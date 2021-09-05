Art of being defined by human possibilities instead of human capabilities

At every moment of our lives, we have before us the choice of which of several futures we will choose.

We as humans carry infinite potential and possibilities but we were not introduced to our actualization by the mirrors that are people around us. Hard times in our life helps us to realize our ability.

Many people including myself have transformed major aspects of my life with this art and it helped me to prepare myself instantly for the most critical opportunities that I have in my achievement folder now.

I thought about this before going on a stage to address hundreds of unknown people and at that moment I got this thought installed by the universe into the first level of my consciousness and I rocked.

At every moment of our lives, I believe that we have before us the choice of which of several futures we will choose. Experiences have taught me to execute this art with the realization of the present moment as a space of possibilities and creation that helped me to redefine my personal reality that becomes my personality.

Research inspired me to relate it with the popular scientific concept of peer pressure and I witnessed that every second we have a second chance. @amankumarae

I told one of my friends that I’m a writer and it was my very first conversation with her. She asked me to present any creation of me and I said okay. That was my future vision that I sold her as my present reality and then I owned the opportunity to take initiative to paint that reality on my Canvas. Eventually, I discovered many many resources and my ultimate talent of conscious living and simplifying wisdom to pass on that effectively. Finally, after 2-3 days, I was able to complete my very first work as a writer and she was amazed.

Another chapter is when my friend introduced one event organizer to me as a good public speaker and I haven’t been on any stage before. That time I was programmed by my friend to take initiative and give my best. I wasn’t much aware at that time of how it works but I convinced my inner fear to go and own the stage. That helped me to emerge as a recognized speaker giving keynotes in various schools and colleges lately.

We can practice this art in our relationships, career life, personal life, social life and especially when it comes to making critical decisions and important choices to master our life. This is a powerful tool that can be included in the crisis kit that we can build for many surprising events like rejection, failure, inside-out and many many more.