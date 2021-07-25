Ashley Moorefield of Serenity Living Transitional Home: “Treat people like people”

Treat people like people. When providing your services, be sure to remember you are dealing with hurting people. Lead with compassion and don’t treat people like they are all the same.

Ashley Moorefield is the 35-year old Founder & CEO of Serenity Living Transitional Home (SLTH), a Pittsburgh based organization that offers housing to young women suffering from homelessness due to aging out of foster care, or leaving an unsafe living condition. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Point Park University & has over 14 years of experience in community work & social services. Ashley has worked for agencies such as Gwen’s Girls, Family Resources, and Every Child, but she is most proudly a wife of 14 years & mother of two.

Thank you so much for doing this with us. Before we begin our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”?

My name is Ashley Moorefield. I am the second to the oldest of 8 children. I grew up in a home that had a significant amount of love. My mother would pray with us, sing gospel songs throughout the house, and was a huge advocate for education and family. She and I are still extremely close. But, there were times during my childhood where she struggled with drug addiction. My father was not consistently in my life long past the age of three. Although I never wanted to be legally or permanently removed from my mother’s care, I did have times in my life where I wished there were more housing resources available to me.

In my late teens I struggled to find a housing program because all of the programs were very punitive. They were, in my opinion, mini jails. All the programs I found were ready and willing to house youth that were truant from school, fighting teachers, committing crimes, or running away. There was nothing for the teen that was on the cuffs of adulthood, needed supportive housing, but hadn’t committed any legal infractions. I felt the system was punishing me and basically treated me like I had not done enough “wrong” for them to want to help me.

Therefore, I ended up living with my boyfriend at 17 years old. I worked a part-time job, while finishing my senior year of high school. I eventually graduated from The Pittsburgh High School for Creative and Performing Arts and then Point Park University.

That boyfriend is now my husband and my mother, (who has been drug free for well over a decade) is my closest confidant.

Can you tell us the story behind why you decided to start your non nonprofit?

After co-founding a youth mentoring program and running that program alongside my husband for 10 years. I began to see and hear more about youth homelessness. Previously, I had assumed there were enough social services to meet the housing needs of youth. However, while trying to help a young girl suffering from homelessness find housing, I ran into the same issue I had as a child. Most programs were punitive. I could not get this young lady into any of the programs because she had not done anything, the system perceived as wrong. She would have had to either be sent to these programs by a judge, be under the supervision of a probation officer, been truant from school, or worse. There were absolutely no programs for the young girl that may have been dealt a bad hand and was homeless due to no fault of her own. You know, “when bad things happen to good people’’. This broke my hurt and motivated me to open Serenity Living Transitional Home.

The only problem was, I had no funding and no house to fulfill this big mission. After presenting my husband with all the facts on why this program was needed; I presented the extreme idea that we should give up our home, live with a friend for a while, and open SLTH in our family home. He immediately agreed to sacrifice the only home our children had ever known, to allow me to open SLTH. My husband, Shawn Moorefield, totally got behind my dream and vision and within two months, The Moorefield family of four was living with a friend and self-funding SLTH as it operated in what was previously our family home.

Can you describe how you or your organization aims to make a significant social impact?

According to the National Foster Care Youth Institue, more that 23,000 children will age out of foster care every year. After reaching the age of 18, 20% will become homeless.

Decreasing homelessness by providing safe housing and social services to youth and young adults is our way of making a significant social impact.

Without saying any names, can you share a story about an individual who was helped by your idea so far?

We had a young lady that was referred to our program by another agency. This agency told us stories about how this young lady was a 17 year old foster child but she was also a mother herself. This young lady had a 4 month old baby. Her foster parents wanted her to leave their home once she turned 18 but was willing to keep her baby. They alleged that the 17 year old had been starving her baby causing her to lose weight.

We took this young lady into our program on her 18th birthday, while a court system had ordered her child to remain in the foster home unit the 18 year old mother was deemed fit. We welcomed her into our housing program with balloons, cake, ice cream and a fully furnished room. We enrolled her into our drivers’ education, life skills, workforce readiness, and money management programs. We also facilitated supervised visits between her and her baby. While helping her learn how to care for her child, we learned that she had not been starving the baby, she had been mixing the baby formula incorrectly because she had trouble reading and understanding directions. We realized she had been in foster care since the age of 9 and no one had noticed or documented her reading disability.

We taught her how to properly take care of her child, got her a tutor, she eventually got her GED, drivers’ license, a job, and her own apartment. Her baby was returned to her care.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Funders can Increase funding for preventative programs that take a less punitive approach. Change the way we view homelessness. Homelessness does not always look like a person sleeping outside. Homelessness shows up in many different ways. It is sleeping in abandoned cars, storage units, couch surfing, shelter living… The community can visit our website www.slth.org and donate to our cause. We are in the process of renovating a building that will allow us to triple the number of young people we serve. Our website will allow supporters to make a one-time donation or set-up a recurring gift. We are also accepting donations of gift cards to Lowe’s Home Improvement to help purchase supplies for the renovation. We can be contacted at 412–626–7077 to receive a mailing address for sending gift cards.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is the ability to influence others to become the best version of themselves. A good leader must be a forever learner. For example, I am constantly learning from the young people I serve. I have to first learn about where they have been and where they want to go, then I can help them on their journey. Good leadership is not a dictatorship, the best leaders get behind the person they want to lead and help push them forward by giving them the tools needed to overcome their obstacles to success.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 things a person should know before they decide to start a non-profit”. Please share a story or example for each.

Make sure you are starting a nonprofit to solve a problem and meet a need. It is not about the money! Nonprofit work requires a level of sacrifice that most people may not understand. For example, we gave up our home to use it to provide housing for homeless youth. We chose to have our family of four live with a friend for 8 months while we got SLTH up and running. Now, I am not suggesting this is the right move for others, I am simply sharing what was right for me and my family. Do your research. Make sure there is a need for the services you want to provide and make sure you are the person for the job. If you need additional training, certificates, or schooling to qualify yourself, do it. Be true to your services. If you are starting a nonprofit, you probably have a good heart. Sometimes that heart can take nonprofit leaders in too many directions. You can not meet every need. Don’t be afraid to collaborate, or refer people to other services providers. Being a, “Jack of All trades, master of none” does not work when providing life altering services. Master your services. Set boundaries. When working from your heart, nonprofit leaders rarely “clock out”. We will answer the call of duty all day, every day. This leads to poor self care practices and burn out. I remember when I first started SLTH, I was working 70 hours a week. I worked 40 hours for another social services agency so that I could self-fund SLTH. Then I would work 30 physical hours at my program site. But that wasn’t all. In addition to the physical 70 hours of work, I was also available to my participants 24 hours per day for emergencies. This caused poor health conditions and exhaustion. Remember, you can’t help anyone if you are not here. Take care of yourself. Treat people like people. When providing your services, be sure to remember you are dealing with hurting people. Lead with compassion and don’t treat people like they are all the same.

At SLTH I go above and beyond to make our participants feel at home. I do not buy any furniture that looks like it would be in an institution. I like colorful art on the walls, color themed rooms, and settle touches of their favorite colors throughout their rooms. This is important because once someone has experienced homelessness, it can be hard for that person to imagine a space as their own. I work really hard to help them take ownership of their space within our program.

I would love to meet Mrs. Michelle Obama and talk to her about my work and family structure. Michelle started the, “Move it” Campaign to fight childhood obesity. She is an attorney, author, and former first lady of the United States of America. If there is anyone that has learned how to hold a career, raise children, support her husband, give back to people in need, and pursue her own dreams; it is Mrs. Obama.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson” Quote? How is that relevant to you in your life?

“Perhaps the butterfly is proof that you can go through a great deal of darkness yet still become something beautiful.” -Beau Taplin

This quote speaks to me because although there were some dark times in my life, I praise God for the beautiful things that have come out of that darkness. I understand many things I went through, helped qualify me for the work I do now. I truly believe the most beautiful thing that came out of some of my darkest times is my relationship with my mother. She is an amazing grandmother. She is also one of the biggest Serenity Living Supporters. I must say, even in her darkest moments, I never felt unloved.

How can our readers follow you online?

Facebook: Serenity Living Transitional Home

Website: www.slth.org

