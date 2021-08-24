Arun Govil of Ducon Technologies: “One habit that contributed the most to becoming a writer was my ability to read from different sources and keep up with the information from different news outlets”

One habit that contributed the most to becoming a writer was my ability to read from different sources and keep up with the information from different news outlets. It allowed me to get in-depth knowledge and understanding of our democracy and Trump’s presidency. I also keep notes of all information that I find interesting, intriguing, and inspiring. This provided me with research ability and materials that were helpful for me when it came to writing my book.

As part of my series about “How to write a book that sparks a movement” I had the pleasure of interviewing Aron Govil.

Aron Govil, or known by his pen name Arun Govil, came to America from India at a young age of 13, but has been a patriotic U.S. citizen throughout his life — ready and willing to give my all for his beloved country. He is a serial entrepreneur, highly educated, a creative filmmaker and now an author of the new book “A Nation of Sheep Will Believe a Trump”. He has built several successful businesses around the globe and currently serves as CEO of Ducon Technologies.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share the “backstory” about how you grew up?

I came to America from India at the young age of 13, but I have been a patriotic U.S. citizen throughout my life — ready and willing to give my all for my beloved country. I am a serial entrepreneur with 25 years of business leadership, a highly educated, creative filmmaker, and an author after publishing my first book A Nation of Sheep Will Believe a Trump. I have worked in the technology, manufacturing, engineering, entertainment, and finance industry. I have built several successful businesses around the globe, and I am continuing to grow both personally and professionally. In addition, people say that I am a highly collaborative executive who can build relationships across culture and with all levels of management within brands, regions, and functions.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life?

I never had any aspirations of writing any books in the past; it wasn’t a career path I was interested in at the beginning of my career. Growing up there were no books nor authors who inspired me to write. However, throughout my career, I am not surprised it led me to write A Nation of Sheep Will Believe a Trump. I always have had a creative nature since I have produced and directed several successful feature Bollywood films, and from those moments, I knew it was only a matter of time before I published my book.

What was the moment or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world?

As an experienced international businessman, I have traveled worldwide and experienced firsthand the different types of government rules and business regulations in various countries. Over the years, I have become passionate about our country’s politics and the overall state of affairs that is affecting its citizens. I don’t identify myself in terms of Democrat or Republican but more regarding what is right and logical for our country and the world. Seeing the start of Donald Trump’s presidency alarmed me, and I started to feel that the oldest democracy in the world might be in danger if Trump became president or continued for a second term. I decided to write the book once Trump started making claims that “he would only lose if the elections were not fair.”

What impact did you hope to make when you wrote this book?

When I began writing A Nation of Sheep Will Believe a Trump, I hoped it would allow readers to understand the reality that we have been misled by our leader, President Donald Trump. I wanted readers to know why the “Sheep Mentality” people are more susceptible to being manipulated by certain news outlets, fake social media posts, and racially diverse rhetoric. These people don’t see an effort to make America dumb because it is very easy to control dumb people. I wanted my message to be heard by as many people as possible to understand the hidden Trump plan, which is to become an authoritarian leader of the country with a single-party rule. Most people are clueless and don’t understand the value of our democratic society in America because it has been there for generations. I want people to wake up before it is too late, like we’re seeing in many countries worldwide.

Did the actual results align with your expectations?

I didn’t expect A Nation of Sheep Will Believe a Trump to have the impact that it did. I believe my book started conversations and building awareness on why a certain part of the country’s population has developed a sheep mentality and how we have lost our critical thinking abilities. Most of the people who have read my book are quite pleased with the amount of research, time, and knowledge that has gone into it. Many readers have said that it’s a very informative book that has opened their eyes to the political world we live in and how fragile the state of democracy is at this point in time.

What moment let you know that your book had started a movement?

I knew A Nation of Sheep Will Believe a Trump started a movement when people understood that our democracy was under attack. Many people began to question how a leader like Trump came to power — and even worse, why they continue to follow him. This book attempts to bring awareness to the issue that our democracy is in danger because the republican party wants to be the party in power forever. In my book, I go into why and how we survived the 2020 elections and how we were able to save our democracy. However, unless we take more significant action, we may not be so lucky when it comes to the 2024 election.

What kinds of things did you hear right away from readers? What are the most frequent things you hear from readers about your book now? Are they the same? Different?

I heard a plethora of responses from readers, both good and bad. However, four years of Trump’s presidency has polarized our nation so much that this book evokes a strong response. People will have a love-hate relationship with my book, which I am aware of, but it was something that had to be published. So many borderline people are waking up to smell the coffee after reading my book, and that was the goal of publishing my book at the end of the day. I knew my book wouldn’t create a direct change/impact, but it would start the conversation too.

What is the most moving or fulfilling experience you’ve had as a result of writing this book?

I have received many accolades from my family, friends, colleagues, local politicians, and other community leaders regarding A Nation of Sheep Will Believe a Trump. I never thought I would write a book, and I’m just so thrilled to be able to put my thoughts on paper in a patriotic manner as I believe starting this conversation will be impactful to keeping our democracy intact. I have also connected with many influential and ordinary people who have similar viewpoints as those I have expressed in my book.

Have you experienced anything negative? Do you feel there are drawbacks to writing a book that starts such colossal conversation and change?

No, the purpose of A Nation of Sheep Will Believe a Trump was to build dialogue, and I achieved just that. There were no drawbacks when it came to writing this book because I knew I had and wanted to get my message out there to evoke a larger conversation. No significant advance in our society, politics, and democracy has ever been made without controversy.

Can you articulate why you think books in particular have the power to create movements, revolutions, and true change?

I think books have the power to create movements, revolutions, and true change because they can be a life savior. Books have the power to educate, cultivate, and enlighten readers, and they are an in-depth and informative resource that is a perfect platform to create dialogue. They serve as powerful tools that bring topics to the table in a captivating way. Books provide knowledge to people, which is important because that knowledge can motivate, inspire, and encourage people. Books can change people’s thinking and opinions and thus cause a revolution or a change in society, which was the overall point of me writing A Nation of Sheep Will Believe a Trump.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a writer?

One habit that contributed the most to becoming a writer was my ability to read from different sources and keep up with the information from different news outlets. It allowed me to get in-depth knowledge and understanding of our democracy and Trump’s presidency. I also keep notes of all information that I find interesting, intriguing, and inspiring. This provided me with research ability and materials that were helpful for me when it came to writing my book.

What challenge or failure did you learn the most from in your writing career? Can you share the lesson(s) that you learned?

Since A Nation of Sheep Will Believe a Trump was my first book, I cannot confidently say that I have a writing career. However, the entire process of writing and publishing a book is a big challenge in itself. The process itself is rather daunting because you must ask yourself, why will a reader buy my book instead of another similar book, what do you hope to achieve by writing this book, and for whom I am writing this book? You must rewrite every page several times to make sure that it truly reflects your viewpoint on what you are trying to convey while making sure the wide variety of readers can easily comprehend the messages. It took a lot of time and dedication to shape A Nation of Sheep Will Believe a Trump into what it is today.

The world, of course, needs progress in many areas. What movement do you hope someone (or you!) starts next?

Trump’s presidency exacerbated the polarization in our country, and his Republican supporters who blindly and faithfully follow his every command have saddened my heart and soul. People have stood by his side, highly educated or not, through thick and thin, believing every false narrative, racially divisive rhetoric, and conspiracy theories promoted by him and his right-wing media.

Since Trump became president, I felt concerned for the survival of our democracy and dumbing of America. It is easy to control dumb and ignorant people. I am simply amazed at the ignorance of so many Americans and politicians who have sheep mentality and thus live in their sealed bubble of misinformation which causes them to be manipulated easily by an autocratic leader like Trump, who aspires to become a dictator and destroy our democracy.

We want to make Americans smart again and develop their critical thinking abilities. This intelligence must reduce the amounts of dumb and fantasy-filled movies and TV programs; it must start by increasing the educational standards in middle and high schools and encouraging kids to go more into high tech and science-oriented college programs; our world is becoming technologically advanced. Americans need to become more vigilant, educated, and politically intelligent to maintain our democratic society. Numerous studies have shown that it is difficult to manipulate and control intelligent and highly educated people. We also need to reinstate the fairness doctrine in television media for all types of news programs broadcasting.

Thank you so much for these insights. It was a true pleasure to do this with you.