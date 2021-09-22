Ashanti Altovese Griffin: “Correspondence”

Mentalism: Close your eyes and see an internal vision of how you look at your healthy body weight

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ashanti Altovese Griffin.

Ashanti Altovese is a Creative Artist in fashion design with her patent pending Mermaid Convertible Dress. She is a featured Burlesque dancer with the Hubba Hubba Revue and a professional Latin dancer. Ashanti also works as a fitness and fashion model, is a professional bikini bodybuilder, and recently published her third poetry book called The Sacred Peach: My Secret to Immortality Science.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born to military parents employed with the United States Air Force. My childhood was full of discipline with a high focus on academic achievement. I was always a natural creative with a love for the arts and enjoyed athletic activities in ballet dance and gymnastics. Although I grew up in poverty with a single parent household and a younger sibling, I made a commitment early on to persevere through challenges to live a fulfilled life.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career?

We’d love to hear the story. Entertainment films about dance inspired me to follow a path in the creative arts. I grew up watching the movies Dirty Dancing, Shall We Dance, Flash Dance, and The Forbidden Dance. The female leads in these movies were beautiful, confident, strong leaders, and went after what they wanted in life without apology. These characters inspired me to do something different than what was currently in my family dynamic.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

The biggest influences that encouraged my success in life were my teachers in the arts and English writing classes. From elementary to high school, teachers recognized my talent and gave me an open forum to be creative in the way that made me feel comfortable. I was supported and felt the freedom to continue to create.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I decided to pursue a career as a Creative Artist after having successful employment as a Chemical Engineer for Kodak and Kraft Foods, many people questioned my reasoning. For most, having a passion for something doesn’t mean that you should leave a good paying job to pursue it as a career. But, I’m a risk taker, and despite the opinions, I decided to move in a direction that brought joy and happiness into my life. I’m successful in what I do and hope to inspire others to do the same.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Be yourself because everyone else is taken” really resonates with me because it promotes originality as a necessity for living an authentic and fulfilled life. Artists must be original and authentic to bring new ideas to light. This requires courage and a thick skin!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I recently published my third poetry book, The Sacred Peach: My Secret to Immortality Science. It takes the reader on a journey through the path of becoming immortal with esoteric, occult, paranormal, and supernatural themes. My goal with the book is to educate and entertain people on how what we believe influences our health and wellness. I use ancient wisdom tropes to engage the reader on how to allow the concept of immortality to enter into the body as a real possibility.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I am a professional dancer with over twenty years combined experience as an instructor, competitor, and performer, am an award winning professional bikini bodybuilder, and I coach and mentor peers in the health and wellness sector. Working in the food industry as a product developer for Kraft Foods and then as a business manager for Fonterra USA, I learned about what goes into the processed food we consume on a daily basis and how it effects our body’s system.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

A healthy body weight from an esoteric standpoint is an ideal physical state where the body maintains a balance of the four elements of earth, fire, water, air and the spirit that resides in the body is filled with joy and a fulfilling purpose. A number on the scale doesn’t necessarily reflect a healthy body weight. You can fit into the recommended BMI range for your height, weight, and age but still carry illness in the body because of unresolved emotional issues.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

An individual should focus on how they feel as a person from within. The weight will reflect this feeling on a subconscious level. Also, one should look into the people that make up their social circle. This is a direct reflection of how an individual sees themselves in terms of their own physical acceptance. Your weight is determined by several factors including your lifestyle, environment, diet and exercise regimen, genetic factors, and religious and cultural ideologies. A number can be an obsession, but a feeling is very personally. Protect how you feel about yourself from outside influences. Someone can call you overweight and then six months later can call you underweight once you are in a different place mentally and emotionally.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Being over or under your healthy body weight can be harmful to your health because it tampers with the body’s delicate system of balance. The four elements of earth, air, fire, and water must be maintained in the right amounts for the body’s longevity. All that we consume manipulate this balance. In the esoteric traditions, seeking the middle path or middle way maintains balance or good health. Overweight and underweight are extremes that move an individual away from balance.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

A person that achieves and maintains a healthy body weight over time will age more gracefully. Aging is something that every person does but not at the same rate! Finding the middle way in terms of physical weight allows one to perform highly in life’s activities.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I like to utilize the first five Hermetic Principles as a guide to achieve a healthy body weight and keep it permanently.

1. Mentalism: Close your eyes and see an internal vision of how you look at your healthy body weight

2. Correspondence: Consistently observe people, places, and things that reflect your healthy body weight

3. Vibration: Feel like your healthy body weight is already here and bring the emotion into your body

4. Polarity: Weight fluctuates throughout different stages of life and your goal is to live in the balance of the over or under

5. Rhythm: Breathe deeply as your weight moves in and out depending on the experiences of the body and go with the flow

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Discipline is the key to maintaining a healthy weight permanently. What an individual does daily is what ultimately shows up. Know your lifestyle habits and maintain them according to how you want to look and feel for the rest of your life.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

A mistake people make when they try to lose weight is comparing themselves to others. Your life is unique to you and how you lose weight is dependent on how you gained it. Once you identify the factors that created the weight gain, you can address it accordingly. Know that weight loss is a personal journey and you must not get distracted by others progress or setbacks. Stay in your own lane until you reach your goal.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Change requires breaking from what you know. Although you may have an idea on what to do to lose weight, it’s the execution of the idea that breeds success! Execute everyday an aspect of the process to the weight loss goal and it will surely happen!

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

What we do daily establishes who we are. Therefore, daily steps, even small one assist in the creation of the new body to come into reality. Stick with a schedule and don’t make excuses for why you can’t do it.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Immortals really do exist on the planet today! The wisdom of the ancients was lost to time but is now revealing secrets of how energy is light. We are light beings having a physical experience in an illusion of time and space. As we meditate and tap into the zero-point field, we can access different dimensions and connect to immortality.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

William Henry is a person that I would love to sit down with as he is a beautiful person that is dedicated to advancing the love and light of humanity on a soul level.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow me on Instagram at AshantiAltovese333 or TikTok at AshantiAltovese or visit my website at www.ashantialtovese.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.