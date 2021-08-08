Artyce Dozier of Hair Meets Art Hair Salon: “Sell, Teach, Make, and Invest in the thing that you genuinely love, that you have learned from, front to back, so that you’re not just selling, you are sharing something too.”

Sell, Teach, Make, and Invest in the thing that you genuinely love, that you have learned from, front to back, so that you’re not just selling, you are sharing something too.

Artyce Dozier in a Celebrity Hairstylist, Entrepreneur and Teacher. She has over 17 years of experience in the beauty industry.

Artyce is the owner of Hair Meets Art Hair Salon and The Art of Hair Agency, which provides mobile beauty services to the DC metro community. With more than a dozen hair and makeup artist under her privy, Artyce is the “go to” for all beauty services. In 2019 she started her own hair care line, catered to promoting healthy hair growth. She is also a national hair educator and teaches classes throughout the East Coast.

Artyce is a graduate from Suitland Cosmetology Program in High school. She is a certified Redken color specialist. She is a certified Mizani and Design Essential specialist. She is also a Paul Mitchell certified specialist.

Artyce gives back to the community by providing free hair and makeup services to underprivileged women and children throughout our community. Artyce is also on the board of An Officer and Gentlewoman LLC, a veteran owned production company located within the DC metro area.

Artyce’ s work has been published in magazines to include Teen Cruze, Style Cruze, Red Hot Monde international magazine, 17.23 magazine, and many more. Her work has been seen on Bravo, Fox, and ABC Networks. Artyce has styled Hollywood Actress Stacey Dash, members of BRAVO “The Real Housewives” Charrise Jordan and Candiace Dillard-Basket. She is also styled pageant queens in the Miss America, Mrs. America, and Miss USA systems. In 2019 she also had the chance to style Raquel Riley Thomas (Television Beauty and Fashion Expert) for her front row seating at Paris Fashion week! With all that Artyce has seen and experienced her goal, in all things is to empower and educate women! She is extremely grateful and is ready to bring other Beauty Experts with her!

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you for having me! I am excited to share some of my “Know How” with your readers. My name is Artyce Dozier and I am a Celebrity Hair Stylist, Master Cosmetologist and I am a teacher. I also own a signature product line.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take always’ you learned from that?

Yes, I could name a few, but my first one was assuming my customers didn’t want more. I would say to myself “Don’t offer an upgrade, Don’t recommend a higher service, and Don’t ask open ended questions.” This was by far my funniest mistake. By answering my clients questions without asking, showed I was not confident in my field. I was also leaving money and take-home hair care on the table. My takeaway was: never assume, ask questions, and always give upscale service. You’re the expert and your customers trust you. You have to trust yourself, and be confident in your field.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

This is absolutely true; success takes a village as well. To name one person is a hard one, I am one who tries to learn from every human encounter. I have honestly learned the most from my clients. I have the pleasure to work with remarkable professional women, who take the time to recommend booked, resources, opportunities, and even marketing. These women love me so much, that they want the best for me, even if it means missing an appointment so I could be on the daytime news station, they always say “Go for it”. They always remind me to take time for myself and my family. Outside of my family, I have to give my clients an award for my gratefulness!

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

Great customer service and a great customer experience is so essential for a successful business because they set the tone for your personal connection with your target customer. When you pair both of these skills your business leaves a strong feeling of happiness with every customer. Every happy customer can bring you 3 more friends from a recommendation. Every unhappy customer can take away 10 potential customers from negative reviews. We all work hard for every dollar we make; I am more likely to give my hard-earned money to companies or businesses that make me smile at checkout. So, your customers deserve the same. By adding my personal customer service, it has helped me keep clients for more than 10 years.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had an extremely poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

This is a great question. Intuition without empathy is not a great combo in business. I draw my customer service skills from having true empathy for every customer. I put myself in their shoes, in their stories, with no judgement. For example, I have visited plenty of spa businesses with great customer service (showing interest, asking me open ended questions, no judging, etc.) too those with horrible customer service (no eye contact, no beautiful setting, no questions about my preferred service treatment, etc.). I have learned that a great customer service always gets me back to that business.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

I definitely do think that competition forces companies to improve customer service because that connection is ever growing. “Hello” and “Next” are two different greetings. I also think as a customer we should sometimes understand that services providers are human sometimes a smile or a positive greeting can change the rest of someone’s day.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

I had a new client who had some bad experiences with a prior hairstylist. She walked in late and she was not happy from the beginning. I introduced myself and then politely asked her for jacket to hang up. She looked at me and then stated she was sorry, and that she had some horrible experiences in the past. She stated she wanted to start over. I gave her a consultation on her hair and realistic expectations. We drank some coffee and now we are friends. Not taking it personal and giving everyone your best is a win for everyone.

Did that Wow! experience have any long-term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

Yes, from this one experience I have received 12 news clients, new business opportunities, and a great flow of income.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

5 Most Important Customer Service Business should have are….

Great Respond Time, for example if a client needs to reach you, there should be more than one clear way of communication. Response time should be no longer that 24 hours, this will offer a step ahead of the rest. Clear Message, your company’s message and communication should match. If your selling healthy food you should only eat healthy food. Your lifestyle and message should match. Great Open-Ended Questions, know what exactly what your target market wants will help you market to your ideal customers. Treat every customer as you want to be treated at your favorite company. Sell, Teach, Make, and Invest in the thing that you genuinely love, that you have learned from, front to back, so that you’re not just selling, you are sharing something too.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

Yes, offer them a deal. For example, if they bring 5 new customers, they will receive a free product or service.

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

This is a scary truth, but we know that normally when companies grow rapidly it’s hard to have the same level of customer service at every level. After 2020, we all are looking for connection I recommend smaller companies turn their good customer service to great customer service. Reach out to your customers, offer deals, use this time to connect more personally with your target customer.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could start a movement is would be a “Love” movement. If we all could find love in everything we do such as making someone their favorite cup of coffee before a stressful day at work. Love spending a little more time with your family or even love a rainy day. I think if we found love in everything we do, including giving our customers great customer service, we could ultimately start a movement of millions giving out love and kindness.

