As the darkness dims, I can see people happy

It was the surfers first on the scene at sunrise. It was as if they were marching to a beating drum to end the dark night of the pandemic.

It was as if the chorus of humanity was celebrating the end of the night and the beginning of a new day. Next on the streets were the bikers and walkers in rhythm with smiles and waves of “we’re all in this together” and we are happy to be out.

Next, the boats were on the waterways as the blue skies melted into the oceans. I had not been out walking… really walking… but the momentum of the group hailed to me and I joined. It was great to be on my feet. It was great to hear the motorcycles roar. It just felt good to have the natural air in my face again. The 70-degree weather was mother nature’s sign that yes it is spring and summer is on its way… almost a metaphor to the crisis.