Art dela Cruz of Team Rubicon: “You have to want to dedicate yourself to the service of others”

’ I’m not someone who dwells too much on the past. I like to focus on the future. But as I alluded to earlier, I wish someone would have told me how my decisions as a leader could impact so many others around me. This also goes back to shifting your thinking from ‘acting as me’ to ‘acting as we.’ This transition is not necessarily an easy one to make. It also isn’t easy to teach. You have to want to dedicate yourself to the service of others.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Art delaCruz of Team Rubicon.

Art delaCruz served honorably for more than 22 years in the United States Navy where he commanded a Navy strike-fighter squadron, served as a Top Gun instructor, and made six combat deployments. This experience coupled with two and a half years in the aerospace and defense sector prepared Art to lead the humanitarian and disaster relief organization Team Rubicon, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when the organization pivoted to support hard-hit communities and distribute more than 1.6 million vaccinations. Before becoming Chief Executive Officer of Team Rubicon in July 2021, Art served as Team Rubicon’s President & Chief Operating Officer.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My journey to becoming CEO of Team Rubicon evolved from a sequence of events starting with my service in the military. I left Minnesota right out of high school, joined the Navy in Annapolis, and ended up spending 22 years serving all over the world. It was a great opportunity to be around people, to lead, and to serve.

When I made the decision to retire from the military in 2013, I went into the private industry, but something was missing. It wasn’t quite the full experience I’d hoped for. I like to say that you build muscles in the military and afterward, you don’t necessarily get to use those muscles the same way but they’re still there. When Jake Wood, the founder of Team Rubicon, approached me in 2016 and said they were looking for a Chief Operating Officer, it was destiny. Joining Team Rubicon has been a rewarding and fulfilling experience.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

The most interesting story, or ongoing story rather, are all of the lessons I’m learning as part of Team Rubicon. I’m continuing to discover what our organization is capable of. I’m witnessing how inequities manifest themselves in times of disaster. And most of all, I am constantly learning from our staff and ‘Greyshirt’ volunteers who so selflessly dedicate their time and energy to helping others.

I’m always amazed by how a group of people with the idea that they can change the world can actually change it. This last year during the pandemic has been difficult and still, we had Greyshirts coming out to help those who were sick and distribute millions of vaccines across the country. Seeing people respond to the help that our volunteers provide is really impactful. Whether it’s distributing vaccines or mucking out a house after a hurricane, our team treats everyone with empathy and respect. Offering someone hope in these situations can go a long way. It’s a very powerful thing to see first-hand and has shown me what true humanitarianism is and the impact people can have when they devote themselves fully.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the things I learned over the course of my military career is that you can either make all the mistakes or you can surround yourself with people who will make sure you don’t make the mistakes. When I was a naval officer, you’d come into a new environment and just observe, sometimes for as long as six months. You wouldn’t talk much. You’d just get a sense of what was going on and do what you were supposed to do. I think that served me well as I made the adjustment from the military to the corporate world and finally to Team Rubicon. It saved me from a lot of mistakes.

That being said, I think the greatest mistake I made was not understanding how important the role of running an organization like Team Rubicon is. I was incorrect in thinking Team Rubicon is a nonprofit. The reality is that it’s a multi-faceted and challenging organization to run. The penalties for making bad decisions are consequential. They manifest themselves in not being able to alleviate suffering or meet the needs that are required. In retrospect, I wish I would have learned this faster. I’ve come to believe that there’s an obligation to understand how your actions create tangible outcomes in the communities you serve.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Team Rubicon is proud to be a for-impact organization. Our goal is to serve our communities and help those who are affected by disasters whether it be a hurricane, tornado, winter storm or humanitarian crisis.

I’m especially amazed by all the work Team Rubicon has done since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many, we never could have predicted the devastation that would unfold from the coronavirus. But we did what we could to help those in need. Our Greyshirts established mobile testing sites, collected and distributed PPE, packed more than 9.7 million meals for distribution, and propped up healthcare systems with medical providers in more than 300 communities in the U.S.

Once a vaccine was available, we began helping people across the country become vaccinated. We supported mass vaccination sites and partnered with FEMA to deliver vaccines to some of the country’s most remote, at-risk communities. Team Rubicon, along with six other organizations, founded the Veterans Coalition for Vaccination (VCV). To date, Team Rubicon has been part of 1.6 million vaccinations. That’s really incredible when you think about it. One vaccine could mean a life saved. It means more people being able to spend time with their loved ones without the fear of spreading the virus. The social impact of that is huge.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?’

Team Rubicon has helped thousands of people. And I don’t say that lightly. Through our COVID-19 work alone we’ve impacted nearly 10 million people across the country.

Additionally, our mission to serve communities is what attracts many of our volunteers to come work with us. Many of our Greyshirts are veterans who volunteer with us to reengage their mission to serve. I’ve heard hundreds of stories from our Greyshirts working side by side with them on Team Rubicon operations. Pieces of these stories often get passed around as you’re mucking out a house with someone or dragging a fallen tree across a yard. What I always remember most in hearing others’ stories is the part about what brought us together. Each person’s story is different, but they’re all unified through service and Team Rubicon.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Ideally, we need communities, society and politicians to work hand in hand. People must first remember that they are members of their community. It’s too easy, I think, to associate community with beliefs or political affiliations. In the moment, especially during a disaster, the lines that divide people become blurred. Everyone in a community, regardless of who they are or where they came from, is impacted when a hurricane strikes. That’s not to say there are not inequities. But during disasters, people tend to come together to help each other in special ways.

Society plays into this as well. Our nation has become increasingly focused on our opposing beliefs and values. But we’ve forgotten that we’re common members of a society and have responsibilities to one another. The way I think of it is that if you follow the rules of being kind and doing good, you’ll rarely be led astray.

Lastly, politicians can move both community and society forward by acting in the best interest of the people they serve. That’s regardless of their party affiliation. But I sometimes wonder if our political leaders have lost their way.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I think there’s a common misnomer that leadership requires someone to be an incredibly dynamic and charismatic person. But for me, leadership is more of a softer way of inspiring people, giving direction, recognizing contributions, sharing in the losses, and crediting the wins. Most importantly, I believe true leadership is when you inspire people to do things they wouldn’t do otherwise. It’s about shifting your thinking and that of others to understand how to act as ‘we’ rather than individually as ‘me.’

One of the unique things about Team Rubicon is that there are many leaders. Leadership isn’t this cape of a position. It’s more of a continual interaction with others that many of our staff members and Greyshirts exhibit regularly. You bounce between following, leading, directing and listening. The ultimate sign of a great leader, I believe, is when you can foster a sense of connection that serves as inspiration. People are not only afraid of not doing the task, but they’re also afraid of failing the person. Leaders who can do this by showing people the right thing to do are incredibly powerful.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I’m not someone who dwells too much on the past. I like to focus on the future. But as I alluded to earlier, I wish someone would have told me how my decisions as a leader could impact so many others around me. This also goes back to shifting your thinking from ‘acting as me’ to ‘acting as we.’ This transition is not necessarily an easy one to make. It also isn’t easy to teach. You have to want to dedicate yourself to the service of others.

Over the course of the pandemic, and even before then, we’ve seen how inequity and inequality manifest in times of disaster. This is something else I wish someone would have informed me about sooner. But I also think that my experiences traveling to different parts of the world and seeing this first-hand have taught me more than anyone else could have. These experiences have made me reflect on the privileges I’ve been fortunate to have had in my life. The reality is that not everyone who lives in a flood zone is able to move to safer land. And unfortunately, disaster relief has historically left those who need the most help behind. That’s why I’m focused on making this a priority for Team Rubicon now and in the future.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The most important thing you can do as a leader is to show what can be through your individual actions. When a leader’s individual actions inspire others to act, that’s when true impact can be achieved. Because it’s no longer just one person picking up trash, or fixing a house, or supporting their neighbor. All of these things become really big when it’s hundreds or thousands of these individual acts cumulating into a movement. I do my best to lead with this mindset, for Team Rubicon and also for my family and community.

In times of natural disasters, these micro-acts are really important. Helping your neighbor takes on an even bigger meaning. This also applies to vaccinations right now. It’s easy to look at getting vaccinated as an individual act. But when we become vaccinated, we expand our circle of me. It means you’ve reduced the likelihood that you will pass along the virus or need an ICU bed that could have been used for someone in an accident. Our individual act of getting the vaccine protects not just us, but other people.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

‘Make a decision and then do everything you can to make sure it’s the right one.’

We pride ourselves on making decisions in the face of imperfect information or uncertain outcomes. But I think if you resign yourself to making the best decision in the moment and then do everything you can to make it the right one, it becomes really powerful. Because you’ve committed to making sure your decision was the right one, you end up making constant corrections. It becomes a series of decisions to ensure you continue moving in the right direction. The second part of this is that you end up spending less time second-guessing yourself. And the less time you spend questioning your decision, the more time you spend moving forward.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private meal with President Obama. I’d like to meet him because, number one, he was a president with immense influence and who made a lot of incredible changes. And as the first Black president, I think he would have invaluable insights to share.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Website: teamrubiconusa.org

Twitter: @Kato_delaCruz / @TeamRubicon

Instagram: @art_kato_delacruz / @teamrubicon

LinkedIn: Personal / Team Rubicon

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!