Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Art and Yoga Can Help Manage Grief

Looking into the Acceptable Way of Life through Bereavement

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Losing a loved one is considered one of the most stressful life-changing events. For this reason, a variety of professional and natural/alternative approaches are useful to help those who are grieving.

Art – especially art therapy, has proven successful among bereaved people of all ages.  Grief and art, in children can have difficulty expressing their grief with others and may verbally and emotionally shut down. Those lacking the ability to express their emotions can benefit from art, which can help to make sense of painful and sometimes confusing emotions. Those who practice yoga know that this millenary practice can help manage stress inspire a more creative mindset, but how can we blend our yoga practice with the visual arts?

ART AND COMPLICATED GRIEF

Many people find themselves stuck in a persistent state of intense, complicated grief, and can struggle to recover and find meaning in their lives. People who are dealing with complicated grief may benefit from art creation in two important ways: by creating a continuous bond with their loved one, and by developing the ability to find new goals and purpose. When it comes to continuous bonds, the bereaved can create art that accepts the reality of death while also communicating the narrative of their loved one’s life.

DIFFERENT STROKES

Artists can use various mediums to represent their loved ones, including collages, paintings and drawings. Artistic ability is not a prerequisite in reaping the benefits of artistic creation. Those wishing to capture a person’s eye shape and expression in a figurative work, for instance, are sometimes asked to complete a simple online tutorial on eyes and other parts of the face.

Within a few lessons, budding artists can hone their skills in representing light, perspective and proportion. Those who prefer abstract works, meanwhile, can express features, experiences and emotions through the symbolic use of colour and texture.

ART HEALS CHILDREN, TEENS AND ADULTS

Specific groups do understand the extent to which art creation and therapy can be useful during times of grief. The benefits in art therapy for adults is foreseen. Art has bestowed several benefits on grieving adolescents. Art is seen as a particularly powerful tool for young people. As children often lack life experience when it comes to grief, art is an alternative tool to communicate with their therapist and find meaning from their pain and loss.

YOGA AND ART THERAPY GO HAND IN HAND

Yoga is an ideal practice to undertake in conjunction with art therapy, it can reduce stress levels and help to combat depression – all of which can rest from your motivation to create art or even attend art therapy sessions. Yoga is a pathway to self-reflection through breath work, meditation, and the opening up of the energetic body. Those wishing to hone their artistic expressivity through yoga could consider ending their usual practice in savasana or a seated meditation, before creating a mandala or another drawing or painting, taking time to reflect afterwards on the very meaning of their work.

    Trishna Patnaik, A Fine Artist in a Quest to Achieve through Patience, Passion and Perseverance

    Trishna Patnaik, a BSc (in Life Sciences) and MBA (in Marketing) by qualification but an artist by choice. A self-taught artist based in Mumbai, Trishna has been practising art for over 14 years. After she had a professional stint in various reputed corporates, she realised that she wanted to do something more meaningful. She found her true calling in her passion that is painting. Trishna is now a full-time professional painter pursuing her passion to create and explore to the fullest. She says, "It’s a road less travelled but a journey that I look forward to everyday." Trishna also conducts painting workshops across Mumbai and other metropolitan cities of India.

    Trishna is an art therapist and healer. She works with clients on a one on one basis in Mumbai.

    Trishna fancies the art of expressive writing and creative writing and is dappling her hands in that too, to soak in the experience and have an engagement with readers, wanderers and thinkers.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Overcoming Overwhelm: Art + Yoga = Flow

    by Jodi Rose Gonzales
    Well-Being//

    How to Cope with the Death of Your Pet

    by Talkspace
    Community//

    SELF RECOVERY EFFORTS FROM GRIEF DURING PANDEMIC

    by Dr Nazan Artun
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.