AS YOU GROW OLDER!

As you grow older, you learn to accept and let go off things that were never meant to happen in your life, and certainly for good.

You try to find happiness and gratitude in every little situation you encounter. You tend to indulge in things for your own sanity.

You learn to accept the fact everyone changes, including yourself and it is part of the process.

You learn to accept the fact that everyone has to leave some or the other day.

You introspect and understand a lot about yourself, your strengths and your weaknesses.

You eventually learn to accept how beautifully flawed and imperfectly perfect you are.

As it’s right said, You grow older and wiser! 🙂

    Yashika Karkera, Freelance Content Writer

