Ashley Armstrong: “Be Consistent and Protect Your Product”

As part of my series about the “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Highly Successful E-Commerce Business”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ashley Armstrong.

Ashley helps sellers successfully navigate the in’s and out’s of Amazon to scale their businesses to 8-figures and beyond.

After building a 7-figure physical product business, Ashley went on to establish an eCommerce consulting firm that specializes in navigating Amazon’s ‘hidden rules’ of engagement. Her expertise has helped thousands of sellers properly position their product lines in order to increase sales, build a loyal customer base, and drive revenue. On average Ashley’s top clients see a 140% increase in sales in 30 days.

Ashley has partnered with Amazon and Marketing guru, Dan Hollings, as well as companies like Sustain Natural and Viome, who won awards like The Digital Health 150’s Most Innovative Digital Health Startups of 2019, Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Company of the Year Award, and the Top Nutrition Startup Award 2020.

She has also consulted for influencers like Naveen Jain and Jeffrey Hollender, and worked with experts including Joe Polish, Jason Fladlien, Philip Jepsen, Greg Mercer, Ori Firouz, Abdul Samad, and Chance Anthony. For her expertise, she has been featured in Entrepreneur, Medium, Authority Magazine, Thrive Global, and Emmy Award winning shows The List TV, CBS, NBC, ABC, and FOX NEWS.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

As a woman, becoming a successful eCommerce entrepreneur while raising children was, and is a very delicate balance. I often feel guilt over having to choose a business meeting over a soccer game and I cannot always attend every school event or family dinner but I make it to more than less. However, becoming an eCommerce entrepreneur also gave me so many opportunities I would never have otherwise had! Such as the ability to work from home, the opportunity to work with experts in their fields who have become great friends and mentors, and the chance to provide a wonderful life for my family without having your typical 9–5 job.

I, like most, started small and began selling my children’s book series that I had published. To my surprise, I quickly received a bestseller! This sparked my interest to learn all I could about the eCommerce business as I saw the huge opportunity to have the success I desired, and still be able to be home for my children.

I launched best selling products one after the other, which quickly grew to 7 figure sales, and today, I use all the tricks and secrets I have learned over the years to help other eCommerce companies increase their sales up to 140% and more!

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Working with hundreds of entrepreneurs over the years, helping them grow their sales and build their brand names, has shown me that over and over again all entrepreneurs are faced with the same problem when it comes to success…the hidden rules of eCommerce. With the eCommerce business growing daily, competition is fierce, and without the proper knowledge of the hidden rules, most startups will fail within the first year.

In a billion-dollar industry, you would think it would be easy to become successful within it, but with over 2.5 million sellers on Amazon alone, if you do not stand out from the crowd…you will quickly be swallowed up by it.

I saw a trend in why new and existing sellers were losing sales in a market that is growing daily, and I made it my mission to develop a program that actually works to get them seen so they can dominate their competition and increase their conversion rate exponentially!

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I am sure that many “mompreneurs” can relate to my hard times when starting out. The guilt you feel when you are forced to choose between your family and your business. You know the success of your business will benefit your family in the long run, but that doesn’t make it any easier when working long hours and late nights.

Running your own business, especially at the beginning, can be very hard as you are the brains, heart, and soul of your organization with all responsibilities falling in your lap. From accounting to customer relations, product development to software integrations, you have to learn it all and your time quickly becomes swallowed up leaving little left for the family. This often leads to burnout which is detrimental to your health, business, and family and I know all too well how it can quickly take over your life.

Thankfully, at the times when I was at my lowest and suffering from extreme burnout, I was able to surround myself with a great support system of people who had been there, done that, and had advice and tips to pick me up and help me get organized. I also discovered my “Failure Muscle”, something that you need to flex so you can fail forward and fail fast! Entrepreneurs learn to leverage failure because we practice it a hell of a lot more than everyone else. Failure is an important part of the learning process that you just can’t get away from, so getting good at embracing it is key. Every successful entrepreneur needs a great mentor to help guide them through those rough patches, and a team of people you can rely on to get the job done allowing you to free up time for self-care and family.

Balancing business and family is not always easy, and yes I sure did want to give up at times. I even took a month-long extended break when I just didn’t know what I wanted to do next, but with support, perseverance, flexing my failure muscle, and involving my family in my journey, it allowed me to have the success I desired and maintained a strong family dynamic!

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

I am very excited about where my journey has led me and today I am able to help even more entrepreneurs find success in eCommerce by teaching them the hidden rules and showing them just how easy it can be to increase their conversion rates and become the successful entrepreneurs they desire to be, by leveraging what they already have! My strategies incorporate many factors but my most recent program offer focuses on Proper Product Positioning for online sales using my secret 3-Step system, which has proven to increase not only my client sales by 140% in less than 60 days with no extra inventory or marketing funding, but my students as well.

My grit and resilience are definitely led by my energy but it was not fully achieved by myself. It was achieved by surrounding myself with successful entrepreneurs and mentors who aligned with my goals and vision. People who are my cheerleaders, who can offer advice, who I can bounce ideas off of, and people who can slow me down and put me back on track if I get going on too much at once.

Success is not a one man…or woman…journey. You need not go it alone and I would not be where I am today without my amazing team!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Before I was manufacturing and selling products online, I manufactured products in my home and sold them locally. I successfully cultivated my own bacteria to make a probiotic drink, and this was over 10 years ago before wholefoods ever got wind of this amazing healthy beverage.

When working with bacteria, if you leave it to ferment too long, the drink can go sour but on one occasion, it didn’t just go sour, it went rancid with an after smell similar to a teenage boy’s dirty socks. My employee at the time didn’t throw it out, and it, unfortunately, got packaged up and sent off to my best client! Needless to say, I got a quick phone call explaining that their house now smells like rotten socks and there is no way they are drinking my drink no matter how healthy it is.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I believe what makes my company different is the fact that we live and work by the motto “When I Rise — We All Rise!”. This motto is based on the fact that while climbing the ladder of success, you are no better or worse than the people above or below you and all can add value to your journey to success. If I succeed, so do my clients, students and team, not just financially, but on a personal level as well.

For example, as my success grows I am introduced to even more entrepreneurs who are also on the road to success. Those entrepreneurs may express to me that they need a content writer or website programmer to help them along the way and someone on my team may be the perfect fit to help them grow. Therefore, I make the introduction, helping my team members become entrepreneurs themselves building out their own agencies and providing jobs to more people. Therefore they become stronger in their own fields while building long-lasting working relationships!

Their success then helps me grow and vice versa! My team is my rock and I always try to lift them up whenever possible for when one succeeds, we all succeed making for a strong team who always helps each other grow and prosper! We truly love what we do!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

The dreaded “burn-out”, unfortunately, happens to the best of us during the building of a successful business and even today there are times I need to remind myself to step back, take a break, and focus on self-care. There are tips and tricks to help avoid burn-out, and the ones that have always worked best for me are:

a) Find Yourself a Mentor — someone who inspires you, someone who aligns with your goals and energy, and someone who can help you overcome the obstacles all entrepreneurs face. A mentor will be the best addition to your life and your success as they will help you realize you are not alone on this journey. They have been there, done that, and can help you avoid mistakes that they themselves made along their journey to success.

b) Focus on Fewer Tasks — I am known for having a million ideas all at once, and although they all may be great, if I focus on too many at a time…none are successful. It is important to give every task its due attention as trying to complete millions of things at once only allows for millimeters worth of progress. If you focus on fewer tasks at a time, you can make miles worth of progress on each, allowing you to achieve your goals faster and more efficiently.

c) Create a Great Team — As an entrepreneur and business owner it is often hard to release responsibility to someone else, but you cannot achieve success on your own! By creating a team of like-minded specialists, you can build trust and begin delegating responsibilities to others, especially the 10 dollars hour tasks, while you focus on the 10,000 dollars hour tasks. Plus it allows time to focus on other aspects of your life such as family and self-care.

d) Learn from the Best — I was fortunate enough to be asked to be a contributor to Steven Samblis and Forbes Riley 1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success book. It turned out to be not only a best seller but the largest entrepreneurial book ever published of 300 life-changing habits to turbocharge business. From some of the top authorities and celebrities today like Les Brown, Chuck Liddel, Alec Stern, Sharon Lechte, Joe Theismann, Prescott Ellison, Brian Smith, Rob Angel, Bas Rutten, Kevin Sorbo, Kerry Gordy, Paul Logan, and Marla Gibbs, to name a few. This 800-page book is the secret key to not only avoid burnout but succeed with ease. Found in 39,000 places off and online like at Amazon.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

First and foremost, my spouse David Forward High-End Closing. Whatever crazy dream or idea I had, he fully let me run as hard and as fast as I could, and every time I crashed and burned, he picked me back up again with reassurance.

Second, was the Amazon and Marketing guru Dan Hollings who was the strategist behind the 300 million dollars mega-hit movie/book, “The Secret” and over 35,000 students. He noticed not only my drive but my constant wins and we partnered up for over 4 years discovering and delivering strategies to this day that consistently finds hundreds of thousands of free-found-money for Amazon sellers.

Third, my PR and Media mentors Chris Winfield and Jen Gottlieb of Super Connector Media out of New York. They really do business differently and they had the most profound effect not only on my business but for me personally as well. The success of being published in Entrepreneur, Medium, Authority Magazine to name a few. As well as being invited multiple times to national Emmy Award-winning programs that air on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX NEWS stations coast to coast that reaches viewers in more than 40 percent of the country, is amazing. That is just the tip of the iceberg. I am so grateful for every single person who has been a part of my journey, unfortunately, there are too many to share.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The Pandemic has changed many aspects of all of our lives. One of them is the fact that so many of us have gotten used to shopping almost exclusively online. Can you share a few examples of different ideas that eCommerce businesses are implementing to adapt to the new realities created by the Pandemic?

When the pandemic hit, many people and companies were forced to pivot their businesses to online selling as more and more individuals choose to shop exclusively online. I have witnessed several brick and mortar stores begin the switch to online sales which creates a whole new set of issues when it comes to using and understanding platforms and tools as well as, marketing and sales.

The new realities of online shopping have skyrocketed, the ones that quickly saw the need to offer pandemic related items like gloves and face masks are the ones that really profited. They offered what the consumer needed, ignoring their other products for a short time taking advantage of the opportunity. Or they changed up their product from a bottle of booze to a bottle of sanitizer.

Another example is something I do with my clients. Create a customer retention strategy that moves new shoppers from say Amazon, over to their own website to capture their email and info creating a larger billable asset for the company. By example, implementing a support group for those who bought their product. It could be simply a how-to-use group, or a 21-day challenge group. Local businesses with already existing Facebook groups allowed their brick and mortar store owner members to offer a product, to help them gain sales when they had to be shut down. These “going the extra mile for their customer” actions created engagement like never before of loyal tribes over the last few months and the word of mouth advertising is going up drastically due to it.

It has become imperative for all new and existing entrepreneurs and businesses to move past their normal way of business and serve their audience in a different way in order to survive local shutdowns. It allows them to reach a whole new audience of shoppers they never have had the opportunity to sell to before. In fact, the companies that had help with pivoting from a consultant found that their online sales blew their brick and mortar sales out of the water!

Amazon, and even Walmart are going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

First, most people do not realize that over 60% of sellers on Amazon are “mom-and-pop” businesses! So shopping on Amazon is actually helping a family put food on their table in many cases, especially now. Amazon said during the pandemic, small and mid-sized businesses earned an average of 160,000 dollars, instead of 100,000 dollars year-over-year, a 60% increase.

The fastest way to cash for a retail business owner is to do a joint venture partnership with a professional Amazon seller. Or of course, they could set up their own online store and spend forever learning how to do it all wasting time and money. Think of it as a wholesale opportunity, it allows the brick and mortar to quickly move inventory using someone else’s expertise and already matured seller account. Also, it allows the professional seller to get inventory that is ready to be sold and shipped. The pandemic stopped all production for a while and left online sellers without inventory, therefore, It’s a win-win situation.

Everyone has been affected in one way or another by the pandemic but there is one thing that binds us all together, the fact that we want to support local people in order to save our own communities and help our economy recover. Start networking!

Regarding competition, that is part of the game and business. Get used to it but stay focused, stay in your lane and never get complacent. Always continue to grow and advertise and market your business, otherwise you will get left behind!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start an eCommerce business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I have worked with thousands of entrepreneurs over the years and have also heard from hundreds of typical 9–5 hard-working people who want to become their own boss and start their own company. This has become especially prevalent in recent months as job security for many no longer exists due to business closures and layoffs.

The one thing I find in common the most is that many underestimate the amount of time, energy, and capital funding it takes to run your own business or scale it. People seem to see the dream of being an entrepreneur but do not understand the actual work that goes into it, or where to begin to achieve it.

To avoid some of the dangers of starting an eCommerce business, you must first calculate the amount of time you have to dedicate to developing your brand and products. You may be selling handmade blankets that take you an average of 4 hours each to make. Then you get an order for 50 blankets. Do you have 200 hours available to make that many and have them delivered on time? Do you have the time to research your competition, implement changes, develop your branding, messaging, and website, and deal with consumer questions and feedback?

You must always plan ahead and expect the unexpected because running an eCommerce business is often not a 9–5 job but more in the beginning. So you must evaluate what end result you want with your business and if it fits your personality…because sitting down on the beach doesn’t happen right away.

Capital funding is also something many eCommerce sellers do not plan for as many feel the initial funding cost is only getting the product produced. However, there are also fees for advertising, accounting, lawyers, copyright, software tools, etc., and you must also plan ahead for emergencies such as manufacturing breakdowns, product returns, shipping failures, and more!

Being an online entrepreneur is an exciting journey and one that needs a strong business plan that covers all aspects including time, energy, and capital funding. Do your research to see all the moving parts, the lead times, how long to profit, before diving in to ensure you are ready for everything the eCommerce world will throw at you, and you will find great success!

To truly avoid errors and to fast track your learning curve, hire a business advisor and or eCommerce consultant!

In your experience, which aspect of running an eCommerce brand tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

Systems, processes and automation are extremely underrated. Think about a brick and mortar store. What do the employees do all day long? They stay in the store waiting for a customer to walk in, maybe cleaning up and folding the same shirt 10 times. They know people will be walking by and eventually someone will walk in.

That does not happen on the internet, you need to be seen, be found, searchable, and in everyone’s face all the time in order to get anyone to see what you have to sell. The days of 7 min attention span no longer exist, we are down to 7 seconds, so you better make the 7 seconds you get from a potential customer count. That is done with proper product positioning supported, advertising and marketing, whether done organically or paid and that takes a lot of moving parts and expertise.

Can you share a few examples of tools or software that you think can dramatically empower emerging eCommerce brands to be more effective and more successful?

Absolutely! One of the best-kept secrets is using usabilityhub.com. The best product developer whether it is physical or digital needs honest feedback and no, your family and friends will not cut it when you are trying to create a real online business. Using a site like this provides you written unbiased feedback about your logo, design, written copy, graphic visuals, etc. You always want to build for the consumer and if you do not have an email list or engaged social following to ask what they like and do not like, what they want or do not want, you can pay for it.

For Amazon, a single tool to truly feel empowered with your online business is helium10.com. It not only pulls keyword data, helps build listings, watching for negative reviews, tracks ranking of your listings and so much more! It’s a one stop tool for Amazon sellers. This tool can even be used for regular ecommerce/shopify sellers if they want to use the data they collected on Amazon for their own site and product listings.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies an eCommerce business should use to increase conversion rates?

Conversion rates are something every eCommerce seller needs to be aware of, meaning a low conversion equals fewer sales and less profitable income. Increasing conversion rates is my favorite part of this business and in my experience, the number one way to increase rates is by creating engaging and informative product images. No one reads anymore, it’s a fact!

Consumers spend mere seconds looking at your product online, so it is imperative that you grab their attention with high quality, informative infographics. Your product photos are the window to your store just like a brick and mortar storefront window. If there is no information on the window, what will make the consumer come into your store? Every detail of your product must be displayed clearly so that the buyer knows immediately if it is the right product or not.

The customer can’t touch, smell, or try it on through online shopping, so you have to use visuals with arrows and limited text to explain; there is an inside pocket, or a hidden hood, reflector strips, etc., and that is why my most recent project was to solve that problem. An easy to use, drag and drop template system that allows eCommerce sellers to create engaging product infographics without having to hire a graphic designer or be a designer. In 5 minutes a seller can quickly drag and drop their own product images into one of my 175 beautifully designed templates for the top 18 selling categories and upload the new high converting Product Infographic™ images to their listings, so their customer can make their educated buying decision. Thus, boosting sales and conversation rates and limiting returns and negative reviews.

The Hidden Rules Expert — Proper Product Positioning for Explosive Growth program dives deeper into buyer behavior, brand positioning, key messaging, customer retention and more, to double conversion rates using what companies already have, is the best kept secret.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that an eCommerce business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

Trusted brands earn their reputation by consistently delivering quality goods and services to the consumer. One way to ensure your product is delivering what it is intended to do and reduce product returns, which also increases your positive ratings and conversion rate, is to inform your buyers about every detail regarding your product.

For example, if you are selling a shirt that is available in 3 sizes, be sure to include photos of different sized models wearing your shirt so that the consumer can get a better feel of how the product will fit on someone of their body size. Add close up photos of the material instead of only stating it is cotton or rayon, and use your product infographics to explain the washing instructions, how to use, etc.

By fully informing your consumer, they will be happier with their purchase and are more likely to leave a positive review helping you build a trustworthy brand name! But it doesn’t stop there, you need to bridge the gap from online buying to in-house using. When your product arrives at your customer’s house, the packaging better deliver the same educational and visual information they are seeing on your website or product listing! It’s amazing how many businesses do not care about the customer experience after they purchase and your first introduction is your only introduction…unless you wow them!

One of the main benefits of shopping online is the ability to read reviews. Consumers love it! While good reviews are of course positive for a brand, poor reviews can be very damaging. In your experience what are a few things a brand should do to properly and effectively respond to poor reviews? How about other unfair things said online about a brand?

Every eCommerce seller will receive a bad review at one point or another and the first thing you should do is not take it personally. You must avoid an emotionally charged response to a bad review as you mustn’t allow emotions to dictate what you write or you will come off as unprofessional.

Besides that as mentioned above nobody reads! We know people remember 10% of what they hear, 20% of what they read, and 80% of what they see. Most online sellers do not do a good enough job explaining the 5 W’s. Who, what, where, why, when, and of course how. So usually the negative review is because the customer didn’t pay attention, didn’t read something, and misunderstood something.

Always thank the reviewer, even the negative ones, to show that your company values feedback of all kinds. Offer an apology even if you feel the review was unjustified as it shows empathy and allows other consumers to see you care about making it right. Use phrases such as “We apologize that our product did not satisfy your expectations”.

Try to gain more information by taking the conversation offline. An example of this is to respond with, “We are sorry that your experience with our product didn’t quite meet your expectations. We would love to find out why so that we can deliver a better experience next time and improve our service. You may reach us anytime at [Email Address] or [Phone Number]. Again, thank you for your feedback!”

There are many more examples of how to respond to a negative review so try not to use a copy and paste response to each. Take the time to personalize it which shows that your company cares about each and every buyer!

When it comes to black hat review tactics, I talk about that on the Emmy-Award winning TV program The List and highly recommend you stay away from anything that includes buying reviews, or providing returns in exchange for a review or paying someone to leave a negative review on your competition (yes people will do that to each other)! Shoppers are getting smarter, there are more tools on the market that can spot fake social proof and there are eCommerce sellers groups who report any tactics that go against the platform’s TOS, not to mention possible legal action.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful e-commerce business? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Know your Target Audience

Fully understanding your target audience takes a lot of time and research. It is much more than just knowing your age demographic or consumer local. You must dig deep to understand their wants, needs, and desires. Find out what they love and hate about similar products, what is their buyer behavior? Read reviews, research social media, and stay informed so you can easily pivot to continually attract the right audience to your products! The Hidden Rules Expert — Proper Product Positioning for Explosive Growth program dives into all of this in great detail.

2. Research Your Competition

With so many similar products on the marketplace, you must research your competition in order to disqualify them. Discover what their consumers are saying about their products. What do they do right? What do they do wrong? Your competition is not just a competitor, they can also be a window to developing your product features better to suit the target audience!

3. Diversify

The old saying, “Don’t put all your eggs into one basket” is a great motto to have for your eCommerce endeavours. Being able to diversify allows you a safety net should one or more of your products not succeed on the marketplace. Consumers needs and wants change with time and you must be able to diversify to match their shopping habits in order to be successful.

4. Be Consistent and Protect Your Product

Consistency is key when selling any product or service as your consumers will come to expect a certain level of quality from your store. Should you suddenly lower the quality of fabric per say, your consumers will become frustrated and feel cheated when they make a second or third purchase.

Also, you must protect your products and brand! There are copycats everywhere, be sure to file for copyright protection as it can save you thousands if not millions in lost sales.

5. Learn what you are doing but hire an expert to execute, and marketing/advertising is an funding.

It is important to understand the goings on regarding your business, but hiring an expert is key to having your business plans become a success. There is so much information to learn that you cannot expect to handle everything. An expert can lead you down the correct path and allow you to focus on other matters.

Marketing and advertising is an funding that every entrepreneur should plan for. It will allow you to reach your target audience and get you and your product seen. You cannot have sales without being seen so plan on investing, hiring an expert, and allowing time for both to work!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I would really love to see is learning to flex your failure muscle!

Yes, you read that right.

Ask yourself, “How Strong Is Your Failure Muscle?”

It’s a skill, you need to learn just like any other.

It’s a part of life, no matter how you shake it.

Get comfortable with the positive side of failure…

Fail Forward…

Fail Fast…

Sometimes crap needs to HAPPEN in order for a SHIFT to happen!

Schools and society condemn you if you fail, but it is one of the most important skills you can learn. The more you learn to push through, be ok with a little pain and struggle, see the silver lining, and have faith that something better will come along, the easier life and business will be.

How can our readers further follow you online?

www.TheHiddenRulesExpert.com

https://www.facebook.com/AmazonWithAshley

https://www.instagram.com/ashleyarmstrong.hiddenrules/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!