As the darkness dims, I can see people happy

Mother Nature says summer is on the way!

It was the surfers first on the scene at sunrise.  It was as if they were marching to a beating drum to end the dark night of the pandemic.

It was as if the chorus of humanity was celebrating the end of the night and the beginning of a new day.  Next on the streets were the bikers and walkers in rhythm with smiles and waves of “we’re all in this together” and we are happy to be out.

Next, the boats were on the waterways as the blue skies melted into the oceans.  I had not been out walking… really walking… but the momentum of the group hailed to me and I joined.  It was great to be on my feet.  It was great to hear the motorcycles roar.  It just felt good to have the natural air in my face again.  The 70-degree weather was mother nature’s sign that yes it is spring and summer is on its way… almost a metaphor to the crisis.

In Bangladesh village

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.d., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacquki Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, and Ms.Nia Rock.

