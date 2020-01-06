As the the fires rage on…

Global Family – The devastation down under continues 🔥
Unbelievable 3D shot* from NASA on all the fires that have burned just this last month, and summers got a loooong way to go 🌞
A confronting reminder that this life can change in an instant, forever.
Please send prayers & all the good juju to Australia at this time 🙏
To join the massive donations flooding in from around the world:
NSW Rural Fire Services https://www.facebook.com/donate/1010958179269977/10157767716217207/
First Nation Communities
https://www.gofundme.com/url_shortener/u/w9v6k2
🧡🙏💛
📷 @anthony_hearsey via Insta
*enhanced compiled image of the last month and where the fires have been
