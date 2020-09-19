Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Arsenic + Apples

By

Can you imagine your business growing from $50 Million to $1.4 BILLION in less than 10 years? That’s how much the Apple Juice and Apple Juice Concentrate (AJC) Chinese export market grew between 1998/99 to 2007… and the entire global market is expected to reach nearly $18 Billion by 2024… and the United States is the largest importer.

US manufacturers ranging from Minute Maid (owned by The Coca-Cola Company) to Apple and Eve Apple buy apple juice concentrate from China.

Consumer Reports recently tested 45 drinks and found 21 contained enough of a single heavy metal or a combination of the metals to concern experts who worked with Consumer Reports on the study.

Autism, Cancer and other health ailments rates are rising at a dangerously fast pace and it is ignorant to think our food supply chain doesn’t play a role.

Made in the USA

Our health is not in China’s best interest thankfully on August 20, 2020, our president announced he is setting up tax credits for U.S. companies that relocate manufacturing facilities to the United States from China. His administration would also strip federal contracts from companies that outsourced work to China.

Ilana Frenkel Kearns, Passion for People and Excellence at #goatmatters

I was born in Latvia, formerly part of the Soviet Union and moved to the United States in 1980, during the cold war era. My father worked very hard to provide for our family, not taking a day off of work his first five years in the USA. Because of my father, I have developed a solid work ethic and learned to overcome adversity like losing out on having a mother in my early childhood and taking preventative steps to ward off cancer.

I am the mom  to two beautiful boys who both overcame learning disabilities of their own through a strong partnership with the school(s) + medical community.

When I am not working, I love running! I have competed in countless races including six half marathons and recently completed my first full marathon!  I ran 1,200+ miles in 2019 alone and on pace for the same in 2020!

 

