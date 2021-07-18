Asha Fred spread awareness about body positivity through her social media

Asha Fred is an upcoming Actress, Model, TV Host and Anchor from Mumbai, India. She is coming forward as a strong and hardworking person in the fraternity. She started her career as a freelancer Model and in no time she became a known face on and she started getting modelling offers back to back.

She was approached by many local brands and regional clothing lines for modelling and she worked with many of them. In 2017, she joined channels/network and worked with DD1 as a host of a food show. After that she went ahead by working in various TV shows in different channels and anchoring for Award Shows and National Events . She is a well known social media influencer and enjoys a lot of fanfall on Social media. She had many interviews on her Social Media live during the lockdown. She used the lockdown by connecting online with influential and inspiring people and also used her social media responsibly to spread awareness and educate her followers and other audience more about health, importance of vaccine and other aspects.

She also collaborated with channels to spread awareness about social cause like domestic violence Asha also portrays body positivity among the masses through her social media handle. It’s not just about maintaining a healthy figure, she says but it’s about being fit inside and out both physically and mentally. She enjoys doing workout and that is her favorite part of the day. She keeps on changing the kind of workouts she does every week but she is dedicated to keeping it in her routine daily. Other than this, she consistently does meditation and yoga and advises her audience to do the same.

Asha mentioned doing yoga and meditation gives her a feeling of calmness and peace. She shared how yoga helps in increasing your flexibility,to build strength,improves your posture,keeps your joints healthy,reduces stress,lowers blood pressure. She mentioned she believes that yoga is a powerful mindfulness practice. Yoga is about uniting the mind, body and breath. In doing this it brings you into the present moment. Yoga gives her time to relax in her busy schedule. Other than working out regularly she also eats healthy. Her mantra is eating healthy or being on a certain diet does not mean to starve yourself. One can eat a handful and still can be healthy.

She believes in having a balanced diet and ensures that is taking every nutrition required. She also encourages her followers to live a healthy lifestyle with exercises d good diet.