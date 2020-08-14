Ashley Rector: “Education is key.”

Education is key. Every client pitch — I leave educating the potential client — even if I know they will never hire me. I think marketing has become very transactional and less personal. It’s important to realize there is a human behind every business and every brand. To be disruptive, you need to be authentic.

As part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ashley Rector, owner of Laura Alexandria Marketing, an agency hyper-focused on marketing strategy and growth. She’s grown social media accounts organically to over 20,000+ and developed an authentic community of 4,000 international writers through her previous venture Harness Magazine. Her marketing experience coupled with her years of service as an attorney makes her a unique and effective marketing strategist for businesses.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Iwas practicing as an attorney for many years when I realized the creative portion of my brain was dying to flex its muscles. I remember feeling disconnected from the content in traditional magazines. Women in my life had such deeper issues and things they were going through than what nail color they were going to choose for the month.

I decided to launch my brand, Harness Magazine, that focused on the authentic stories of women from around the world. I scaled Harness to over 4,000 writers and 30,000+ social media followers in a short number of years. I published six print issues, produced over 90 pieces of digital content a month, re-branded, launched a new website, ran a Kickstarter that produced over $25,000.00, interviewed musicians and celebrities and so much more.

My passion was marketing. On the heels of Harness, I decided to launch my agency — Laura Alexandria Marketing. I now help launch brands and develop effective social and content strategies to maximize growth and help with revenue!

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

So many agencies and freelancers have the same messaging, the same aesthetic. I am a personal touchpoint for each of our clients. I invest in not only their business but them as an individual. I partner with some of the best female freelancers in the industry to take our combined skills and deliver big results in an affordable way.

Education is key. Every client pitch — I leave educating the potential client — even if I know they will never hire me. I think marketing has become very transactional and less personal. It’s important to realize there is a human behind every business and every brand.

To be disruptive, you need to be authentic. Laura Alexandria Marketing is as authentic as it gets.

We all need a little help along the journey — who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I don’t have just one mentor. I do have a story. I remember sitting at an event with many entrepreneurs. I was still doing my 9–5 hustle as an attorney. I envied their passion, their flexibility. I saw the grit that needed to be put in to launch something yourself and I doubted my own motivation. I remember listening to person after person talk about going outside their comfort zone — these women were courageous in my eyes. Their stories inspired me to push outside my comfort zone; and I just keep pushing outside my comfort zone. When I need inspiration, I look around and see how far I’ve come from that moment. The conscious decision to move forward when I was in such a financially safe position — it was a huge hurdle. A mental hurdle. Now I can’t imagine ever going back!

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“What would million-dollar Ashley do in her business?” — A coach once asked this question and I remember thinking “What a wonderful way to look at the world” — sometimes I am so narrowly focused on the business that I forget to see the future.

“You can’t do it all yourself.” Simple, but impactful. There comes a point in your business when you can’t do it all yourself. Instead of working inside the business, you need to be high-level. You need to trust your counterparts.

How are you going to shake things up next?

I am working on service offerings that give the power back to our clients. Here are the tools, here are how you use the tools, I know you got this. I don’t want anyone to ever feel like they are handcuffed to us as a partner. We do marketing well, really well. But we are also here to serve as a resource so you can take matters into your own hands if you want to give it a try.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

Yes! Right now I am reading: Thank & Grow Rich: A 30-Day Experiment in Shameless Gratitude and Unabashed Joy. I highly recommend this for a mindset shift. Each day you start out knowing something amazing is going to happen to you.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

What a wonderful question. I likely would start the #themoreyougrow movement inspiring people to post photos or messages about times they were wrong about something and grew from it. In today’s landscape, so many people are focusing on bashing others — it may be nice to focus on what we’ve learned and how we’ve grown.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference.” — Robert Frost

Sometimes following the pack isn’t always the right thing to do. Step into your awareness and follow your gut — no matter where it leads.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.lauraalexandrimarketing.com

@lauraalexandriamarketing

@harnesscommunity

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!