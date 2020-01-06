Log In/Sign Up
As the the fires rage on…

Call for more donations and prayers for the Land of Oz

By

Global Family – The devastation down under continues 🔥⁣

Unbelievable 3D shot* from NASA on all the fires that have burned just this last month, and summers got a loooong way to go 🌞⁣

A confronting reminder that this life can change in an instant, forever.⁣

Please send prayers & all the good juju to Australia at this time 🙏

To join the massive donations flooding in from around the world:⁣
NSW Rural Fire Services https://www.facebook.com/donate/1010958179269977/10157767716217207/

First Nation Communities
https://www.gofundme.com/url_shortener/u/w9v6k2

🧡🙏💛⁣

📷 @anthony_hearsey⁣ via Insta
*enhanced compiled image of the last month and where the fires have been

#australia #fires #support

    Dan Regan, Empowerment Coach at Activating Authenticity

    Daniel Regan is a personal empowerment mentor who’s zest for life, mystical adventure and vehement love for sharing and awakening others into self realization has led him to ​travel the world presenting Gene Keys Wisdom, breathwork modalities and various self-mastery systems with people from diverse cultures and backgrounds.

    .

    He is pioneering a new way of BEing in these times of great change and opportunity on the planet. Dan specializes in anchoring individuals and teams into their core stability through exploring the subconscious and unconscious aspects of the psyche that are waiting to be revealed and catalyzed in this life.

