As a Manager, Here are Six Ways I Use to Motivate Employees

If the willingness to do anything doesn’t exist, the implementation becomes almost impossible. Motivation plays a significant role for us to grow, be creative, and competent. It helps you to overcome setbacks and take the opportunities that are offered to you. In simple words, it’s the key to a successful life.

Motivation is required for almost everything; motivation at work benefits the company ultimately. A motivated employee automatically improves productivity and efficiency, leading the output of the company to increase. The working pace of an employee highly depends on the motivation level; thus, in order to keep the employees happy so that they work harder, managers should find ways to motivate them.

Here are six ways that managers can use to motivate their employees.

Teamwork and delegation

Encouraging teamwork helps employees to engage with each other and move forward towards a mutual goal, whereas delegation awakens the sense of authority in them. As a manager, whenever I delegate a task to an employee, they automatically feel that I consider them trustworthy hence they try their best to put their best effort.

2. Leadership style

The involvement of employees in the decision-making process builds a sense of ownership in them. My experience with a democratic leadership style has proven employees as supportive to each other, communication has become effective, and their participation ultimately motivates them.

Participation makes the employees more creative, which boosts productivity. Multiple minds and ideas lead to more effective and efficient decision-making, making the environment of the company friendly.

3. Training opportunities

While giving training to employees, they acquire different skills; I realize that they feel affiliated with the company as we spend on their personal growth. In this way, they stay loyal and motivated. Job rotations can be offered as now the training has made them multiskilled. This will prevent boredom and monotony in them.

4. Working conditions

Although companies do not consider this an essential factor, appropriate lighting, a clean office, comfortable chairs, and the right size of the table add to an employee’s motivation. As employees will realize that the company cares for them, they will put their effort into work in return.

5. Recognition

As much as money and bonuses motivate the employees, intrinsic motivation too plays a significant role. Recognition and appreciation boost the morale of the employees and give them a sense of achievement. This will make them realize that their effort is appreciated and valued by the company, ultimately motivating them to work harder.

6. Work-life balance

It is about creating and maintaining a supportive and healthy work environment that enables employees to balance work and other aspects of life, I.e., family, friends, community, and personal growth. It lessens the danger of overworked employees affecting the quality of service, reputation, and profit. It reduces employees’ stress, burnouts, and conflicts between work and family.

Furthermore, if the balance is not maintained, the cost of overworked staff will be borne by the company itself, I.e., absenteeism, reduced commitments, and productivity.