Arun Sardana Of karuna: “Fall in love with forgiveness”

Arun came to the United States from India in 1988 with nothing more than 200 dollars in his pocket and big dreams to find and earn the American Dream. With intense focus and perseverance over a 25-year period, he built an investment consulting business from scratch that now advises on almost 2 billion dollars in client assets. While still engaged in his work as an investment consultant, Arun is now launching a social enterprise start-up called karuna and a public charity called the karuna happiness foundation with a singular commitment — to make happiness accessible to all.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/bb14f5723105dfca97a0943789d73dee

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood years were spent in India in a small suburb of New Delhi. I was the youngest of three siblings living in a 400 square foot home with love, religiosity, lots of financial hardship and turbulent domestic abuse. In my adolescence and young adulthood, I felt like a complete misfit. “I am not good enough” was my constant narrative.

However, what saved me and continues to enrich me in more ways than I can list is my passion for the stage — be it in dramatics, poetry recitation, debates, oration or declamation contests. I had my own radio show on All India Radio when I was eighteen. I remember how I eagerly watched my father’s face when we turned on an old radio in our home to listen to my very first broadcast. The broad smile of pride on his face and the subsequent hug was all I craved for from him. He was my hero but he was so unreachable because of his emotional challenges.

And then, one day he was gone. He committed suicide by hanging himself one morning. He had suffered a stroke and did not want to live in his body any more. His depression, triggered many years ago by the stress and burnout of trying to support his family, finally got the better of him. In hindsight, that was the biggest turning point that turned out to be a catalyst for an amazing chapter of my life that began to unfold after I arrived in the United States six months after his passing — that was October 23, 1988. The rest, like they say, is history.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Despite the material success I was blessed with, I felt empty inside. Almost dead. The person who inspired me to pursue the search for what I was lacking will likely surprise you.

I went to volunteer at an orphanage in Costa Rica in early 2014. It turned out to be a safe house for innocent young girls who had been physically or sexually abused by those who cared for them. This visit collided with a memory that had been buried deep inside me about my personal sexual abuse when I was 11 or 12. What happened next changed the course of my life.

Living in this safe house was a two-year old girl named Sianni. She would sit in my lap and I would feed her, play with her, and sing to her Michael Jackson songs that other older girls loved dancing to. She stole my heart. I desperately wished I could do more to help protect and support her future. Sianni had shown me how to live, how to play, how to be totally present when eating a mango that had freshly fallen from the tree in the yard, how to dance, and how to cry — she knew how to live each moment fully and completely. Sianni became my inspiration, my teacher. She is the spark that led to the formation of the social enterprise we are now launching called karuna — a Sanskrit word which means the selfless and compassionate desire to remove suffering.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

The word Guru is a combination of two words — Gu and Ru. While most people think that Guru means a teacher or a spiritual leader, which is partly correct, the word Gu-Ru literally means moving from darkness (Gu) into light (Ru).

So, I have two gurus. My mother would be a typical answer, but a truthful one. She is my first guru. She was always filled with gratitude and humility, always ready to give the guests food from her own scant plate. She was a very religious woman and humility imbibed with gratitude were her two primary teachings that have helped me navigate many difficult situations in life.

My second guru is my God — the higher power that has guided me and saved me in so many ways that it is impossible to count. The truth is that I made him my de-facto father after my dad passed away. I would have open conversations with him, I would cry with him, I would laugh with him, and I would bare myself open completely in front of him — I still do and He never fails me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I had purchased two new suits from my first paycheck in the United States. I was wearing one and had the other one nicely packed on a hanger as I boarded a Metro train to head home. There was this really beautiful young woman sitting in front of me and we were playing hide-and-seek with our eyes. So, in order to impress her with the new handsome suit I was wearing, I hung my other suit over the glass partition between me and the train car’s doors. When my train station arrived, I promptly got up, straightened my tie, buttoned my jacket, smiled at this angel (she smiled back) and I walked out the doors of the train.

I turned back to see if she was looking at me and then, it dawned on me. I had forgotten my brand-new unaltered suit on the train. As disbelief and shock came over me, all my crazy hormones went back into their crevices. I started running towards the train shouting — “stop, please stop!” Well, the doors closed right in front of me, and the train left promptly with the young girl and half my paycheck in the form of a suit. That memory still haunts me…but I laugh about it now.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Of course. It’s a quote by my favorite philosopher teacher, Lao Tzu — “mastering others is strength; mastering yourself is true power.” This quote has always resonated with me because it has a never-ending lesson for how to live your life. The more I work on this teaching, the more enriched I feel. And the more enriched I feel, I realize how much work I still need to do on myself.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We are about to launch what is the culmination of the work that started with the visit to the orphanage where I met Sianni a little over seven years ago — a social enterprise called karuna. Our mission is to make happiness accessible to everyone, because we believe that happiness is a birthright of all and not a privilege of a few. This fall, we will be introducing to the world one of the most personalized happiness systems based on the evidence-based science of happiness as well as the timeless lessons contained within ancient wisdom. We call it the karuna happiness system™. It’s not your typical mindfulness or motivation platform — it is a complete happiness system. Your readers can visit us at accesskaruna.com to find out more about it.

However, perhaps the more interesting aspect of this business model is the fact that it will help fund the karuna happiness foundation — a registered 501(c)(3) public charity. The karuna happiness foundation is committed to funding organizations on the ground who are committed to breaking the vicious cycles of poverty and abuse by empowering marginalized and vulnerable children, youth and women.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

These are personally tested character traits and not just intellectually sound:

Humility: It is a practice that requires conscious effort. I believe that it is my responsibility and a duty to serve others with the blessings I have received, especially those who are marginalized or vulnerable. I am doing that now with the launch of karuna and the karuna happiness foundation. Transparent integrity: I learnt this from my father who lived an incredibly disciplined life with complete transparency and integrity. Even when living with extreme financial hardship, he gave up a very lucrative contract to fight passport fraud in India simply because he was not willing to pay a bribe to those in power. That kind of transparent integrity demands a different kind of courage from a leader — be it a father, a head of household, a corporate leader or a national hero. Resilience: I believe that moving against life’s storms requires humility in order to build resilience. Nature is my inspiration in this belief. When a storm brings heavy rain, wind gusts, thunder and lightning, a tree that stands stubborn in the storm’s way is, at times, uprooted. However, a tree that can bend and yield to the storm’s winds survives and thrives. It is in this humility that the strength of resilience lives.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Like they say, there’s no better teacher than life itself. I have experienced burnout personally in ways that may be different from your readers, but our narrative of suffering is the same. That’s where we are alike. Now, the all-important question is — what do you do with this narrative? Do you let it control you or do you let it become a spark of self-awareness that leads you on a path of self-enquiry where vulnerability can become a strength, shame can transform into confidence, and guilt can lead to authenticity?

All of these perceived weaknesses, when seen through a different lens, can build the inner strength of resilience to help fight and dissolve burnout. This is where I believe I can help your readers — to help shift their perspective so they can reimagine and reclaim their happiness. This is what karuna and the karuna happiness system is all about.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I define burnout in the very personal way in which I have experienced it. When I was unaware of burnout, I was living the life of the dead — feeling nothing, intoxicated by material riches, unable to connect with anyone emotionally at a deep level. I desperately wanted to love, but I couldn’t. I yearned to find my passion, my mojo, but it was nowhere to be found. I tried to tear off the veils behind which my true self was hiding, but I could not find the courage to do so. That’s burnout — the inability to feel anything that truly matters in life.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

If we were in a philosophical discussion over a good bottle of wine, I would recount all the reasons why I believe that the opposite of burnout is innocence. The innocence in the eyes of a child who is unstoppably curious about everything around her and lives every moment with full awareness and free abandon. That’s the philosophical angle.

However, at a more pragmatic level, especially in a work setting, I believe the opposite of burnout is flow, a term coined by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi, one of my idol psychologists. This is when you are so immersed in your work that you lose all sense of time and space. What’s happening deep inside your brain during this state is nothing short of a miracle — the productivity and focus centers are firing like there’s no end to the world while other chatterbox areas of the brain quiet down. It’s in this state of flow when we are at our best self.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Such beliefs are generally nurtured due to cultural or societal beliefs. And they are a true danger to society.

The simple scientific fact is that burnout is the result of a sustained stress-response that human beings are simply not built for. Our primitive brain, the primary area where stress first enters and is interpreted, has only one function — to protect us against danger. In order to do that, a stressor activates several physiological and mental processes that affect how we act. This is perfectly normal under most circumstances. However, if this stressor becomes uncontrollable, unpredictable and/or prolonged, the eventual result can be burnout or worse.

And once the physiology goes awry, it is only a matter of time before our psychological balance is put to test. Anger, anxiety, panic attacks, depression and even suicide, as was the case in my father, can become a reality for many unless they consciously do something about it.

Now, turn this into a city, a state and a whole society that may be stressed for a prolonged period and we could have a disaster at our hands — COVID is the perfect example of a malfunctioning society. If COVID doesn’t highlight the fallout from burnout, I am not sure what can or what will.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

I will list a few bullets here because burnout is such a personal thing:

Lack of meaningful connections Lack of compassion for the self and for others General dissatisfaction with life — glass is always half-empty syndrome Pursuit of fleeting hedonic pleasures Lack of interest in reflecting on small blessings Taking life too seriously Desire to control everything

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

There are generally at least two paths one can take when trying to solve a problem. One path works from outside-in and the other from inside-out. So, while prudent techniques like learning when and how to say no, setting healthy communication boundaries, taking wellness breaks, and separating work from home life have tremendous short-term merit, they fail to address the root cause, in my opinion. The key to beating burnout is to strengthen your muscle of resilience. Here’s how you can do it:

Find your flow with self-awareness: The secret to getting into a flow state is becoming aware of the productivity and creativity peaks and valleys. This self-awareness will help you figure out when it’s most likely for you to find your flow state. It is for this reason that we have incorporated productivity and creativity tracking features in the karuna journals that make up an integral part of the karuna happiness system™. Donate your time to practice compassion: One very effective way to make stress more controllable, predictable and of shorter duration is to practice self-compassion and compassion for others. You have something to give — your time, your skills, your resources, your knowledge, your money, your love. Simply make a practice of donating it to help empower those who need it most. I feel so strongly about it that I am launching a whole new business based on compassion. Fall in love with forgiveness: I just completed a podcast interview for karuna — the open book journey — with Dr. Fred Luskin, who has led the Stanford Forgiveness Project for over 20 years and has worked around the world with some of the most burnt-out populations. Forgiveness, as he puts it, gives you the freedom to come out of the vicious cycle of blame, guilt and shame which can be a constant silent stressor. Start by forgiving something small and notice how it makes you feel, then move to larger issues that are still weighing you down. Practice 3:1 positivity in relationships: One of karuna’s scientific advisory board members is Dr. Barbara Frederickson, the renowned psychologist on positive emotions. In her famous study of 60 different organizations, she found a remarkable fact — those managers who want to have persistently high functioning teams can do so by giving three times as much positive feedback as negative remarks. She calls this 3:1 ratio the Critical Positivity Ratio or the Losada Ratio. Try meditation with a twist — literally: Regular meditation, as we know it, has amazing potential. However, meditation with mindful body movement to rhythmic music is a lot more fun. Rhythm is a form of regulation for your emotional brain that can help build resilience to combat burnout. Indigenous people have known that for over 5000 years. That’s why music is an important part of the karuna meditative affirmations.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

The best thing they can do is to provide compassionate scaffolding to the one who is suffering from burnout and meet them where they are in their journey. Concerned people have a true desire to help because they also hurt when they watch a loved one hurting. However, this concern should not become so enthusiastic that it endangers a completely opposite response from the person they are trying to help.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Here’s my top three ways in which employers can truly help reverse burnout in their employees:

Practice 3:1 positivity formula, as discussed above. Create a highly personalized culture of compassion at work that recognizes that their employees are human beings first and not walking spreadsheets or coders or machine operators. Meet the employees where they are in their journey by offering mental wellbeing programs that are highly personalized and not one-size-fits-all.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

There are two driving forces in decision making — the heart and the mind. We need to appeal to both. So, here are a few ways to do that:

Create respectful campaigns with success stories of people who have overcome mental illness to achieve great success in work and at home.

Test the adoption rates of various mental wellness programs that meet the employees where they are in their journey; higher adoption rates will create more awareness about the need of such programs.

Measure the effectiveness of holistic mental wellbeing programs in objective, scientific and anonymous ways to better understand the return on investment as these programs need time, effort and resources.

Encourage community installations curated by the employees that honor their mental wellness journeys as a connected workforce.

Invest in a compassion culture and give it time to show results. Compassion is not an event, it is a movement.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The three common mistakes people make to try to reverse burnout are:

They find focusing on themselves to be an act of selfishness. How can you be selfless if you are burnt out? They do not go through a self-assessment before jumping into burnout solutions. When results are not forthcoming, they give up too soon. They conform to expectations of others and disregard their limitations in order to please others.

Three easy ways to combat these mistakes are:

Start simple narrative practices that allow you to notice the present more and worry less about the future — practices like reflective writing and expressive art, acts of compassion, gratitude for small blessings, or writing notes of self-forgiveness can be highly transformative. Lean on someone you trust, love and care about. Be vulnerable and allow yourself to feel weak — it is in this weakness that your strength is lying veiled. Practice short meditations — even if only for a 3-minute or 5-minute duration, meditation can change the brain structure over time to make one more peaceful and regulated.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Looks like you have already visited karuna’s website (chuckle). We have already started this movement — it is called karuna. It is a compassion movement that is committed to breaking the vicious cycles of poverty and abuse by empowering children, youth and women who have suffered unspeakable abuse, abandonment, neglect, trafficking and all the other ills society could spill on them…for no fault of theirs. Because at karuna we believe that happiness is a birthright of all, and not a privilege of a few. We believe that when compassion is unleashed and one witnesses the dissolution of suffering of another, one begins their own journey of happiness. This is a movement we call karuna.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I know that I am going to name someone who you may feel will likely never honor me with a private breakfast or lunch. But, my mother used to say something that I have seen come true in my personal life. She would say that God will change the whole world for one true disciple. Since her God is also my guru, I know in my heart of hearts that I will meet this person one day. It is not a coincidence that she appeared not once but twice in my life’s symbiology that was created energetically and not intentionally during a class on Carl Jung’s work. Then, a single incident that she recounts in her book literally showed me a way out to pursue my purpose during the height of COVID — something I am deeply grateful for. Her name is Oprah Winfrey. There you have it. Realistic or not. I know it will happen. You might say that I have lost my mind…and you would be right. Because I have found my soul in her work.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Thank you for giving us this opportunity to share karuna’s important work with your audience. They can visit us at accesskaruna.com and at www.karunahappinessfoundation.org to learn more and to connect with us at a deeper personal level.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!