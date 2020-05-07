Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Art as a healing practice

This artist believes that healing can happen in the Arts in many way. While contemporary Art poses important questions to our society and confronts its public to interrogation, laughter, reflective thoughts, and surprise, Tara Vatanpour also believes that art can be healing. Tara Vatanpour, Trauma Map, Painting ink on paper https://taravatanpour.com/collections/drawings/products/trauma-map It is during this […]

By

This artist believes that healing can happen in the Arts in many way. While contemporary Art poses important questions to our society and confronts its public to interrogation, laughter, reflective thoughts, and surprise, Tara Vatanpour also believes that art can be healing.

Tara Vatanpour, Trauma Map, Painting ink on paper https://taravatanpour.com/collections/drawings/products/trauma-map

It is during this period of confinement that contemporary artist Tara Vatanpour finds a meaning within painting and drawing as “a healing practice”.

“Anyone can do it”, assures the artist. Although you have to remember that Art Therapy is a psychological therapeutic practice separated from contemporary Art, painting and drawing can have a very calming effect. Look at kids colouring and drawing and being all focused, it gets all of that beautiful energy out there.

As an adult, some of us have memories that can be hurtful, in which we can feel guilt, that we push away, or that we don’t even acknowledge exist. By awakening our creativity, it is possible to heal some of our traumas as well.

Tara Vatanpour, Collage, “Mental Illness, Anorexia”

“A new series of workshops, of drawings, of paintings,” announce the artist will be following this thought. The first challenge that the artist sets on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/taravatanpour/ is “Draw your disturbing dreams” for each day. In that practice, we get to acknowledge the dream and not let it have too much power in our minds. Getting it out on paper becomes a healing practice when I consciously look into my own brain, into my own subconscious thoughts and images. It is like being reunited with oneself at a higher level.

On the other hand, paintings can be healing too. Tara Vatanpour sells her paintings at https://taravatanpour.com and believes both that the creator and the buyer can have a therapeutic experience with paintings. For example, “Expressed Anger”, one of her paintings, is part of series that attempts to recreate an artistic representation of the feeling of anger. “Many people have looked at that painting and saw the feelings in it, and could relate.”, shares the artist. Maybe as a daily contemplative experience, contemplating our feelings can help us better process them and understand them, instead of reacting to them or pushing them away.

Finally, a series of healing workshops or maybe Youtube meditations is the goal for this artist. In confinement, we are all confined with our own thoughts. As a result, many have had tumultuous days and surreal reactions to this unprecedented situation. Maybe healing through our creativity is the way through. – Ally Miller

God Map, Tara Vatanpour, Acrylic on craft https://taravatanpour.com/collections/drawings/products/god-map
Dream Land, Tara Vatanpour, drawing, ink on paper. https://taravatanpour.com/collections/drawings/products/dream-land

Tara Vatanpour

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.