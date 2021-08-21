Ash and Aidan ElDiFrawi of HOLD ME BACK podcast: “Focus on quality, not quantity”

Focus on quality, not quantity. It will be tempting to push out a bunch of episodes just to drive numbers — don’t! When you are proud of the work you put out there, nothing is more energizing, and that is what ultimately matters to sticking with it.

As part of my series of interviews about “5 things you need to know to create a very successful podcast”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ash and Aidan ElDifrawi.

Father and son duo Ash and Aidan ElDifrawi tackle the differences between their generations in a brand new podcast, Hold Me Back. Committed to bridging the growing generational divide, Aidan and Ash approach each episode with a hot (and sometimes controversial) topic to discuss, debate and challenge how teens today are being brought up. Ash is a clinical psychologist specializing in family therapy and CMO, and Aidan is a high school junior and loves a good debate.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your “personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

Ash (dad) is Clinical Psychologist who’s transitioned to the world of business, were he’s become a CMO for several high-profile companies. He also recently published a book on happiness. Aidan (16) is a high school junior, water polo player, cross-fit enthusiast, stellar student, and relentless debater. The idea for this podcast was born when COVID brought families back to the dinner table almost every night, and as families re-connected, it became clear to us that while Gen X and Gen Z live under the same roof, we come from different worlds. The divide was growing, and it was holding back Gen Z. The podcast was born.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

After our episode on Youth Sports was released, we were walking the dog together one day in the neighborhood, and nearly every parent we ran into stopped to thank us and share a story of how it had positively impacted their relationship with their children. We continue to hear story after story from parents and teens across the country that reflect a similar sentiment. It is overwhelming and tremendously gratifying.

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

After we released the swearing episode, Amy (wife, mom) stormed into one of our sessions demanding to know what we were thinking by “over-sharing” stories about some of her choice of language at times when she gets upset. Mental note and takeaway: do not publicly share embarrassing stories about the head of the household unless you get express written permission!

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

We started planning the podcast one year ago and have been recording for the last six months. We are currently finishing the first season which will have 11 total episodes (nine have been released).

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

Seek to understand (and embrace) the unique and changing context of the other generation so you can avoid any inaccurate biases you might have when it comes to judging their behaviors or making rules or enacting consequences that impact their lives

Be fair minded and humble when debating, which means you should be open to admitting you might be wrong (and willing to change your mind)

The truth matters, and that will only be revealed through long form open and honest dialogue, not through social media or headlines

Work hard to avoid tribal or ideological thinking

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

We have gotten feedback that our podcast is engaging and original because it offers several elements that come together nicely: rigorous research, relevant and controversial topics, open and honest dialogue between father and son (which nobody has done before), well structured, and has a satisfying ending. We have gotten positive comments that while we are passionate in our debating, we remain respectful and listen to each other’s point of view. But mostly, we’ve heard that it has inspired parents and children to have similar discussions.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

It has taken tremendously more work and effort than we ever imagined when we started the podcast, so we have learned many lessons on how to keep it going (it can take between 20–40 hours to complete one episode).

Create a manageable schedule, but stick to it

Hold each other accountable

Set realistic timelines for show releases (it will take a lot longer than you think). We started wanting to do one a week, we are now focused on one every 2–3 weeks

Focus on topics you are passionate about or at least are interested in learning about

View this as a “learning” opportunity not just a sharing opportunity — that will transform how you approach the tedious parts of the research and preparation

Focus on quality, not quantity. It will be tempting to push out a bunch of episodes just to drive numbers — don’t! When you are proud of the work you put out there, nothing is more energizing, and that is what ultimately matters to sticking with it.

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

We read a lot and listen to a lot of podcasts. We have conversations with experts in different areas. We tap into our network for stories, anecdotes, and topics that people are struggling with every day. For example, each topic we’ve chosen to date had been suggested several times by both generations as something they struggle with all the time.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

There are a ton of wonderful and popular podcasts, but one we think is incredibly well executed and has a great format is The Rewatchables.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

Why we like The Rewatchables:

A hugely relatable topic: In this case, Movies

There is great chemistry between the hosts, so the podcast feels dynamic and energetic. Having multiple hosts also allows for more than one point of view and for each person to have their opinions interrogated in a respectful manner

Great research that is presented in a compelling way that is not dry or too data rich, but synthesized with many anecdotes

They don’t take themselves too seriously, but they take what they do seriously

It moves quickly because of a strong and dynamic structure that is cleverly signposted, which makes it engaging because none of the many categories last too long

Blueprint:

Make the topic personally relevant or highly relatable. We usually start our episodes with an anecdote on how the topic has affected our lives. Frame the debate around the problem you are trying to solve or address. Do a LOT of research and synthesize it down to something the audience will find understandable and compelling. Have a fair-minded debate, but make sure it’s genuine and candid. Openly discuss what you learned and how the debate changed your perspective, we call it the “You Convinced Me” section

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Be passionate about the topic, but make sure it solves a real problem or addresses a real need in the world — don’t make it self-indulgent Become a thought leader or a thought facilitator on the subject matter — do the work to be the expert or be considered an authority or a go-to person Be clear on the unique value proposition that you are offering, and deliver on it in a disciplined, consistent, structured and clear manner Focus on quality vs. quantity through real commitment, investment, and effort to make it great — the world does not need more podcasts, just great ones Develop a marketing plan and deliver on it

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement; and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Tap into your own network and make sure you are booking credible guests. Set the guests up for success by providing them with an interview structure and questions: We recently had Dr. Alex Lickerman as a guest, who is both a reputable physician and authored multiple books on how the mind works (one book was had co-authored with Ash). The topic was on spotting mis-information in the world of health, so he was the perfect guest. Swallow your pride and self-promote. Aidan talked to each of his classes about his podcast. Make sure to start a social media campaign and learn how to use those tools. Partnering with influencers also helps generate listeners. Also, seek out opportunities on local news stations. We recently got on FOX, ABC, and NBC for local coverage. Make sure to create a lot of content that can be used in social media, earned media, and for SEO purposes. Do research on equipment and platforms. There are a lot of ways to launch a podcast and not all are equally viable. Making the right investments in your podcasts can make a big difference. The biggest decision a new podcaster will face is whether to invest in an audio editor/podcast master. We highly recommend that you do. We were very fortunate to have found the best podcast guru in the business, Max Branstetter, who has helped us every step of the way. And no, you cannot have his number. Create a nice website and invest in good artwork. We have polls for each topic. We provide contact information and a way to join our email list. Make sure you provide show notes as well. We send out email announcements for each episode. Also, don’t be afraid to seek out reviews and ask people to share your podcast. We are just beginning the monetization journey. Make sure to choose a sponsor that is relevant to your audience so that you can customize and integrate the content seamlessly into the show. We just brought on a new clear-aligner company named Motto because they are relevant to teenagers and parents who are looking for an alternative to braces or Invisalign, which can be prohibitively expensive.

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

Make sure to invest in a nice microphone or two (depending on how many hosts you have), but this should not cost a fortune (something like a Blue Yeti is just fine). Choose the right software to record (we like Audacity). And then choose a platform that is easy to use but is highly flexible (we use Libsyn).

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We just covered this in topic in Episode 9. In it, we addressed why the world seems to be facing more divisiveness and turmoil than ever before across nearly every topic: politics, environment, social equality, healthcare, religion, economics, etc. The movement we would love to inspire would be helping people fight the motivated reasoning and tribalism that is dividing our world.

We hope to do this by modeling to the world true critical thinking, fair mindedness, and bringing back long form dialogue were the truth can be discovered, and empathetic listening is the norm. We want to teach the world that real wisdom comes from being able to yield to better reasons, not cling to your biases because they support your personal beliefs and biases.

How can our readers follow you online?

Visit our website: www.holdmeback.com. There you will find all the episodes, show notes, and all our social media handles:

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.