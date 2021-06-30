Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Aryan khan: “Knowing how to define an audience”

Knowing how to define an audience. Even for those clients who already have a well-defined customer persona, they still rely upon us to draft engaging messaging for those characteristics.

Aryan khan is an 21 year old Bangladeshi Musical artist, Composer and producer. who started his career studying side by side had a dream of achieving something big.
Md Rony Hossain (Born 11 December 1999] in Dhaka Bangladesh a middle class family

Along with his studies he started his social media platform thus helping in various campaigns for variety of industries to scale their business using the same digital-marketing strategies that he utilized to grow his own brand name.

All-inclusive, music has always had varying efficacies, be it calming one’s mind to energizing up the soul, and the entire commendation is for the artist that creates the beautiful form of art recognized as music.

A Composer, a Digital Music Producer and an artist, he has revered in the Bangladesh music industry at such a young age. He commenced his journey in the music industry through his first album – “Future Bangladesh” unveiled on Soundcloud primarily. But a great piece of music knows no boundaries. Within a small time span, AK Aryan Khan released his music on All platforms like Spotify, Youtube Music, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon music, JioSaavan, Tidal, Musixmatch and many others international platforms like deezer, Pandora and  iHeartRadio.

The digital creator holds the conviction that Visual Designing in the Digital Creation Industry attracts, impels, propels and motivates people to be responsive to the messages in Modern World, with a perspective  to make a favourable impact in Innovation Technology world! Being one of the distinguished artists, he has established his presence concretely on an assortment of platforms.

Now AK Aryan Khan also verified musical artist popular international music platform like spotify, amazon,deezer, apple music, jaxtamusic, jiosaavn

