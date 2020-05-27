Contributor Log In/Sign Up
As life returns to “normal” lets not forget to live a life of intention

This time has given all of us something we usually say we don't have enough of... time. The truth is, time hasn't changed, but we have.

Where will your train take you?
The busy train is arriving soon. Will you get on or chose a different path?

While the past few months have been a struggle for many, transformational growth only happens outside of our comfort zone. Recent days have been filled with tremendous loss and uncertainty and (literally) everyone has been affected. But in spite of the pain, we have seen people rising up for good in amazing ways that light up our hearts and inspire our minds – none of which would have happened if we stayed in our comfort zones. As life moves towards “normal”, I hope we do not forget to live life with intention and purpose.

Too often, we fill our days riding the train of busyness, losing track of what is actually important and then making excuses for why we don’t do the things we know in our bones we are made to do. Being locked at home has forced all of us to examine excuses, change habits, tackle those passion projects, and in many cases, intentionally make shifts in the way we live our lives – taking us closer to living the life we were made to live. We have become better parents, partners and neighbors. We have taken up gardening and read interesting books. We have taken on projects that we’ve put off for years. We’ve started new businesses that we were previously too afraid to start. We have become kinder, more empathetic and patient versions of ourselves. We have thrived.

Each of us has an amazing and inspiring story. And each moment of every day, we get the chance to write the next sentence. This time has given all of us something we usually say we don’t have enough of… time. The truth is, time hasn’t changed, but we have.

As COVID has so punishingly reminded us, we truly do not know how long we have. Yet we often spend our days as though we will live forever. Time is our most precious resource and we were made to live inspired and intention-filled lives. As life returns to “normal” I hope we do not forget to live the life we want – the life we were made to live – instead of the life that just happens.

Jamie Sewell

Jamie Sewell, Customer engagement | Growth driver | Technology nerd

Jamie has a passion for people and healthy living. During the day, you can find her leveraging technology and marketing to create engaging experiences that empower people to achieve their goals and live better lives. At night, you can find her practicing yoga, drinking wine and talking loudly... hopefully in that order. 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
