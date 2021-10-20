Be you — You are your business. There’s no one else like you on the planet. Isn’t that incredible? Use that in your content creation and your marketing. It’s gold. In fact, of all the secrets to closing the sale, it’s probably my top one.

As a part of my series about how to be great at closing sales without seeming pushy, obnoxious, or salesy, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ashleigh Rennie.

Ashleigh Rennie is a copywriter who empowers female entrepreneurs to embrace their authentic voice and weave it into their business, creating consistent branding and copy. For badass entrepreneur, brand voice, and copy tips, check out her weekly blog.

Thank you for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this career path?

We all had one, right? We saw the Roner coming and we knew it was gonna hit. And then it did. And it hit me RIGHT where it hurt. In my ego.

I had moved to London to have a new adventure. I got a job. Six months later, lockdown. And no more job. Fun times.

I’d always written copy. And I’d always wanted to start my own copywriting business. But, you know…life. So, now, I had to *actually* get it together and do it. It’s amazing how a pandemic can get you to take action.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Since this is about sales, I have an interesting sales story. It involves someone selling to me. Or trying to. I started to follow an entrepreneur on Instagram. She had some really interesting things to say, so I also subscribed to her list.

How is she 25 and a millionaire? I don’t know. But I’m damn well going to find out.

I’d been on her list for a couple of months, and she sends an email saying this:

I’m putting together a case study, and I’m looking for a specific kind of person to participate. If you’re interested, let me know.

So, obviously I reply. Because I’m interested in learning. And learning from a 25-year-old MILLIONAIRE? I’m almost 40. I obviously have a few things to learn.

She answers me. She asks if I have some time to answer some questions. I agree. [NOTE: I NEVER have time. I am smashed with work. Time is very precious to me. Don’t mess with it.]

I answer her, and promptly. She responds, saying I’m exactly what she’s looking for. Whoop! I’m excited. Case study, here I come!

Millionaire lady then tells me that she’s about to send me some info to look at. She sends me a pdf. I open it.

The case study is about gaining visibility in my business.

We’re going to create an offer.

Hone my message!

Set a game plan!

Grow my Facebook group!

Make more money!

So juicy! What a case study! This woman is going to build something beautiful from this.

And then…

To participate in this case study, I need to pay 1 500 dollars.

Gwaaa?

I was pretty cross. Needless to say, don’t ever don’t ever, ever send out a call to join a case study and then tell people they have to pay to be part of it.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes! I create quizzes for people and their businesses. It is such a fantastic way to grow your email list, and up-level your clients. It also introduces your unique brand voice to people in a non-threatening and fun way.

Quizzes provide HUGE value to your audience. When you create a quiz that teaches people something and gives them something that they implement into their business for FREE, they immediately see you as an expert and they remember you. And when they remember you, they’re much more likely to buy from you.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My clients are the most incredible women. They are smart, empathetic, driven, ambitious and incredibly resilient. I learn from them every day about how to be intentional and also how to run a business effectively.

For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit why you are an authority on the topic of sales?

As a freelance copywriter, I have to sell my services every single day. It comes with the territory of running a business. I’ve been doing it for a while now, and I’ve discovered that selling isn’t nearly as scary as I thought it was.

In fact, selling shouldn’t be the aim at all. The aim should be connection. It should be giving value. That’s all. The sale will happen automatically, after you’ve given people the good stuff.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. As you know, nearly any business a person will enter, will involve some form of sales. At the same time, most people have never received any formal education about how to be effective at selling. Why do you think our education system teaches nearly every other arcane subject, but sales, one of the most useful and versatile topics, is totally ignored?

Ooooooh, don’t get me started on the education system. Nothing I currently do was taught at school. Copywriting is basically sales. It’s all I do every single day. So…yeeeaaaah…I wasn’t taught any of this.

I can tell you about the ocean currents. I can do basic addition (Maths was never my strong suit). I can tell you about the French Revolution (kiiiind of). But sales? Nooooope.

The education system (certainly where I am from) is still structured around the idea that kids will grow up to work in offices for corporations. There’s no room for entrepreneurship, so I don’t think it’s just sales that gets ignored. There are a host of skills that I’ve had to teach myself as an entrepreneur and business owner. I do hope the education system catches up. It’s time for a revolution in what we teach kids about the world.

This discussion, entitled, “How To Be Great At Sales Without Seeming Salesy”, is making an assumption that seeming salesy or pushy is something to be avoided. Do you agree with this assumption? Whether yes, or no, can you articulate why you feel the way you do?

Everyone has a different style, and if it works for you, boom. Stick to that. But if being salesy isn’t working for you, or it makes you feel uncomfortable, then you have to try something else. I find it very difficult to be salesy (it’s taken me the longest time to just have a conversation about my rates with clients).

It also depends on your niche and your clients. If your clients don’t enjoy a salesy conversation, then avoid it, for sure. Rather just talk to them about who they are, what they need, what they’re struggling with. When you do that, you create a connection with them. And that’s powerful. I find building relationships and giving as much value as I can works best. I try and fill my social media posts, blogs, and weekly newsletters with as much value as I possibly can, particularly about copywriting and feminism (my areas of interest) so that people get something out of my content, and hopefully remember me if they need a copywriter.

The seven stages of a sales cycle are usually broken down to versions of Prospecting, Preparation, Approach, Presentation, Handling objections, Closing, and Follow-up. Which stage do you feel that you are best at? What is your unique approach, your “secret sauce”, to that particular skill? Can you explain or give a story?

I’m very good at closing. I listen to the prospective client incredibly carefully. I do everything I can to make them feel at ease and heard. It’s so important to have a conversation about what they want, and not what you can give them. So, I provide solutions as to how we can address pain points, and I show them what the result of our work will achieve for them.

Lead generation, or prospecting, is one of the basic steps of the sales cycle. Obviously every industry will be different, but can you share some of the fundamental strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

I am a copywriter, so what better way to generate leads than to simply write in an engaging way? I create weekly content that is informative, valuable, fun and entertaining. My friend (and fellow business owner), Tiffany Markman believes in the 80/20 rule. You provide 80% value in everything you create online. And you only sell 20% of the time. That includes emails to your list.

I try and provide value ALWAYS. That way, when people need a copywriter, hopefully I’m top of mind.

In my experience, I think the final stages of Handling Objections, Closing, and Follow-up, are the most difficult parts for many people. Why do you think ‘Handling Objections’ is so hard for people? What would you recommend for one to do, to be better at ‘Handling Objections’?

Objections imply rejection, right? If someone objects to what you’re offering, it means they’re rejecting your service or your product. And that’s deeply uncomfortable for us. No one wants to be rejected. It plays into our worst fear about selling — that people will say no.

Objections are hardly ever about you. They’re about what your potential customer is worried about. So, just talk to them. Like they’re you’re friend. Forget about the fact that you might lose money. Ask them questions; show them that you understand where they’re coming from; and don’t push them. If they really are going to say no, then leave the conversation open — tell them that you’re there when they’re ready, and make them feel heard and supported. Sales is about developing relationships, above anything else.

‘Closing’ is of course the proverbial Holy Grail. Can you suggest 5 things one can do to successfully close a sale without being perceived as pushy? If you can, please share a story or example, ideally from your experience, for each.

Offer something extra — I always offer a round of edits, and a meeting, as part of the fee. This way people feel safer, and they feel like they’re getting something extra. Urgency — If people are a little reticent, I’ll pop them a message telling them that my schedule is filling up (which is almost always true) and that usually gives them the nudge they need. Are you a match? I really try and work with clients that I know are a good fit for me. Ethically, I can’t really work with brands that don’t match my way of thinking. This makes the close much easier, because I already know I can help them. So, the entire sales process is smoother, and I know it’ll be a win-win situation. That makes closing pretty damn easy. State your rate — When it comes to money, I am willing to be flexible, because I understand that people are also trying to make a living. I used to be really nervous when talking about money, but now I state my rate and I ask people if they have any questions about that. I don’t offer a discount upfront and I don’t tell people that I’m flexible. But by asking if they have any questions, I open the door for communication and dialogue. Be you — You are your business. There’s no one else like you on the planet. Isn’t that incredible? Use that in your content creation and your marketing. It’s gold. In fact, of all the secrets to closing the sale, it’s probably my top one.

Finally, what are your thoughts about ‘Follow up’? Many businesses get leads who might be interested but things never seem to close. What are some good tips for a business leader to successfully follow up and bring things to a conclusion, without appearing overly pushy or overeager?

I will send one email as a follow up. I tell the prospective client that I really enjoyed our conversation or interaction, I’ll tell them that I’m planning my schedule for the next while and that I’d love to fit them in. I’ll remind them of the rate and the terms, and what we could achieve together, and then I’ll sign off with…’Let me know if you have any questions.’

If I don’t hear back, I usually let it go. I have to put my energy where I know it’ll yield rewards. And it’s not personal. If people don’t want my services, it’s not about me. It’s taken me a long time to get that right, though!

As you know there are so many modes of communication today. For example, In-person, phone calls, video calls, emails, and text messages. In your opinion, which of these communication methods should be avoided when attempting to close a sale or follow up? Which are the best ones? Can you explain or give a story?

I NEVER send text messages. I feel like that’s far too casual a way to communicate. I don’t phone either. I use email because I don’t ever want to put people on the spot or make them uncomfortable. Email is definitely my preferred method of communication because it allows me to show off my writing, and it allows the recipient time and space to respond.

Ok, we are nearly done. Here is our final “meaty” question. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am a feminist who wants to empower women to find their voices, and be unapologetic in raising their voices. We have to do that by teaching young girls to find and use their voices, particularly in countries where women are still treated like second class citizens. We do that by educating young boys and girls about the rights of females, and the value they bring to society. We do that by not prioritising boys’ education over girls’. We do that by not telling young girls what to wear. That movement would be radical. And, in 2021, the world still isn’t ready for it.

How can our readers follow you online?

Check out my blog: https://www.thestoryteam.org/blog

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/ashleigh-rennie/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thestoryteamldn/

Thank you for the interview. We wish you only continued success!