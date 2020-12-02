Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Artem Shestakov Is Bringing The World To Peoples’ Homes During Global Lockdowns

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Artem Shestakov is an influential photographer who inspires millions of people to travel through artistic photography of different places around the world.

Artem Shestakov is an award-winning photographer from Ukraine, best known worldwide for his nature and landscape photography.

As an artist, Artem goes behind the lens in the pursuit of capturing scenes that elicit true to life emotions.

What unifies great photographers is that regardless of their choice of subject, they always capture within a frame something that draws out genuine reactions from the audience. In the current landscape and travel photography scene, 27-year-old Ukrainian photographer Artem Shestakov is definitely achieving these results.

Artem is an acclaimed landscape photographer named as one of the most influential photographers in 2020 .  His works have been featured in Forbes, Yahoo, and ABC, among other publications. After traveling to Brazil in 2013, Artem discovered his true love – nature and landscape photography; a defining moment in his photography career. For the next couple years, Artem traveled between the different states of Brazil, honing his craft in the world of fine art photography.

Because artists endeavour to portray the different facets of life, a person who personally leads an exciting and meaningful life produces works that are especially powerful. This is one of the factors that contribute to the impact of Shestakov’s photos. His world travels have developed within him a deep understanding of and passion for landscapes and the wilderness. By utilising this, he is able to capture the majesty of his favourite subjects: mountains, deserts, and scenes of pure, natural beauty. He also masterfully preserves the awe that these subjects inspire.

Ukrainian-born artist photographer who now lives in Miami shows photographs from six different countries. Travels to Pakistan, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, China, Indonesia and the Netherlands are presented in the form of inspiring shots showcasing the best in the world, designed to be enjoyed and appreciated from home. Artem Shestakov’s after years of traveling the world, becoming a renowned photographer he encourages people to be creative during travel restrictions during a global pandemic. The travel photographer aims to encourage more artists to distribute their work around the world on the Internet and to spread positivity through a love of nature. https://www.artemshestakov.com/

