book, Believe IT. If you are a woman entrepreneur, it is a must read!! She is the founder of IT Cosmetics, which she sold for more than a billion dollars to L’Oreal and became the first female CEO of one of their brands.

But honestly, while that is all fascinating and inspiring, that isn’t even why I am so drawn to her. She has done for the cosmetics industry what I dream of The Lavender Lifestyle doing for the health and fitness industry. Her passion was to help ALL women have the confidence of looking and feeling beautiful. She knew in order to do this, she needed to use real women with real skin issues to promote her products, instead of models with flawless skin. By doing this she redefined the cosmetic industry and how women view themselves!

Gah! Talk about chills!! Joc and I created The Lavender Lifestyle to help women gain confidence and get healthy from the inside out. We want to replace diet culture with a culture where women don’t feel pressured to be a certain size or shape. A culture where they feel beautiful, just as God made them!

JG- I would absolutely love to meet Kayla Itsines. She has built a massive fitness business that has reached and helped millions of women all over the world! I’d love to sit with her and pick her brain on how she was able to grow such a successful enterprise. But I’d also like to thank her because her program brought me back to my love for fitness after having three kids. Her program reminded me how much I love working out and how much I need to make myself a priority in order to show up as my best self. I am beyond thankful for that!

