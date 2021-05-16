Art for Covid Relief in India

The last one year has been nothing short of extraordinary for people around the world. As people in America are beginning to limp back to normal life after Covid, for those in India, the crisis has just raised its fangs with a renewed intensity. As India continues to register highest ever recorded number of cases in a single day, the medical facilities have collapsed, leaving people bickering for basic medical aid like hospital beds, oxygen and medicines.

While organisations and countries around the globe have come forward to help in supplying essential aid in India, it is the often the poorest of the poor and downtrodden that suffer silently. During the ongoing crisis, millions of daily wage laborers and workers have lost their livelihoods. With states in a state of lock down, there is a scarcity of work, resources even food.

The cruel thing about the pandemic is that it does not only interrupt the livelihoods or routines but also peace of mind. The stress takes a toll on your mind, body and soul. To cope up with these crazy, emotional times, Bay Area based eco-feminist artist Sujata Tibrewala had an idea. To invite like-minded people for a virtual art and creativity session where people can bond, brood or even let their hair down as they create art. The initiative invites people across countries and cultures to be a part of this Saturday art session, and discover their passion or find peace while connecting with others. The group virtual sessions served as a source for a renewed human connections for many and as a healing energy for others.

But as the pandemic continues to ebb in other parts of the world, artist Sujata Tibrewala decided to take her art sessions to another level and help some of the most vulnerable groups affected due to pandemic in India via her art meet-ups. Beginning May 22, the artist is inviting people to be a part of her free online fundraiser cum workshop. She says, “We will kick off with a few short creative thinking exercises to get you immersed in the mood and then artists will share how art has helped them cope with the pandemic this past year. If they like the experience of the show, they can donate a small amount to the fundraiser the artist has created to help the artist distribute food packets around the village of Jhunjhunu, a small district known for its rich textiles in the vibrant state of Rajasthan in India. If the attendees find inspiration in the artists’ vision to reach out the ignored groups they could also pick any charity of their choice working towards Covid relief in India and if they reach the group moderator with a proof the artists will be happy to gift an authenticated digital print from their favorite artist from the show.

The fundraiser also marks the one year anniversary for the group, who meet every Saturday and laughed and cried over art and their human experiences.

If you would like to be a part of the noble program do join art over emotional experiences. You can find the group on Facebook entitled Covid Art for Covid Relief.

Here’s a quick link

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10159202922659288&id=629339287&sfnsn=mo