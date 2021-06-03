Ashley Crittenden of R.E.M.I.X.: “Do not take things personally”

Do not take things personally. Anxiety can transform someone into a person you do not recognize and one they cannot recognize either. It is important to realize and remember that how someone is affected by their anxiety is not about you, it is not in your control. The best way to handle this is to give grace and understand that it is the anxiety taking over and it is not your fault.

As a part of my series about the the things we can do to develop serenity and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ashley Crittenden.

Ashley Crittenden is a self growth coach and creator of the R.E.M.I.X. Formula course. She is dedicated to helping women release mental roadblocks, explore their emotions, change their mindset, build a relationship with themselves, and live in their power. Ashley is also the owner and creator of the spiritual wellness store: From the Lotus.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

For many years I dealt with my own lack of self-love, depression, anxiety and just lack of self general. What I mean by this is that I was not connected to myself and was only living for others and my mental wellness issues. I did not give myself the love I deserved. Finally, it clicked that I needed to make a change and I was the only one in control of my destiny, future, and mental wellness. So, I started reading, studying and taking courses on self growth and found a path that lit me up and made me feel like I was truly walking in my purpose. That purpose led me to the path of a self growth course and a business owner for spiritual wellness.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Since I started my career, I have had quite a few unexpected stories, but the most interesting have been my reels. I found a way to combine my love for dance with my business and started creating dance videos that give mental health and growth tips. It was funny because they are two things that I NEVER thought I could combine and flow together seamlessly.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

I would say to constantly remind yourself of your WHY. Not your materialistic WHY, but the one that will get you out of bed and ready to take on the day. The one that fuels your entire being and you could not live without. The one that keeps you up at night because you cannot wait for it to come true.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Create and respect boundaries. Boundaries are a foundation that a lot of us miss, especially in the work space. Make your boundaries apparent, but also recognize and honor other’s boundaries as well. This will help limit the number of uncomfortable situations in the workplace because everyone is actively attempting to respect one another.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes! Becoming by Michelle Obama. As a Black woman, it is nice to see a woman who endured many struggles, but still became who they wanted to become. It is a story of triumph and strength and helped me find the same within myself.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious just from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have only heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to develop serenity during such uncertain times? Can you please share a story or example for each.

Of course!

Honor and acknowledge your emotions. An example of this would be to write in a journal or on a piece of paper about how you are feeling. Almost like a reflection of the day or hard times you have been having. This helps put the emotions in one place, instead of constantly thinking of them or suppressing them. Declutter your spaces. Sometimes our surroundings can make us more anxious when met with the emotions we are already feeling. An example would be to clean up areas of your home and redecorate for a change in scenery. Limit your screen time and time on social media. Social media and the news is where we get most of the information regarding current events and news. If we take breaks from social media and news outlets, it is less likely that we will be exposed to it. This can be done by simply taking a few days not to look at the media or limiting your time to one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. Connect with your family and friends. Focusing our energy on the people that mean a lot to us instead of on our anxious feelings will help bring love and real tangible people back into our thoughts. You can do this by checking in with a friend or calling a family member. Breathwork and Meditation. Finding a place where you can ground yourself in a quiet space and just focus on your breath can be extremely calming. These kinds of exercise release endorphins and help you focus on the parts of your body that need the most attention by noticing where your tension resides. This can be done in conjunction with a guided meditation, some form of aromatherapy, and a quiet, comfortable space.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Try not to judge and just be a support system. This can be done by checking on your loved ones and can be as simple as sending a text saying “How are you?” and following up with them on a regular basis. Respect their boundaries. Try to understand and not take offense if they are not up to hanging out or doing their normal activities. It is fine to try to get them to participate, but if they are reluctant, give them space to regroup. Encourage them to do things you know they love. Sometimes anxiety can take over and keep someone from the daily activities they enjoy. Having a reminder can be helpful to motivate them to keep going even when it feels like anxiety is taking over. Be careful of your language. Sometimes something as simple as word choice or phrasing can change the entire tone of a conversation. Being respectful of how they are feeling versus or belittling them can make all the difference for someone struggling with anxiety. Do not take things personally. Anxiety can transform someone into a person you do not recognize and one they cannot recognize either. It is important to realize and remember that how someone is affected by their anxiety is not about you, it is not in your control. The best way to handle this is to give grace and understand that it is the anxiety taking over and it is not your fault.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

Some good resources are therapy, guided journaling, anxiety podcasts, and coaching programs. There is no one size fit all approach to living with anxiety. There are many avenues and it is important to keep trying different ones until you find the right one for you.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Life is like a book. Some chapters are sad, some are happy, and some are exciting, but if you never turn the page, you will never know what the next chapter has in store for you”

This is a quote I looked at a lot during the times that my anxiety was the worst. It was a reminder for me to keep going and to not give up on being the best version of myself, It reminded me that I should always live in my power.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

IT would be a movement dedicated to teaching the value of SELF, This movement would be one that helps people be a little selfish but in a good way. It would teach them how to put themselves, their health, and their dreams first while balancing life. I would call it the “Kinda selfish, but kinda powerful” movement. It would be focused on helping people realize their greatest blockages so they can become the highest and most powerful version of themselves.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

I am most active on Instagram @ashleycrittenden_xo. You can also visit my coaching and blog site at itstheaword.com!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!