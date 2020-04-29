Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Art of Style: Georgia O’Keeffe

“Nobody sees a flower really; it is so small. We haven't time, and to see takes time - like to have a friend takes time.”

Georgia O’Keeffe’s personal aesthetic influenced every aspect of her life from her work to her living environments to her clothes. Travel from her New Mexico ranch to the Brooklyn Museum’s landmark exhibition in this “Art of Style” film by Lisa Immordino Vreeland. “Art of Style” is a 12 episode series created by Vreeland for Made to Measure (M2M).

    Dominique Lévy

    Noted collector, advisor, and gallerist Dominique Lévy is considered a foremost authority on the global art market and is regarded as one of its most influential figures. In September 2013, Lévy opened her eponymous gallery in New York, which has since hosted a dynamic program of exhibitions, performances, and publications. Known for her innovative curatorial approach, Lévy inaugurated her New York gallery with the critically acclaimed exhibition Audible Presence: Lucio Fontana, Yves Klein, Cy Twombly, accompanied by the first public performance of Yves Klein’s groundbreaking Monotone-Silence Symphony in the United States. In October 2014, Lévy opened a second location on Old Bond Street in London’s Mayfair district. Among the many important exhibitions presented by the gallery have been Boris Mikhailov: Four Decades (2013–2014); the trans-Atlantic, two-city exhibition Local History: Castellani, Judd, Stella (2014–2015); Body and Matter: The Art of Kazuo Shiraga and Satoru Hoshino (2015); Alexander Calder: Multum in Parvo (2015), in a collaboration with renowned architect Santiago Calatrava; Gerhard Richter: Colour Charts (2015); and Günther Uecker: Verletzte Felder (2016).


    Lévy is a dedicated champion of the arts at large and supports various philanthropic efforts. She provides critical support to arts, literature, and performance institutions including Asia Society, MoMA PS1, the Jewish Museum, the Studio Museum in Harlem, and the Israel Museum. The Swiss Institute honored Lévy in 2015 at its annual gala, celebrating her career both as a philanthropist and a gallerist; she is currently a member of the Institute’s board of trustees. Lévy recently joined the board of the Representation Project, an initiative that works for gender and sexual orientation equality in film. 

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

