Ashley Jones: “Help someone today”

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s well being, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

Ashley Jones is first and foremost a mother to her 4 year-old son, Hayden. She’s also a two time Emmy nominated actress best known for her role as ‘Daphne’ in HBO’s hit vampire series, True Blood. Jones is also well known to daytime and international audiences for her role as Dr. Bridget Forrester on the number one serial drama in the world The Bold and the Beautiful, where she still recurs. She was honored to discuss ways to stay healthy in her latest role of ‘busy mother’ on The Dr. Oz Show. She’s produced and starred in several television movies, many of which you can find often on Lifetime Television.

Jones enjoys her lifestyle blog AshleyAJones.com. She is proud of the community that has formed there and through her social media channels.

Ashley actively participates with STEP UP WOMEN’S NETWORK. She was born in Tennessee and grew up in Texas, so a real southerner living in LA. Fun fact: She plays the violin and pretends to be a good cook. Other notable roles include: NCIS, MAJOR CRIMES, CRIMINAL MINDS, CSI, WEDDING RINGER (Josh God, Kaley Cuoco, Kevin Hart) OLD SCHOOL

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Thank you for having me…Acting started at very young and I spent years on soap operas and primetime television. I’ve always enjoyed writing, creating and connecting with people, so when social media came about, it was fun. That fun turned into a more of narrow focus trying to serve the community that came together and connect with people.

Noneof us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I tend to gravitate toward extremely successful people in their field. Be it producing television, or Instagram content or even guiding my way as a mother, I am blessed to be around the best. I have an insanely supportive (and successful) girl squad!! I wrote a whole blog post centered around how the most successful people I know possess similar qualities.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I’m trying to think of a humorous mistake. I’ve made many humorous mistakes that were caught by the paparazzi. Fashion and literally tripping. I’ll see if I can find a photo.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Don’t compare yourself to anyone. Find your voice and stick with it. If you build it, they will come;)

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

Being organic and consistent is key. Share ideas and brands you truly believe in and will stand by overtime. It’s okay to authentically discover new ideas or brands, that happens in life all the time, but acknowledge that. You’re sharing a journey and lifestyle with your readers. They are investing time and sometimes even buying products because they trust you. Understand the gravity of that.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Without going too deep in my personal life, I’m a single mother with sole legal and physical custody. Time is precious and so is self care.

I believe in finding doable goals that make a big impact. For instance, Aloisia Beauty skincare masks are an affordable and simple way for me to feel like I’m doing some thing BIG for myself. (They are linked in the shop section of my blog AshleyAJones.com, or aloisiabeauty.com) I can put one on in the bath, in bed working on my computer with my son next to me or even walking around folding laundry. Sorry to take the glamour out of it, but I’m a multitasker.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Working out, hiking or walking outside is important to me. If I don’t have time, stretching and praying before bed helps me immensely.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

#1. Help someone today. In a selfie world, take the focus off you. Maybe it’s a stranger on social you made smile or someone in a parking lot. Just help. I believe helping others and taking the focus off ourselves is beautiful. And when you FEEL beautiful on the inside, it seeps through to the outside.

#2. You’re alive another day. YOU WOKE UP. Now go do something good (refer to #1).

#3. Discipline. Be disciplined in all the areas, even self care. Workout, take time to take care of your skin, your nutrition, your health. People sometimes refer to this as indulgent. I call it disciplined.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

As far as an entrepreneur, I have friends I really look up to. In this business, Ali Fedotowsky Manno is a huge resource for me. Follow her and you will see what I mean.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

Well, I’m about to do one that looks so insane. So, perhaps we do a follow up? I have done very little professional in office treatments. However, I started using LIVE probiotics topically on my face and I’m seeing great results. I’m documenting this on social right now and will be putting it up soon. I’m using the A+O mist from MotherDirt.com. If anyone tries it, we have to commiserate!

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

This is a big question. I want to educate and empower younger people so they are aware of sex trafficking and even being in a domestically abusive situation. I’m starting to work with certain organizations like OUR RESCUE.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I would like to work with Sara Blakely.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Please feel free to find me @ashleyaubra on Instagram, @ashleyajones on twitter, @Ash

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!