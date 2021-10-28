Asher Rubinstein Of Gallet Dreyer & Berkey: “Attention to detail”

Attention to detail: Lawyers understand the “big picture”, which is usually a reflection of what the client is seeking to accomplish. However, the client’s overall goals are predicated upon many details, all of which contribute to the broader goal, or legal argument, or transaction. If you don’t have a firm grasp on every detail, the entire strategy is at risk.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewingAsher Rubinstein.

Asher advises high net worth individuals around the world on asset protection, tax planning and estate planning and his clients include entrepreneurs, celebrities, art collectors, bankers, internet and blockchain executives, designers, restaurateurs, wine importers and family offices. Mr. Rubinstein is a recognized expert on offshore entities, foreign banking and IRS compliance issues. Mr. Rubinstein also represents and advises wine, food and restaurant clients.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path in Law? Did you want to be an attorney “when you grew up”?

Even before I attended law school, I thought that understanding the law would provide a proper foundation for many paths in life . . . business . . . politics . . . even world travel. Even if one doesn’t “practice law”, knowing the law is invaluable in life.

Can you tell us a bit about the nature of your practice and what you focus on?

I assist people who have worked hard and accumulated assets during their lives, usually professionals and business owners, and advise them on how best to own and protect these assets for their families, while paying lower taxes.

You are a successful attorney. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? What unique qualities do you have that others may not? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Attention to detail — entire cases and arguments are premised on small details. If there’s an issue, or uncertainty, or inconsistency in the details, then the entire strategy, months of work, can crumble.

Humility — never underestimate the person on the other side, whether an ally or an adversary. Keep your ego in check and appreciate that the world is uncertain and unfair.

Be nice — smile, open doors for people, show respect. Nobody is beneath you. We are all people. That said, in business and law, you can be nice and still hold firm to your position.

Do you think you have had luck in your success? Can you explain what you mean?

Absolutely. I am grateful for American citizenship, for an education, for supportive friends and loving family. I don’t take any of this for granted.

Do you think where you went to school has any bearing on your success? How important is it for a lawyer to go to a top-tier school?

Everybody at a top-tier school is smart, and these schools are feeders to Big Law. Students not at a top tier school have to work harder to get noticed. That’s not to say that these students are not as smart as those at a top tier school, but they have to swim in a harder current.

Based on the lessons you have learned from your experience, if you could go back in time and speak to your twenty-year-old self, what would you say? Would you do anything differently?

I’d say: you should have gone to that Grateful Dead concert in Virginia in 1989, rather than studied for the Economics midterm. Thirty years later, that midterm is irrelevant and long-forgotten, but that Grateful Dead show was legendary. Life is made of experiences. Do things.

This is not easy work. What is your primary motivation and drive behind the work that you do?

Clients hire me, and pay me their hard-earned dollars, so that I can help them. That’s a tremendous responsibility, as well as a privilege — I am given the opportunity to help another person. I better live up to the mandate, otherwise I have no right to be in that role.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Completely apart from speculation in crypto currencies to make money, the blockchain itself offers us a new platform upon which to advance society. It’s quite exciting to watch it grow and be a participant on the ground level.

Also, when I was in law school in the mid-1990s, the Internet was going mainstream, and creating new areas of law, from copyright to privacy. Now, twenty-five years into my legal career, there’s another innovative technological platform that is breaking new ground and creating new legal opportunities.

Where do you go from here? Where do you aim to be in the next chapter of your career?

Part of my practice involves advising restaurateurs and wine importers. I often think about opening a restaurant. As I said earlier, the law provides a great foundation for new business ventures.

Without sharing anything confidential, can you please share your most successful “war story”? Can you share the funniest?

My client was one spouse in a same-sex marriage, and she and her partner wanted to have a baby. The issue was whether their child would be considered a beneficiary of a family trust. The trustee resisted, and after a year of debating, the trustee agreed that our client’s baby would be considered part of the family trust. This was a very special victory, as the work that we did had a direct effect on a happy couple and their child.

Ok, fantastic. Let’s now shift to discussing some advice for aspiring lawyers. Do you work remotely? Onsite? Or Hybrid? What do you think will be the future of how law offices operate? What do you prefer? Can you please explain what you mean?

I live in Manhattan and my law office is in Manhattan, and I have the luxury of walking through Central Park to go to the office. At my office, everyone is vaccinated. As a firm, we also noted that people have been productive while working remotely, and so we allow our staff to work from home partially. Those days during the pandemic when we would sign and notarize wills and trusts via Zoom, with two witnesses and a notary public, and then a round-robin of emails between everyone on the Zoom — — I’m glad those days are over. It’s much better to offer clients a conference room and the flexibility of meeting in-person or virtually.

We often hear about the importance of networking and getting referrals. Is this still true today? Has the nature of networking changed or has its importance changed? Can you explain what you mean?

Networking and referrals are the lifeblood of a continuing law practice. I was recently contacted by a friend from a wine tasting group that I was in, twenty years ago. This friend from back then recalled that I advise on asset protection. My friend introduced me to my biggest client, a blockchain innovator. That was because long ago, I laid the foundation, and worked on my practice, and my professional image, and cultivated it over the years.

Based on your experience, how can attorneys effectively leverage social media to build their practice?

Social media is one part of a more comprehensive marketing and branding outreach. Attorneys should already know this, but clients and adversaries and even judges may Google you, and what they see about your private life has direct implications on your professional life and reputation.

Excellent. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Become A Top Lawyer In Your Specific Field of Law?” Please share a story or an example for each.

Attention to detail: Lawyers understand the “big picture”, which is usually a reflection of what the client is seeking to accomplish. However, the client’s overall goals are predicated upon many details, all of which contribute to the broader goal, or legal argument, or transaction. If you don’t have a firm grasp on every detail, the entire strategy is at risk. Cultivate your contacts: Meet people. Be proactive. Stay in touch. Clients hire me because I know people around the world, bankers, trustees, people in government. Clients find that valuable, and the ability to connect people is a skill that is rewarded. Don’t be passive: The world does not reward those who stay on the sidelines, or those who wait for opportunities to possibly find them. Make your own opportunities. Understand that you are replaceable in an instant: There are thousands of lawyers in New York City and many thousands outside of New York. It is very unlikely that you offer anything that another lawyer, somewhere, cannot also offer to a client. So, appreciate your position and your vulnerabilities. This applies to all practice areas: Do the right thing. Be honest. Act with integrity.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might see this.

It would be an honor and a privilege for me to have breakfast or lunch with many people whom I consider smart or inspirational. I think the more interesting question is whether we would be enjoying croissants in Paris or a lox omelet in New York.

