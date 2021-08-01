Ashish Kumar of Postoast on the Importance of Teamwork

Teams don’t work well without teamwork! Teamwork is important for the success of all businesses. To have a meaningful and lifelong career, you need to work well with others which is why teamwork is so important in the professional world.

Ashish Kumar says, being a master of one or a jack-of-all-trades in today’s world does not bring about success if you are unable to work as part of a team. The importance of teamwork cannot be stressed enough! However, it’s hard to get a group of individuals to work together smoothly. Don’t you agree?

The importance of teamwork cannot (and should not) be underestimated. It’s the bedrock on which all successful businesses are built. As a manager, you should never take teamwork for granted. To do so invites a dysfunctional team — and eventual disaster.

We all work on teams in some part of our life, and the importance of teamwork is evident in each one of them. If we don’t get our work finished on time, we realize at some level that we’re pushing responsibilities onto other members of the team.

However, the importance of teamwork goes beyond fulfilling our duties to others. The old African proverb on teamwork says it best:

“If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

The Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, is a magnificent monument. Although most people remember it as Shah Jahan’s token of love for Mumtaz Mahal, many forget it took several thousand people to build the 17th-century mausoleum.

It was the combined effort of stonemasons, sculptors, dome builders, calligraphers, carpenters and designers that went into creating the white marble monument. It would’ve been impossible without different teams of professionals working together. Time and again, the importance of teamwork has been emphasized throughout history concluded.