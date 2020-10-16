Ashi Jelinek: “Being grateful for what you have”

Being grateful for what you have… it is so good to take the time to be grateful and often times in our normal lives we can lose sight of that. But I think that covid has really given light to what is important and what is not which is a great reminder.

You get to spend more time with the people that matter the most, your family and close friends.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Many of us now have new challenges that come with working from home, homeschooling, and sheltering in place.

As a part of our series about how busy women leaders are addressing these new needs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ashi Jelinek.

Ashi Jelinek is a Los Angeles-based mother of three who found the market lacked innovative, health conscious children’s products. Before becoming a stay-at-home parent, Ashi started her career in theatre in New York and attained her undergraduate degree in theater/communications at California Institute of the Arts. In launching The Luving Company, Ashi brings her personal experiences as a mother along with her passion for health and wellness. Focusing on promoting a healthy lifestyle to her kids, Ashi set out to create a new brand for both her own and other families alike.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

After having kids I was always looking for ways to provide the best food, drinks and supplements possible to keep them healthy and thriving. I found that I was searching for products that didn’t exist. Especially around products that were ZERO sugar and functional and this is what lead me down the path to create KidsLuv.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

I would say the most interesting thing that has happened since starting KidsLuv has been educating customers, people around vitamin supplements and how KidsLuv is a disruptor. Some times for me, because I created the product it seems like a no brainer that people would get that we have created something that is so necessary for kids health and wellbeing but I have been surprised by the “ah ha” moments that happen when I explain how KidsLuv is so different from what is currently on the market.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are looking into different ways to segment KidsLuv and create new products for the whole family that are innovative and give vitamins in minerals in a new unique form. I believe these products like KidsLuv will help people by giving people access to an easy way to get their vitamins and minerals into their diets each day and also stay sustainable and green.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely, I would say there are many people along the way that have helped me get to where I am today but truly without my team I would be lost. And particularly, my head of marketing and sales Jenn Goodrum. She has been so instrumental to my vision and seeing that vision through to implementation. Working with a team that is so aligned in your communication, and work ethic is key.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman business leader during this pandemic?

Wow, where should I begin…. No, but truly this has been such a challenging time in so many different ways for so many people, families and I feel especially women. It is highlighting how much our society is still so stuck in our “household” roles and how these roles play out.

I live in California. So my two kids are not able to go back to school. This has created a level of multitasking that I never thought I would experience. Let’s call it, “mom, teacher, zoom IT problem solver, all day diner and having a start up” I think that all in a nutshell is a major challenge during a pandemic.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

Well, thank goodness I have made some great mom friends who have not only chipped in to help out when they can but we have similar thoughts around COVID and have formed an after “school” pod so the kids can still socialize and get outside and play.

Can you share the biggest work related challenges you are facing as a woman in business during this pandemic?

I would say the biggest challenge has been funding during a pandemic. A business like mine needs to be able to grow and show growth and without adequate funding it has been a new challenge to think outside the box and pivot during this time.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

Yes, we have pivoted our resources and energy to being online and also have come up with creative ways to still reach our customers in person. For example adding KidsLuv to subscription mommy-affiliated subscription boxes.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

Hmm… I would actually LOVE some advice on how to balance it all. But I guess if I were to give advice it would be that you won’t be able to balance it all. And that is the truth… there were so many days when the pandemic first hit and we were in quarantine that I would just beat myself up for not getting things done and then I got to a new place where I began to accept that I was never going to be able to do it all and each day you need to choose your top three things and then hop you get to all 10 or so. Basically my advice is give yourself a break and just be thankful you and your family are healthy and safe.

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place, or simply staying inside, for long periods with your family?

I don’t know if I have the answer for that! LOL… but I would say taking some time for yourself is key. Whether it is taking a walk or having a morning coffee solo or a glass of wine at the end of the day. It is so important to have some time to reset and to be in a good headspace for yourself and your family.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Being grateful for what you have… it is so good to take the time to be grateful and often times in our normal lives we can lose sight of that. But I think that covid has really given light to what is important and what is not which is a great reminder. This too shall pass… this has probably for most of us been the most intense thing we have experienced as a generation but it is important to remember that many generations before ours have experienced hardships like this and have made it through. You get to spend more time with the people that matter the most, your family and close friends. As a business owner it will make you think outside the box and probably test your skills in ways you had no idea. This will make you more resilient in the future no matter what area you put that energy into. Being bored… I have heard that a lot recently and have experienced it myself. But if you flip that idea and turn it into something positive it would be… taking the downtime, or slow time to rethink your next steps. Life can be such a fast paced, hurried time especially between work, family and juggling it all. One light at the end of the tunnel is taking to the time to rethink what you are doing and make conscious choices to decide if the next step you are taking is right for you or is where you want to be? This time is forcing us all to slow down and rethink and probably most of us or at least I can say for myself haven’t had time to do that.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that one can use to effectively offer support to their family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

I would say trying to not take yourself so seriously is so important right now. I think I have offered family members especially my Mom and younger sister a comic relief from the craziness.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Be persistent but gracious. It is so important to stay humble and just do your part and put the work in. For me keeping the drive and the humility is key in growth both in a personal sense and in business.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram: kidsluvdrinks

Facebook: kidsluvdrinks

www.kidsluv.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you so much!!!