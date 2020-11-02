As an Entrepreneur You Have to Know Your Limits

If I’ve learned anything from working with dozens of entrepreneurs, it’s that all entrepreneurs are wired the same. They’re incredibly driven, multi-talented, and often bite off more than they can chew.

One of the greatest things about entrepreneurship is the freedom it provides and the ability to have more balance in our life. So, why do so many of us entrepreneurs fall into the trap of taking on too much, too soon and all by ourselves?

I, like so many entrepreneurs, left my corporate job to focus on my health. For the first few months of entrepreneurship, I felt my health improve drastically, but as my business grew, I started to feel my health start to slip again.

I was so excited to scale and serve my clients that I let myself become overwhelmed and overworked. I had more projects and clients than I knew what to do with, and I didn’t have anyone to assist me. I found myself working too much. It’s hard when you love what you do to know when to step away, but it’s essential to set boundaries for yourself so you don’t burn out. I’ve now learned the importance of having some skills in your back pocket when stressful events come your way.

Avoiding That Overwhelming Feeling

Sometimes we can’t run from the overwhelming feelings, but there are a few things we can do to set our self up to avoid the avoidable.

Determine Your Capacity: If you know how long a task takes you or how many hours realistically you’ll spend per client, calculate what is a realistic number of project or clients you can take on per month given the amount of time you want to work.

What About When You Can’t Avoid It?

And then there are the things that are hard to avoid. Technical difficulties, miscommunication, stressors outside of your business, a “failed” launch, an upset client, you name it.

Stuff happens. It’s how you respond that matters. When you are feeling overwhelmed in your business here are some things you can do:

Step Away: Take a few hours, days or weeks off to reflect on what’s working and what isn’t. Get to the bottom of the issue.

If you are going though an overwhelming stage in your business, know that you have more control than you think. Remember, you’re the boss. It’s so important for all of us to care for ourselves as much as we care for the people that we serve. Now, do yourself a favor, pour a glass of wine and celebrate where you are at today.